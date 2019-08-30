Is Kanye West going gospel? Kim Kardashian tweeted what appears to be a tracklist and release date of Ye's upcoming album seemingly titled, Jesus Is King.

According to the tweet, Jesus Is King features a dozen songs with religious titles like, “God Is,” “Baptized,” “ Wake the Dead,” and “ Sweet Jesus.” The project is scheduled for a Sept. 27 release date, and it looks like an open Bible is placed next to the list of song titles.

🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZmGvtN7o7C

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2019

Provided that the cryptic tweet is indeed the name of West’s new album, fans are wondering if that means his Yandhi LP is officially scrapped, especially after songs from the album recently leaked online. Furthermore, given the religious theme of the songs roster, there’s a possibility that Jesus Is King could be considered a gospel album.

If so, this won’t be the first time that Yeezy spread religion doctrine through music what with his 2004 single “Jesus Walks,” and the gospel vibe of “Ultralight Beam” off The Life of Pablo. Additionally, West has been focused on religion after a year of outbursts and backlash over his affiliation with Donald Trump. The father of four, who reportedly wants to open his own church, hosts a weekly Sunday Service at his Calabasas, Calif. estate.

West has even taken Sunday Service on the road, most recently performing at a Dayton, Ohio charity block party hosted by Dave Chappelle in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in the Midwestern city last month.