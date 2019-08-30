Young M.A. Gears Up For Debut Album Release, ‘Herstory In The Making’
Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. is ready for the world to hear her debut album, which arrives Sept. 27. Titled Herstory In The Making, the “OOOUUU” artist recorded 21 songs with minimal features: Max YB and Relle Bey round out the guest spots.
Young M.A. announced the news on her social media accounts on Thursday (Aug. 29) to fanfare, beginning a mental countdown for her fans as to when the project will finally be able to be consumed. Her debut album follows the release of her 2015 mixtapes M.A The Mixtape, and Sleep Walkin’.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
PRE ORDER NOW AVAILABLE! HERSTORY 09/27/19 💉 LINK IN BIO! #YoungMA
To get fans amped, Young M.A. also released the music video for "PettyWap 2." Watch the visual below.