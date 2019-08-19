Young Thug Addresses YFN Lucci's Comments After 'So Much Fun' Release

"I Would've Been Killed U."

After a highly-anticipated release of Young Thug's latest album So Much Fun, YFN Lucci made it very clear that he was not feeling it at all. Thanks to DJ Akademiks who reposted Lucci's Instagram story on Saturday (Aug. 17), the "All Night Long" artist referred to Thugger's latest project as a "Cap A** Album." Lucci also mentions the 2016 arrest of Young Thug that took place in Atlanta.

It was soon after that "The London" artist caught wind of Lucci's remarks and re-intensified his threats toward him on Instagram. "If I ain't like what u do for your mother and kids I WOULD'VE BEEN KILLED U," he said.

Complex reports that the two artists' beef dates back to 2017 after an exchange of words on Twitter when Thug referred to himself as the new Tupac. Lucci quickly responded saying "Pac would've never wore a dress." A series of tweets from Thugger immediately fired back warning Lucci that "doin [too] much could become a deep sleep."

So Much Fun released on Friday (Aug. 16) with features from Future, Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, J. Cole, and more.