Yung Miami of City Girls performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Yung Miami Breaks Silence After Being Targeted In Drive-By Shooting

Yung Miami is understandably traumatized since being targeted in a drive-by shooting attempt earlier in the week. The pregnant City Girls rapper took to social media Wednesday (Aug. 8) to let fans know that she’s “not okay” following the violent incident outside of a North Miami-Dade recording studio.

“Keep looking at my pictures & all my mentions like it really could’ve been R.I.P.,” she posted on Instagram stories. “I’m really not okay!”

The shooting occurred days after Kodak Black dropped a jail freestyle threatening to punch her in the stomach.

Miami, whose birth name is Caresha Brownlee, was seated in her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon outside of a music studio when shots rang out late Monday. In reported footage taken after the shooting, the “Act Up” rhymer can be heard explaining to police that the lights were off in the shooter’s vehicle and that she shots came from behind her G-Wagon.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.