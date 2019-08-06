LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Zendaya attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Zendaya And Labrinth Score HBO 'Euphoria' Season Finale With New Song "All For Us"

HBO's Euphoria wrapped up its eighth episode and season finale Sunday (Aug. 4). The final episode left plenty of ends loose but Rue (played by Zendaya) featured a new song, "All For Us" with Labrinth.

Euphoria has given its audience stunning visuals since episode one, and that continued with the closing scene of the finale. A bewitched Rue, who just separated herself from her best friend Jules, relapses on drugs before lifting out of her bed, stumbling through her home through her home, and transporting into another world with a choreographed choir heaving her in and out of the air.

The song's haunting vocals and chants are made up of Zendaya, Labrinth, and a choir. "Too much in my system (famine, famine)/Money MIA (pockets hella empty)/Momma making ends meet (making ends meet)/Working like a slave (Mississippi aye)," Zendaya sings.

Fans on social media have praised Euphoria for its usage of music, and Labrinth's song "Mount Everest" was used in episode two. He also wrote and co-produced on the new Lion King song "Spirit" with Beyonce. Labrinth has not dropped an album since 2012 Electronic Earth, but recently formed the pop group LSD alongside Sia and Diplo.

The multitalented Zendaya's last hit single, "Something New" featuring Chris Brown, dropped in 2016. Her self-entitled 11-track album released in 2013 with her popular song "Replay."

Watch the full video below.