50 Cent Apologizes To MoneybagYo Over Megan Thee Stallion Comment

Contrary to popular belief, 50 Cent can admit when he is in the wrong.

Although the businessman has a black belt in pettiness and known as one of hip hop’s biggest bullies, Mr. Jackson recently apologized to MoneybaggYo for a misogynist comment made towards Megan Thee Stallion

Here’s some context; MoneybaggYo and Meg have been dating for a little while now, so the Tennessee native posted a sexy picture of the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper on top of a pool table on Instagram. When 50 took notice, he commented writing, “All kinda good looking ho*s out here the pressure a break em. Lol."

In the picture, MoneybaggYo is seen staring deeply into Megan’s eyes as she seductively lays on the table. Once he saw the comment, he replied to 50 saying, "Yeah ho*s but she don't fall in dat category."

But apparently, 50 Cent didn’t know that was Megan in the picture. He publicly apologized to Moneybagg on IG by re-posting the picture and writing, "Hey @moneybaggyo I looked at this picture saw your comment, and wrote that i didn’t even realize that was Megan," he said. "Misunderstanding no disrespect I’ll hit ya phone later."

Megan hasn't engaged in the mess but she did release the visuals to the highly anticipated single, "Hot Girl Summer" with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

