50 Cent Thinks Chris Brown Is A Better Entertainer Than Michael Jackson

September 1, 2019 - 12:13 pm by VIBE

"CB better than MJ to me now," 50 Cent

Michael Jackson earned the title "The King of Pop" for his countless bops and showstopping performances. However, in life, a changing of the guards commence and a new ruler must take the throne. For some, that new entertainer is Beyonce, for 50 Cent, it's Chris Brown.

The Power actor and executive producer disabled his Instagram account Saturday (Sept. 1) after growing weary due to the overt criticism surrounding the remixed version of the theme song. (The newest one features Trey Songz, while the one most loved by fans features R&B heavyweight Joe.)

Yet prior to saying sayonara to social media, Mr. Jackson posted a picture of Brown's status which shows he's the seventh best-selling singles artist of all time after selling 69.5 million singles in the U.S, with the bold personal assertion: “CB better then MJ to me now.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B11VWtiniwE/

Mr. Jackson even took a shot at Jackson by referencing the late singer's alleged child molestation claims.

"I can’t believe Mike wanted to touch the little boy's booty,” 50 captioned. “What the f--k man?”

The comment merited ire from Jackson fans who quickly retailed with comments of their own, including their dislike for the new Power theme song.

Mr. Jackson has never shied away from controversy, in fact, he's reveled in it. Whether Brown is better than Jackson is a matter of opinion to many. However, 50 Cent isn't the first one to make this comparison.

What say you? Is Chris Brown the new rightful King of Pop or is 50 Cent just being a troll? Sound off in the comments below.

Nate Parker Apologizes For Being "Tone Def" About His College Rape Charges

Eyeing a comeback on the Hollywood stage, writer, actor, and director Nate Parker apologized during the Venice Film Festival over the weekend for being tone def about his college rape charges that resurfaced around the time of his film The Birth of A Nation.

“The last three years have been such a learning experience for me,” Parker said. “I feel like I have gained so much wisdom from people in my circle.”

On hand to premiere his latest film American Skin, Parker took time to address his past.

“Three years ago I was pretty tone-deaf to the realities of certain situations that were happening in the climate. And I’ve had a lot of time to think about that, and I’ve learned a lot from it,” he said. “And being tone-deaf, there were a lot of people that were hurt in my response, in the way I approached things. I apologize to those people.”

During the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, Parker's film about Nate Turner and the slave rebellion earned rave reviews and a standing ovation from those in attendance. It was purchased by Fox Searchlight for an astounding $17.5 million. However, the film starring Parker as Turner, Gabrielle Union, Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, Coleman Domingo, and Aunjanue Ellis tanked in the box office after it was revealed Parker was charged with rape while attending Penn State.

Parker was acquitted in 2001 of the charge, however, while doing press for Birth of A Nation, was accused of making callous remarks, especially after it was discovered the victim committed suicide. Since then, Parker has remained under the radar and quietly working on his current project, American Skin. While details are scarce, the film centers around police brutality and stars a relatively unknown cast.

Spike Lee was in Italy to support Parker and the film and is quoted in Variety as saying he sat with Parker to discuss his previous actions and thinks he's grown.

“He explained to me the growth he had gone through, and also the pain, and when he said that, I said, ‘Come on, brother. I’m with you. That’s why I’m here,” the Oscar-winning actor said.

Hot 97's TT Torrez Celebrates Women In Music During #GoGetHer Dinner Series

Beyoncé said it best, "Who runs the world? Girls." With music being the sounding board in one's life and women making their faces and musical purpose well known in today's society, it was only right that Hot 97 music director and multimedia personality, TT Torrez hosted an intimate #GoGetHer dinner on Wednesday (Aug. 28) to celebrate women in music.

Torrez, who believes women are overlooked in the industry, wanted to remind spectators that when powerful women unite anything can be achieved. The #GoGetHer dinner series, presented by Hennessy, recognizes women who shatter barriers while setting new standards and the status quo.

A group of recording artists, record label executives, influencers, and more were present as Thea Mitchem, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia and LaTrice Burnette, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Island Records were honored.

Power 105.1's Honey German received the Rising Star award. "It's about the most influential women who have inspired me along my journey as well as bringing along the ones behind me," Torrez said.

Attendees included Chaka Pilgrim, Yo Gotti, Traci Adams, Juliette Jones, Shari Bryant, Laura Stylez, Megan Ryte, Tameka Malory, Gia Peppers, and more.

DJ Khaled and Kevin Liles were guest speakers. Khaled posted on his Instagram congratulating LaTrice Burnette on her honorary achievement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congratulations to @tricerocbklyn on her #GoGetHer Award as one of the top leading women in the music industry bless up @tricerocbklyn happy for you ! On another note you live a life !!!!!!!!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 28, 2019 at 8:29pm PDT

Torrez shared an empowering message of the night's events on her Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tonight I had the great honor of hosting an amazing private dinner with @hennessyus. Honoring some of the most influential women, who have inspired me along my journey! ❤️Thank you @theamitchem @tricerocbklyn and our rising star @honeygerman for your endless dedication to the culture! I want to also thank @mznatina for being the glue that keeps all together!❤️ I also want to thank @blackdumpling for believing in my vision from the very start! ❤️ I also want to thank my brothers @kevinlileskwl & @djkhaled for always supporting me and showing up when I need them the most!❤️ lastly; Thank you to all the amazing women who came out tonight to support this event!❤️ I’m so humble and thankful that you decided to share your amazing energy with us tonight! ❤️Thank you! Thank you! ❤️The official video and more photos will be up soon! #gotgethers 📸 @danielvasquezphotos #tttorrez #hennessy

A post shared by TT Torrez (@tttorrez) on Aug 28, 2019 at 10:28pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you to everyone who came out! I’m so grateful for each and every one of you who came out to support! Thank you 🙏🏾 #gogethers #tttorrez #Hennessy 📽 @offjimmer

A post shared by TT Torrez (@tttorrez) on Aug 30, 2019 at 6:17am PDT

Missy Elliott Would Like To Recreate Aaliyah's Biopic

The legendary Missy Eliott recently stopped by Sway's Universe after winning her very much deserved MTV Vanguard Award at the VMAs earlier this week. During the interview, she spoke about the intricacies that went into making 2001'a Miss E So Addictive, the album that delivered classics like "Gossip Folks" and "Get Ur Freak On."

Missy admitted Thursday (Aug 29) to "hating" "Gossip Folks" when Timbaland presented it to her. Also, she revealed that "Get Ur Freak On" was the last track that was made accidentally when Timbaland started making the beat with a piano.

Elsewhere in the interview, Missy talked about wanting to re-create an Aaliyah biopic when her family is ready and also creating one for herself. "When they are ready, I’m quite sure that we'll do that," she said of the Aaliyah one.

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B aired on Lifetime in 2014 to negative reviews. The family of the late singer was not involved leaving producers to rely on the biography Aaliyah: More than a Woman by Christopher John Farley. Zendaya was originally cast to play the singer but backed out due to production value and the family's disapproval of the project. Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton, X-Men) took on the role. 3.2 million viewers tuned in, giving the network it's highest-rated TV film of that year.

She also addressed how important it was for her to win the Vanguard award now because it was just the right time to do so, even though many think the award was long overdue. "Back then they didn’t have the technology that we have now," she said. "And for the type of performer that I am, I needed that to happen yesterday when you saw that spaceship hovering over the crowd like that and people being sucked into it. I believe it’s God’s time that I’m on."

There's no denying how incredible Missy's talent is. She credits part of her stellar artistry and imagination to being an only child because she felt she always had to create a new world in her mind. "I was the only child so I pretty much created an Alice in Wonderland in my room, and I had a couple of imaginary friends, don’t think I’m crazy because I don’t know where they at now," she said, adding that,  "I didn’t listen to the radio or watch tv at one point in my career and that’s how I was able to become more creative."

Watch the rest of the interview below.

 

