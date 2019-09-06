50 Cent, Paris Jackson Exchange Words Over Chris Brown-Michael Jackson Comparison

50 Cent thinks Chris Brown is a better entertainer than Michael Jackson, and it's not sitting well with Paris Jackson. The two exchanged words on social media over a difference of opinion that resulted in Fif bringing up MJ’s Finding Neverland accusers.

On Thursday (Sept. 7), Fif reiterated his thoughts with a video of Breezy doing backflips on stage. “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this,” he captioned the clip.

“True legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention,” replied Paris.

In a now deleted Instagram post Friday (Sept. 6) Fif wrote back, “Why am I the bad guy, I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little [boys'] butts feels [sic].”

Paris didn’t respond directly to Fif, although she did share a string of photos on Instagram Friday, including an image of her throwing up the middle finger.

Fif's resply to Paris was a reference to Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom appeared in the HBO documentary alleging that the King of Pop molested them as young boys. The Jackson Estate has denied the allegations and filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO.