Is 50 Cent Producing A Biopic About Tekashi 69?

September 30, 2019 - 2:14 pm by Darryl Robertson

50 Cent's hustle does not stop. Last night (Sept. 29), the Queens native announced on his Instagram account that he's beginning production on an upcoming TV show titled, For Life, which will premiere Feb. 2020 on ABC. But in the comments the rapper born Curtis Jackson was asked if it was true that he bought the rights to Tekashi 69's story.

50 Cent responded by saying: "I'm working boy."

Last week, Snapchat announced that they are producing a documentary titled, VS The World and will follow 6ix 9ine's rise in the rap game, and of course his fall from grace, resulting from an indictment on RICO charges.

The Queens rapper distanced himself from 6ix9ine since the rapper was arrested for federal racketeering charges last year. Since then, 50 has publicly labeled Tekashi a snitch and said that he's going to tell everything.

"[RICO] laws were designed for you not to escape them. When I saw what I saw in the paper, I feel like he’s gonna tell on everything," 50, who has been very vocal about the rapper, said. "That was the part that wasn’t even in the indictment—the stuff that they're saying that he's talking about are not in the indictment so he’s offering that along with everything else, and then they added those new people to the indictment."

50 Cent also claimed that he told Tekashi not to call him after the Brooklyn rapper's arrest.

"My son got picked up, I told him don’t call me," 50 wrote on Instagram  "Sh*t. The Fed’s on you fool, call ya momma don’t put the FBI on my phone. positive vibes only.”

The NY duo have collaborated on a track "Get The Strap," which was released in 2018.

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J.Lo And Shakira Superbowl Halftime Show

When it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would perform during the Superbowl Halftime Show in Miami, many took to social media to raise their digital eyebrows in suspicion.  Along with the detractors was Miami hip-hop trailblazer Uncle Luke, who called out JAY-Z and demanded him to fix things.

"I am so pissed right now, that I really wanna use some profanity but I got a lot of kids that follow me on Instagram," Luke said in his video. Luke stated that by picking J.Lo and Shakira as the performers, the NFL has looked over the countless "African American entertainment in Miami."

"We got world-class entertainment here," Luke says. "I done thought you had sense to get Pitbull, Flo-Rida, [Rick] Ross, or somebody... Trick Daddy or something," he continued. "We don't need the NFL. Our hotels are already full, you need us. JAY-Z you gotta fix this shit, I'm just gonna keep it 100."

I have a serious problem with the @NFL and the people they pick to perform at the Super Bowl. The @NFL has totally disrespected the African American along with Miami entertainment community. Jay-Z this your first job

While also speaking to the Miami New Times, the 58-year-old called the NFL's decision to hire both women as "ass-backward"

Luke took it even further and said Mr. Carter is in violation of the G-Code. "[JAY-Z] need to talk some sense to the NFL."

Per usual, Mr. Carter has not responded.

Travis Scott Announces Second Annual 'ASTROWORLD Festival'

Travis Scott’s 'ASTROWORLD Festival' was very successful in 2019. And this year, he's doing it again. The Houston native announced that the festival is returning to Harris County Nov. 9.

Not much is changing for the festival this year. La Flame will curate the festivities, and it will return to NRG Park, which sits across the street from the old AstroWorld amusement park.

This announcement comes after Scott wrapped-up his 'Wish You Were Here Tour.' The 'ASTROWORLD Festival' line-up has not been revealed yet, but of course La Flame is the headliner.

Scott also recently released his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, which included footage from the first festival last year. The film also documented the two year process of creating his Grammy-nominated ASTROWORLD album as well as tours, and his performance at the Super Bowl.

Tickets are available now over at AstroWorldFest.com.

French Montana Becomes Ambassador Of 'I Stand With Immigrants' And Launches Scholarship

Rapper French Montana has been instrumental in advocating for immigrants' rights. It was announced today (Sept. 26) that the Bronx-raised MC became the first Ambassador of I Stand With Immigrants.

The new program was announced with the Karim Kharbouch Coding Fellowship at The Knowledge House in the Bronx. The program will support immigrants living in the Bronx by bringing technology programs to local high schools for an Exploring Technology curriculum, according to a press release.

"I’m blessed to give back to my community that has given so much to me," Montana said via press release. "As a kid from the Bronx, it’s important for me to arm them with tools they can use to create a great future for themselves.”

"On behalf of The Knowledge House, I am grateful to be partnering with French Montana to bring our technology programs to Bronx youth from immigrant families," Jerelyn Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of the The Knowledge said. "As the daughter of immigrants, I know first hand how important it is to put resources in the hands of people as they work towards realizing the American Dream. Our technology programs have helped an average of 3 out of 4 of our graduates land their first job in tech. With French Montana's support we can make sure hundreds of Bronx youth launch life changing careers in technology."

This isn't the first time French Montana has contributed to people from other countries. In 2017, after shooting the music video for his hit "Unforgettable" in Uganda with Swae Lee, he raised $500,000 for the Subhi Center, a maternity health clinic.

In other French Montana news, the rapper landed a two residency at  Las Vegas' Drai's Beachclub Nightclub.

