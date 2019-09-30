Is 50 Cent Producing A Biopic About Tekashi 69?

50 Cent's hustle does not stop. Last night (Sept. 29), the Queens native announced on his Instagram account that he's beginning production on an upcoming TV show titled, For Life, which will premiere Feb. 2020 on ABC. But in the comments the rapper born Curtis Jackson was asked if it was true that he bought the rights to Tekashi 69's story.

50 Cent responded by saying: "I'm working boy."

Last week, Snapchat announced that they are producing a documentary titled, VS The World, and will follow 6ix 9ine's rise in the rap game, and of course his fall from grace, resulting from an indictment on RICO charges.

The Queens rapper distanced himself from 6ix9ine since the rapper was arrested for federal racketeering charges last year. Since then, 50 has publicly labeled Tekashi a snitch and said that he's going to tell everything.

"[RICO] laws were designed for you not to escape them. When I saw what I saw in the paper, I feel like he’s gonna tell on everything," 50, who has been very vocal about the rapper, said. "That was the part that wasn’t even in the indictment—the stuff that they're saying that he's talking about are not in the indictment so he’s offering that along with everything else, and then they added those new people to the indictment."

50 Cent also claimed that he told Tekashi not to call him after the Brooklyn rapper's arrest.

"My son got picked up, I told him don’t call me," 50 wrote on Instagram "Sh*t. The Fed’s on you fool, call ya momma don’t put the FBI on my phone. positive vibes only.”

The NY duo have collaborated on a track "Get The Strap," which was released in 2018.