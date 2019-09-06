Henrik Olsson Lilja
Henrik Olsson Lilja, the lawyer of US rapper Rakim Mayers, known by his stage name Asap Rocky, talks to the press after a hearing in his trial over a street brawl on July 5, 2019 in Stockholm.
Jonathan Nackstrand

A$AP Rocky's First Swedish Lawyer Shot In Stockholm

September 6, 2019 - 6:03 pm by VIBE Staff

The first lawyer to represent A$AP Rocky for his recent troubles in Sweden has been shot, according to reports.

TMZ reported that Henrik Olsson Lilja was shot in his head and chest early Friday morning as he was preparing to exit his apartment in downtown Stockholm. The shooter then sped off in a waiting SUV. Lilja was able to call the police himself.

Lilja represented Rocky when he first arrested and taken into custody under suspicion of assaulting a man on the streets of Stockholm, and was eventually replaced by other lawyers. But Swedish media outlet Espressen reports that Lilja's connection doesn't appear to be the motivation for the shooting, but as an "isolated incident" with "no known connection to recent violent crimes." Even though a man has been identified as the shooter, a woman has been arrested and searched under suspicion of attempted murder. The latter, according to Espressen, is a former judge who was convicted of a violent crime and banned from contacting the Lilja.

Lilja was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unkonwn. Police, meanwhile, are chasing the man who is suspected of the shooting and looking for the SUV that was spotted fleeing the scene.

In This Story:

Popular

Rico Nasty And Kali Uchis Join Bad Bunny As Performers For 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards

From the Web

More on Vibe

Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops LA Court Refurbishment Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops LA Court Refurbishment
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA

Nipsey Hussle’s Puma Collaboration Sells Out In One Day

Fans were racing to get a piece of Nipsey Hussle’s posthumous collaboration with Puma. The capsule collection, designed by the late rapper prior to his death, debuted on Sept. 5 and officially sold out a day later.

100% percent of the proceeds from the sale of the PUMA x TMC Collection will benefit the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. The organization, founded by Hussle’s family, is on a mission to continue Hussle’s legacy by “empowering the South Los Angeles community and neighborhoods alike across the globe.”

Hussle broke down the collaboration during an interview with Power 106 weeks before his death. “It’s two sides to it,” he explained. “One side, I’m a brand ambassador for Puma. The other side is a collaborative project with The Marathon [Clothing] and Puma. We’re going to do multiple collections but the first one drops fall 2019, like around September. It’s going to be shoes, apparel, [and] a few accessories.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Sep 5, 2019 at 7:59am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Aug 20, 2019 at 1:19pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The marathon continues 🏁

A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Sep 5, 2019 at 12:39pm PDT

Hussle was gunned down in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019. After his death, Puma announced that they would release the collection in his memory.

The PUMA x TMC honors Hussle as a visionary and legend. The collection is comprised of apparel and footwear embellished with checkered patterns and palm tress graphics, paying homage to Hussle’s Los Angeles roots and his moto: “The Marathon Continues.” Featured in the collection are black and white options of the PUMA x TMC sneakers, sweatsuits, jackets, T-shirts, pants, and socks.

Hussle’s girlfriend, actress Lauren London, shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Puma photoshoot on Instagram Friday (Sept. 6). Check it out below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

He Did That! 💙 PumaxTMC

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Sep 5, 2019 at 9:53pm PDT

Continue Reading
Kanye West- Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Getty Images

Kanye West Reportedly Buys $14 Million Ranch In Wyoming

Yeezy has fallen in love with Wyoming.

Kanye West purchased a sprawling $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyo. called the Monster Lake Ranch, TMZ reports. The 9,000-acre lot includes a restaurant, two lakes, an event cent and meeting area, horses and stables, and eight lodging units.

The father of four reportedly owns 4,500 acres of the ranch. Although the exact amount that he paid is unknown, West shelled out less than the $14 million price tag, according to TMZ. The federal government is reportedly leasing the rest of the property.

Monster Lake Ranch offers guests an opportunity to experience “true western culture and lifestyle” with “breathtaking panoramic views,” as well as flat water fly fishing and bird hunting.

Wyoming seems to be a suitable creative atmosphere for West, who spent time there recording and promoting his Ye album.

The Chicago native has his hands full what with his real estate and architectural ventures, alongside hosting Sunday Service every week, designing clothes and sneakers, and prepping the release of his forthcoming Jesus Is King album. West was also in the process of building several large housing domes on his Calabasas, Calif. property, but the project was called off because he  didn't have the proper permits. West has until Sept. 15 to get things in order or the dome structures must be torn down.

Continue Reading
paris-jackson-50-1567823450
Getty

50 Cent, Paris Jackson Exchange Words Over Chris Brown-Michael Jackson Comparison

50 Cent thinks Chris Brown is a better entertainer than Michael Jackson, and it's not sitting well with Paris Jackson. The two exchanged words on social media over a difference of opinion that resulted in Fif bringing up MJ’s Finding Neverland accusers.

On Thursday (Sept. 7), Fif reiterated his thoughts with a video of Breezy doing backflips on stage. “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this,” he captioned the clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👀All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this 🤷🏽‍♂️

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 5, 2019 at 7:02am PDT

“True legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention,” replied Paris.

In a now deleted Instagram post Friday (Sept. 6) Fif wrote back, “Why am I the bad guy, I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little [boys'] butts feels [sic].”

Paris didn’t respond directly to Fif, although she did share a string of photos on Instagram Friday, including an image of her throwing up the middle finger.

Fif's resply to Paris was a reference to Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom appeared in the HBO documentary alleging that the King of Pop molested them as young boys. The Jackson Estate has denied the allegations and filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Eddie Murphy To Kick Off Stand-Up Comedy Tour In 2020

News

1d ago

Hampton University To Offer Free Semester To Students Affected By Hurricane Dorian

Music

1d ago

New Music Fridays: EarthGang, Post Malone, Danny Brown, And More