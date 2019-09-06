Henrik Olsson Lilja, the lawyer of US rapper Rakim Mayers, known by his stage name Asap Rocky, talks to the press after a hearing in his trial over a street brawl on July 5, 2019 in Stockholm.

A$AP Rocky's First Swedish Lawyer Shot In Stockholm

The first lawyer to represent A$AP Rocky for his recent troubles in Sweden has been shot, according to reports.

TMZ reported that Henrik Olsson Lilja was shot in his head and chest early Friday morning as he was preparing to exit his apartment in downtown Stockholm. The shooter then sped off in a waiting SUV. Lilja was able to call the police himself.

Lilja represented Rocky when he first arrested and taken into custody under suspicion of assaulting a man on the streets of Stockholm, and was eventually replaced by other lawyers. But Swedish media outlet Espressen reports that Lilja's connection doesn't appear to be the motivation for the shooting, but as an "isolated incident" with "no known connection to recent violent crimes." Even though a man has been identified as the shooter, a woman has been arrested and searched under suspicion of attempted murder. The latter, according to Espressen, is a former judge who was convicted of a violent crime and banned from contacting the Lilja.

Lilja was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unkonwn. Police, meanwhile, are chasing the man who is suspected of the shooting and looking for the SUV that was spotted fleeing the scene.