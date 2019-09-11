Akon Discusses Michael Jackson Allegations In New Interview

Akon had a few thoughts about the public shift in perception of his friend and collaborator, Michael Jackson. The musician stopped by Ebro in the Morning to discuss a myriad of topics, and the group got to talking about the allegations surrounding the late King Of Pop.

While he did not pick a side of the fence in terms of his thoughts on the child molestation and sexual abuse allegations that resurfaced in the Leaving Neverland documentary from earlier this year, Akon did say that if Jackson did indeed hurt young boys and the news was confirmed when he was alive, he would no longer support him as a person.

"I'm a realist, if Mike was a creep or he was a pedophile or something like that... I'm not gonna sit here and defend him," he explained. "I must tell you straight up, 'Yo bruh that dude right there, I can't rock with him. It's no different from R. Kelly. I know R. Kelly, but when I found that's what it was, I would tell him to his face, 'Bro, you f**ked up for that sh*t.'"

Akon also discussed that he believes Neverland Ranch was built so that Michael himself could live out the childhood that eluded him, and that we don't know what occurred behind closed doors, if anything occurred at all.

"Mike was one of the most powerful men in the music business," he continued. "...That was all humantiarian and just him having a love for kids period."

Watch the exchange above around the 12:30 mark.