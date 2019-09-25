A Second Arrest Has Been Made In Connection To Mac Miller's Death

A second man has been arrested in connection with Mac Miller, who overdosed on fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine in Sept. 2018.

According to NBC news, police searched the home of Ryan Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, AZ., as part of an ongoing investigation involving the rapper's death. During the search police found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and prescription pills.

The report also says police confiscated firearm suppressors, and ammunition from Reavis' home.

Reavis now faces fraud charges, as well as several drug and gun possession charges. However police did not reveal a direct connection to the "Self Care" rapper.

Reavis' arrest follows the arrest of Cameron Pettit, who allegedly sold Mac Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills which contained fentanyl.

Investigators found text messages between Miller and Pettit, in which Pettit agreed to bring him oxycodone, cocaine and Xanax.

In other news, plans to produce a documentary about Mac Miller has came to a halt. Filmmaker C.J. Wallis said Miller's estate put a stop to the film.