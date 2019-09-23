A$AP Rocky Is Scheduled To Speak At Summit L.A. Ideas Festival

A$AP Rocky has been scheduled to make his first public speaking engagement since his release from a Swedish jail back in August after being charged with assault. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Harlem rapper will take part in the A-List Ideas Festival Summit LA.

On Nov. 10, 2019, the "Distorted Records" MC will speak to business and community leaders. Also speaking at Summit LA are Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, SpaceX's Gwynne Shotwell, Mellody Hobson, Chobani's Hamdi Ulukaya, Vista Equity Partners' Robert F. Smith, Bob Moses, LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kickstarter's Yancey Strickler, WeWork's Miguel McKelvey, Free Solo co-directors Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi, Fleetwood Mac, Grandmaster Flash, Hope Solo, among others.

The rapper born Rakim Mayers was convicted of assault and given a suspended sentence for the altercation that took place in Stockholm, Sweden on June 30. On Aug. 2, Rocky was released and and ordered to pay $22,300 in restitution and legal fees to the alleged assault victim, Mustafa Jafari.

Shortly after his release from jail, Pretty Flacko released his thumping single, "Babushka Boi," his first song since being released from jail.