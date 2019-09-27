Diddy-Ashton-Kutcher
Actor Ashton Kutcher, Kim Porter, music producer Sean "P Diddy" Combs and actor Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 2004 NBA All-Star Game held at the Staples Center, February 15, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher Explains How He Inspired Diddy's Epic NYC Marathon Run

September 27, 2019 - 8:53 am by VIBE Staff

Diddy went on to raise over $3 million for children across the nation. 

Sometimes, the dominoes fall in such a way where they knock a hip-hop mogul out of their comfort zone and into the New York City Marathon. The tale holds true for Sean "Diddy" Combs when he and his very odd mohawk ran the feat in 2003. The presentation was lavish with an MTV special Diddy Runs The City to match. But as close friend Ashton Kutcher recalls, he's the reason behind Diddy taking on the city.

During an interview with Complex's Hot Ones, the actor and businessman failed to disclose any stories about Diddy's epic party era but shared how close the two were. During a casual 5K run, Ashton says paparazzi started to tail the pails which also happened to be the same moment where Diddy began to gas out.

"We had paparazzi all around us at the time and he was like, 'You gotta slow down, but make it look like you're not slowing down because I don't wanna look like I'm not gonna be able to finish this thing,'" he said. "He was so upset over the fact he got skunked on this run, that year he decided to run the New York Marathon," he added. "He just can't lose, even when he's that close to humility, it becomes a driver."

At the time, both men had successful TV shows on MTV–Punk'd and Making The Band. Their friendship formed after Diddy rejected the idea of him getting Punk'd. "He was like, 'Not me, I'm off the table,'" said Kutcher.

Parts of this tale have been told before. In 2018, the longtime friends appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden where Diddy shared how the infamous Kanye West episode of Punk'd made him wary of appearing on the show. If you can remember, Kutcher's prank against a young 'Ye was centered around stealing the footage of his video "Jesus Walks (Version Two)."

In the end, Diddy never appeared on the show but completed the marathon. He also raised upwards of $3 million for the Children’s Hope Foundation (for HIV-positive kids), Daddy’s House Social Programs and New York’s public school system.

Diddy Runs the City from Prosper Digital TV on Vimeo.

Watch Kutcher's interview with the Hot Ones crew below.

jlo-shakira-super-bowl-1569528825
Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez And Shakira To Headline Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

On Thursday afternoon (Sept. 26), Jennifer Lopez and Shakira announced their place as the NFL's Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performers. The world-renowned artists will take the league's center stage for the first time on Feb. 2, 2020, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The news arrives a few weeks after Lopez discussed thoughts of performing at the blockbuster halftime show. "It's something that we've talked about for many years," she said during a Live with Kelly and Ryan interview. "It would be nice. It would be nice. I can't say I wouldn't love it." Now, it's become a reality with Shakira sharing the spotlight. Lopez also charged up the masses with rumors of her dealings with the NFL when she unveiled a short video amping up the league's current season.

“We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our longstanding partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together," Adam Harter, Senior Vice President, Sports, Media and Entertainment, PepsiCo, said in a statement. "It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible.”

For Lopez, it was witnessing Diana Ross' 1996 performance that sparked her desire to one day take that stage. “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said via statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

This year's performers included Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott. View the announcements below.

Two 👑 👑 First time together on stage…on the world’s biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL pic.twitter.com/ks1p9FbMLB

— Pepsi (@pepsi) September 26, 2019

👑👑 @jlo @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/mrntc97ipW

— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2019

Get ready 🌎 02.02.20 pic.twitter.com/nCqtPIcc7w

— Shakira (@shakira) September 26, 2019

This is happening. 02.02.20 pic.twitter.com/SwHUhH3Lfe

— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 26, 2019

It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @JLo 🤩🔥#nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee pic.twitter.com/BVosjrOcwN

— Shakira (@shakira) September 26, 2019

billy-porter-emmys-lead-actor-in-drama-series-1-1569210929-650x3661-1569512886
Billy Porter poses with his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Pose' at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Billy Porter To Sit In Director's Chair For An Episode Of 'Pose' Season 3

Billy Porter has gained another accolade. The Pose actor (known as Pray Tell) recently told Variety that he will step into the director's chair for the program's forthcoming third season.

“I’ve been directing for 20 years in the theater, and I’m directing an episode of Season 3 myself,” he said. “I’m trying to be the head bi**h in charge, hunny!”

Porter recently made history with his Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He became the first black gay man to win the award. "I am so overwhelmed and I am so overjoyed to live long enough to see this day," he said during his acceptance speech. "James Baldwin said, 'It took many years of vomiting up all the filth I’d been taught about myself, and half-believed before I was able to walk on the earth as though I had a right to be here.' I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right!"

The 50-year-old actor also credited the importance of creating authentic artistry. "We are the people. We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and the minds of the people who live on this planet," he said. "Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't ever stop telling the truth."

Pose has made history as the first show to cast a slew of transgender women of color in lead roles. The show depicts the HIV/AIDS epidemic within the LGBT community in the '80s and '90s New York City.

CupcakKe-Retires-From-Music
CupcakKe performs at LA Pride 2019 on June 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Rapper CupcakKe Says Retirement From Music Stemmed From Minors Singing Her Music

Fans are still confused and concerned about CupcakKe's sudden decision to retire from rap, but her reason seems to be true to the heart.

On Sunday (Sept. 22), the Chicago rapper led a lengthy Instagram Live session detailing her reasons to part with music, citing her influence on young children, gambling addiction and friends who took advantage of her fame. Before parting ways with fans, she explained her recent questionable Twitter rant against artists like Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes and K-Pop star Chungha. Born Elizabeth Eden Harris, the 22-year-old canceled her $10K Tour and recalled the moment that led to her revelation.

"I feel as though I’m corrupting the youth… I want to go to heaven after this, and I don’t want to go to hell," she said while highlighting a video of children singing her more sexually enhanced songs. "Just seeing all-age kids at the shows, seeing them sing along to ‘hump me’ and ‘f**k me’ and all this s**t, it has torn me apart. I’m just not happy. Ten, eleven years old, whatever,  and I feel as though I'm corrupting them with my songs. And ... I don't want to do it no more. I just did [the Twitter rants] to bring awareness to this, that I am through, that you will no longer see me nowhere."

Earlier this year, Eden was hospitalized after tweeting that she was “about to commit suicide,” causing fans and peers to send her support on social media. Her $10K tour just started with the artist dishing out $10,000 to fans at every stop.

She called out the media for pushing agendas around body image. While considering the thought of rebranding, Eden says the media won't take her seriously because of her curvy shape.

"It's been bothering me for a long time now ... in September of last year, I lost seven hundred thousand in the casino," she said in relation to her gambling addiction. "I learned during the time that I lost all of the money that I am very much at peace without it. Some people may say that this sounds crazy, but when I had this money all I had were people that used me, didn't care for me. So when I lost the seven hundred thousand ... I learned who my friends were and aren't."

Rapper Chika sent the rapper support on Twitter. "You are loved. You are supported. You are gifted. And you are fucking beautiful."

@CupcakKe_rapper you are allowed to take a break. you are allowed to choose your narrative. you are allowed to rebrand.

you are loved. you are supported. you are gifted. and you are fucking beautiful.

take the time you need. cuz we need you here.

i’m here if you need to talk

— CHIKA (@oranicuhh) September 23, 2019

As of Tuesday (Sept. 24), Eden's discography remains on streaming platforms.

It's impossible to ignore the role mental health plays in Eden's situation. When it comes to black women seeking help for major depressions, African-Women are "only half as likely" to seek help, Erica Richards, chair and medical director of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Sibley Memorial Hospital said in her report about mental health in black women.

“There’s a feeling in a lot of black communities that women have to be strong and stoic,” Richards explains. “Women are so busy taking care of everyone else — their partners, their elderly parents and their children — they don’t take care of themselves. However, women should be reminded that attending to their own needs, whether physical or emotional, doesn’t make you weak. It makes you better able to care for your loved ones in the long run.”

Fans can only hope Eden and her circle will use this time to heal.

