Here's What You'll Find On The BET+ Streaming Service

Get ready for BET+.

The network is reportedly teaming up with Tyler Perry Studios to bring a new streaming service into the homes of the channel's consumers. Per Deadline, the monthly fee for the service will reportedly start at $9.99, and features more that 1,000 hours of content including exclusive new programming such as series and original movies.

“We are thrilled to offer a streaming experience of content curated for the underserved African American audience with BET+. African Americans have a higher SVOD adoption rate than any other consumer base on the market, which is why BET+ is a natural complement of BET’s linear network, which has been and continues to be the leading home of black culture for decades,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks.

Will Packer, Tracy Oliver and more are reportedly slated to contribute new content to the service. BET+ will also be the home of Tyler Perry films, stage plays and series such as Meet the Browns, Daddy’s Little Girls and Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor.

Fans of the classic comedy Martin will also be thrilled to know that the series will be on the service.

