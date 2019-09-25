The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING" The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"
Beyonce Calls Blue Ivy A “Cultural Icon” In Battle Over Trademark

September 25, 2019 - 1:47 am by VIBE Staff

Beyonce has big plans for Blue Ivy Carter and she wants a judge to approve what has become an ongoing battle to trademark her name. According to The Blast, Beyonce referred to her 7-year-old daughter as a “cultural icon,” in newly filed legal documents.

The “Spirit” singer has been trying to secure the trademark since 2012, but ran into trouble due to Veronica Morales, owner of a wedding planning company, Blue Ivy Events. Morales opposed the filing on grounds that she has been doing business under the name since before Blue was born.

Morales claims that the Carters don’t want to use the trademark for business purposes, per a Vanity Fair interview where Jay Z said the trademark was to stop others from profiting off of their daughter’s name.

In 2017, Beyonce filed to trademark Blue Ivy Carter (instead of “Blue Ivy”)  in order to launch a line of haircare products, clothing and more. The latest legal filing states that “Blue Ivy Carter’s fame, her interest in fashion and design, and her familial relationship with two of the most famous performers in the world all support BGK’s [Beyonce Gizelle Knowle’s] intent to use the BLUE IVY CATER trademark in connection with building a brand consistent with Blue Ivy Carter’s interests and skills.

“Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a ‘mini style star’ and has been celebrated for her ‘fashion moments’ overs the years,” the documents continues. “Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public.”

The filing goes on to note that Blue Ivy “has achieved a significant amount of fame, particularly at such a young age. She also has a noted and well-chronicled interest in fashion. Given these factors, Blue Ivy Carter is capable of and interested in becoming the face of a brand. For this reason, the factual context demonstrates that BGK filed the Application with the intent to build a brand around Blue Ivy Carter and her public reputation and renown.”

The documents add that, “the presence of the word ‘CARTER’ ties the commercial impression of BGK’s [Beyonce Gizelle Knowles’] Mark to the celebrity Blue Ivy Carter rather than Opposer’s regional event planning business.”

Both parties have thrown allegations at each other. Morales previously accused Beyonce of fraud, while the mother of three accuses Morales of harassment and attempting to profit off of Blue’s fame by doing interviews after her daughter’s birth, and holding a sale on her birthday. She goes on to argue that Morales tried to force her to turn over personal information, including private messages, and points out that consumers are not likely to confuse a “boutique event planning business” with “the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world.”

The trademark case is expected to go to trial.

Remy Ma Likens Rape Victims Suing For Money To Prostitution

Remy Ma has been catching heat after likening rape victims who seek financial settlements to prostitutes. The Bronx native shared her controversial opinion during Monday’s (Sept. 26) episode of Revolt's State of the Culture.

The subject came up as the panel, which included Joe Buden, Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins and attorney Eboni K. Williams, were discussing rape allegations against NFL player Antonio Brown, and whether or not an injury is the only thing can sideline an athlete’s career.

Before the conversation began, Remy admitted that she doesn’t like talking about rape because she gets criticized as a “female basher.” She went on to question the timing of rape accusations against celebrities, and suggested that there’s an “agenda” at play.

“This s**t sounds crazy to me,” Remy proclaimed. “Every time we here about [an alleged rape], it’s never like it happened this morning, yesterday, [or] over the weekend. It’s always five..seven years ago, this happened.”

“It’s all about money because one of the accusers is asking for $2 million,” she said of Brown. “If you raped me, my sister, my daughter, my anything, I don’t want your money, I want you castrated. The things that I want done are crimes.”

Williams interjected to share some of the criticisms that rape victims face, and attempted to explain that restitution can be used for therapy and other things. “Could that be compensation though? Because I hear that a lot, ‘if it was a rape, first of all, why are you not going to criminal court? Why are you not going to the police and he’s not arrested?’ [Brown's] first accuser went the civil route. She filed a lawsuit, she’s asking for money, but some people feel like that’s the compensation that they want.”

“That’s called prostitution,” Remy replied.

“I don’t think so,” Williams said.

“It seem like in a lot of the alleged sexual assault cases, the women are asking for money,” Remy added. “To me, any exchange where sexual acts are being compensated with money, that’s prostitution.”

Budden noted that prostitution involves consent to which Remy replied, “Really? In one instance they’ll be like ‘it was so horrible, he did this to me… but give me $2 million and I’ll go sit over there and I won’t tell anybody.’”

The internet wasn't exactly happy about Remy's words.

seeking a settlement after rape or sexual abuse is not prostitution, it’s restitution.

fuck what remy ma said.

— Nikki Hayes (@NikkiHayes1) September 26, 2019

Remy Ma is just big trash for that

— Peg the Stallion (@FullCourtPUMPS) September 26, 2019

Remy Ma has never had the range to talk about any of the topics on that but what she said about rape and sexual assault really takes the fucking cake.

— Sorry to this man (@flowerrebelrose) September 26, 2019

Dear Remy Ma,

You sat comfortably on a couch, at your big age & said when rape victims, sue their abusers for money, it’s prostitution? Nah, it’s restitution!

How disgusting & ill informed of you! Why did I expect more from a woman, who shot her friend over $3,000? @RealRemyMa pic.twitter.com/LKlQtoYf0N

— Jerome Trammel (@JeromeTrammelTV) September 26, 2019

Remy Ma was never for women to begin with. Y’all tried to prop up the girl who shot another woman in the stomach with 0 remorse, and ended up looking goofy in retrospect. https://t.co/KX2DzJ0Y1g

— happy harry. (@fckwithWILLY) September 26, 2019

I like #SOTC, but Remy Ma is so ignorant about important issues it hurts to listen to her most times.

— Isaac. (@HabitualRealist) September 24, 2019

Watch the full episode below (scroll to the 1:04 for the rape discussion).

Cassie Quietly Marries Fiancé Alex Fine In Malibu Ceremony

One month after getting engaged, Cassie and fiancé Alex Fine, are now husband and wife. The happy couple quietly tied the knot in Malibu on Wednesday (Sept. 25).

Friday Night Lights director Peter Berg officiated the ceremony and shared a snapshot of the beach wedding on Instagram along with the caption, “By the power vested in me.” Cassie commented “Love you Pete!” on the photo, while and Fine left a heart emoji.

The wedding image shows a pregnant Cassie glowing in a white dress and lace veil while holding hands with Fine, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie.

The newlyweds reportedly began dating last December, roughly two months after Cassie and Diddy called it quits. In June, Cassie announced that she and Fine were expecting a daughter together. The pregnancy reveal garnered a positive response from Diddy who congratulated the parents-to-be via Instagram. The couples' daughter is due sometime soon.

See the wedding photo below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

By the power vested in me.... @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤️💥❤️ Long may you ride!

A post shared by Peter Berg (@pberg44) on Sep 25, 2019 at 5:15pm PDT

Ciara Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary Of ‘Goodies’ Album

Ciara is celebrating 15 years since the release of her multi-platinum selling debut, Goodies. To mark the anniversary, CiCi shared some behind-the-scenes details about the making of her breakthrough album, and how the project propelled her career.

“This Saturday marks the 15 yr [sic] anniversary of my debut album ‘Goodies.’ Having sold 5 million copies worldwide, my dream came true in every way with my debut,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday (Sept. 26). “I am so thankful for my musical journey and growth as an artist but also so humbled by your continued support!”

When speaking about “Goodies,” the album’s lead single, Ciara revealed that she immediately knew the song would be a game changer. “This is the one song that I know is going to put me on that map, that is going to changed my life,” she recalls thinking at the time. “The song came out and it was almost like watching the music board and it was moving without anyone touching it. It was the perfect way for me to meet my fans, the perfect way for me to start off my career, everything that wanted to happen and more happened in that moment.”

“Goodies” topped the Billboard singles charts for nearly two consecutive months. Later in the video, the “Level Up” singer goes on to discuss the album’s other singles, including the Grammy nominated hit “1, 2, Step” featuring Missy Elliott.

Watch the full video above.

