Andre Emmett #2 of 3's Company speaks at a press conference during week nine of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at the American Airlines Center on August 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
Ron Jenkins/BIG3/Getty Images

BIG3 And Former NBA Star Andre Emmett Killed In Dallas

September 23, 2019 - 1:05 pm by Desire Thompson

Emmett was expecting a child.

Andre Emmett, the star of Ice Cube's BIG3 league, was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas.

Details of the shooting remain limited but Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news on Monday (Sept. 23). A close friend of Emmett's also confirmed the news on Twitter. "My God this senseless violence has to stop man," James White tweeted. "Lost too many good people this year alone. Please put the guns down and value life. RIP Dre."

The 37-year-old experienced a bit of resurgence after joining the BIG3 squad, with a glowing record and a spot as an MVP candidate in 2018.

Emmett previously played four seasons at Texas Tech before his selection in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft. KCBD reports his time at TTU was one to remember. He scored 2,256 career points between 2001-2004 and earned All-America honors during his senior season. He was also a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.

His alma mater has always appreciated his gift. In 2018 he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018 and in March 2019, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.

His time in the NBA was also satisfying for Emmett–he played with teams like Grizzlies, Nets and the Seattle Supersonics.

Emmett was an expectant father.

See his stellar BIG3 highlight reel below.

This is a breaking story. 

Jharrel Jerome Wins 'Lead Actor' For Role In 'When They See Us'

Philly-Man-Nelson Agholor
CBS/Getty Images

Philly Man Saves Children From Burning Building And Shades Nelson Agholor In One Breath

Some heroes come with a splash of comedy like one Philadelphia resident who managed to save children from a burning building and make a dig at Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

CBS 3 reports the fire from the West Philadelphia area happened around 2 a.m. with residents springing in action. As Nadir Darby tried to save multiple children from the building he spotted an old co-worker named Hakim Laws. The fellow Philly resident and former firefighter caught several children who reportedly had to be removed through the window in order to escape the flames.

As Laws shared with reporters what happened he threw a little shade towards Agholor who fumbled in the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions (27-24). The athlete was one of two players responsible for fumbles that cost them a win.

“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there,” Laws said. “My man just started throwing babies out… and we were catching them, unlike [Eagles wide receiver Nelson] Agholor and all his mishaps.”

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL

— Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

Agholor hasn't heard about the dig but fans seem to be eating it up on social media.

he really said that he was catching babies unlike Agholor… wow https://t.co/476MoGGgHy

— kev (@CARELESSKEVIN) September 23, 2019

Disappointed I haven’t seen a gif of Agholor dropping a baby yet 👶🏽 🏈

— 🤷‍♀️👻 (@atom_succeed) September 23, 2019

Agholor can't even respond to the heat thrown his way. You can't beef with a dude who caught babies in the clutch. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4B5ya7Lfcr

— Garren Lephan (@GarrenLephan) September 23, 2019

Would you trust Nelson Agholor to catch a baby thrown from a burning building?

— NostraYorkis (@Yorkis) September 18, 2019

The absolute greatest quote in the history of Philadelphia: “And my man was throwing babies out the window and we were catching them, unlike Agholor.” https://t.co/zlWCNSv2Xk

— Chuck Bonfig (@ChuckBonfig) September 23, 2019

OMG, when Philly fans are mad about football, it is all consuming. Even in a fire rescue!

“My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them…unlike Agholor.”

(good news-no serious injuries reported) https://t.co/CqVjwI6ZHc

— Karen Travers (@karentravers) September 23, 2019

According to authorities, an air conditioning unit was the cause of the fire. A total of 10 people were affected by the fire with two taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and one person to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Facebook Annouces A New Product
An attendee takes a photo of the instagram logo during a press event at Facebook headquarters on June 20, 2013 in Menlo Park, California. Facebook announced that its photo-sharing subsidiary Instagram will now allow users to take and share video.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Instagram Restricts Promotion Of Body Enhancing Products From Users Under 18

Instagram is putting a limit on the amount of body enhancing products exposed to users under 18.

According to Buzzfeed News, the platform will restrict promotional posts that center around cosmetic surgery and weight loss products for minors. The monumental move was partly inspired by actress and body activist Jameela Jamil who previously called out celebrities like Cardi B and the Kardashian family who promote products like diet detox teas to their very young fans.

"We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media," Instagram's public policy manager, Emma Collins said. She also noted that changes will also take place on Facebook.

Wow that was fast. This Kim Kardashian flat tummy shake post from January is now only accessible if you're logged into Instagram and listed as over-18. pic.twitter.com/67rEv4uqpJ

— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 18, 2019

Rumors have circulated around updates for some time. Others included the elimination of Instagram's "likes" algorithm.

Users will also have the ability to report any posts that do not follow the latest guidelines, as reported by CBS News. 

In a world that is heavily influenced by social media posts, this looks to be a step in the right direction for body positivity and acceptance. For her influence in the decision, Jamil stated "Facebook and Instagram [are] taking a stand to protect the physical and mental health of people online, sends an important message out to the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

THIS IS HUGE NEWS. @i_weigh are changing the world together. After a bunch of shouting, screaming, and petitioning... we have managed to get the attention of the people at the top, and they have heard us and want to protect us. And this is just the beginning of our efforts. As of now, if you’re under 18, you will no longer be exposed to any diet/detox products, and for all other ages; all fad products that have bogus, unrealistic claims will be taken down and easy to report. I’ve been working with Instagram all year towards this, who were amazing to deal with, and they expressed that they passionately care about creating a safer space for us all online. This happened so much faster than I expected and I’m so proud and happy and relieved. WELL DONE to the many people who have been working towards this huge change. This is a mass effort. This is an extraordinary win that is going to make a big difference. Influencers have to be more responsible. ❤️

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on Sep 18, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

Dennis Rodman Classic
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Dennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her Pregnant

In an interview with "The Breakfast Club" on Thursday (Sept. 19), former NBA player Dennis Rodman opened up about his mid-90s relationship with pop star Madonna.

Rodman's comments about his and the "Material Girl" artist's intimate relationship dropped the radio hosts' jaws when he discussed how much she was willing to pay him to get pregnant. "She asked that if I got her pregnant she'd pay me $20 million," he said.

The former Chicago Bull reflected on a night in Las Vegas while he was gambling. He received a call from his then love interest which led Madonna to charter a plane for him where he flew to spend a romantic five hours with the award-winning singer in New York.

"They say you broke up with Madonna [because] you didn't want to get her pregnant," Charlamagne said. "Oh, I tried," Rodman answered.

Briefly dating in the mid-90s, the couple was in the spotlight both off the court and off the stage. They also shot a VIBE Magazine cover for the June 1994 issue but it was never published due to conflict behind-the-scenes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

At long last, the @madonna @dennisrodman VIBE magazine cover that never ran and cost me my job 25 years ago. Inspired to post by Dan Charnas’ oral history of @vibemagazine in @billboard (link in bio) which tells just a wee smidge of the whole sordid tale, the rest of which I’m saving for my memoir, “Ladies’ Man.” (Also inspired by a nudge from @erikmaza!)

A post shared by Jonathan Van Meter (@jonathanvanmeter) on Oct 2, 2018 at 1:29pm PDT

Watch the full video below or the 11:30 mark where Rodman reveals the news.

