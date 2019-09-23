BIG3 And Former NBA Star Andre Emmett Killed In Dallas

Instagram is putting a limit on the amount of body enhancing products exposed to users under 18.

According to Buzzfeed News, the platform will restrict promotional posts that center around cosmetic surgery and weight loss products for minors. The monumental move was partly inspired by actress and body activist Jameela Jamil who previously called out celebrities like Cardi B and the Kardashian family who promote products like diet detox teas to their very young fans.

"We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media," Instagram's public policy manager, Emma Collins said. She also noted that changes will also take place on Facebook.

Wow that was fast. This Kim Kardashian flat tummy shake post from January is now only accessible if you're logged into Instagram and listed as over-18. pic.twitter.com/67rEv4uqpJ

— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 18, 2019

Rumors have circulated around updates for some time. Others included the elimination of Instagram's "likes" algorithm.

Users will also have the ability to report any posts that do not follow the latest guidelines, as reported by CBS News.

In a world that is heavily influenced by social media posts, this looks to be a step in the right direction for body positivity and acceptance. For her influence in the decision, Jamil stated "Facebook and Instagram [are] taking a stand to protect the physical and mental health of people online, sends an important message out to the world.

View this post on Instagram

THIS IS HUGE NEWS. @i_weigh are changing the world together. After a bunch of shouting, screaming, and petitioning... we have managed to get the attention of the people at the top, and they have heard us and want to protect us. And this is just the beginning of our efforts. As of now, if you’re under 18, you will no longer be exposed to any diet/detox products, and for all other ages; all fad products that have bogus, unrealistic claims will be taken down and easy to report. I’ve been working with Instagram all year towards this, who were amazing to deal with, and they expressed that they passionately care about creating a safer space for us all online. This happened so much faster than I expected and I’m so proud and happy and relieved. WELL DONE to the many people who have been working towards this huge change. This is a mass effort. This is an extraordinary win that is going to make a big difference. Influencers have to be more responsible. ❤️

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on Sep 18, 2019 at 10:08am PDT