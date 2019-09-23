BIG3 And Former NBA Star Andre Emmett Killed In Dallas
Andre Emmett, the star of Ice Cube's BIG3 league, was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas.
Details of the shooting remain limited but Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news on Monday (Sept. 23). A close friend of Emmett's also confirmed the news on Twitter. "My God this senseless violence has to stop man," James White tweeted. "Lost too many good people this year alone. Please put the guns down and value life. RIP Dre."
The 37-year-old experienced a bit of resurgence after joining the BIG3 squad, with a glowing record and a spot as an MVP candidate in 2018.
Emmett previously played four seasons at Texas Tech before his selection in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft. KCBD reports his time at TTU was one to remember. He scored 2,256 career points between 2001-2004 and earned All-America honors during his senior season. He was also a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.
His alma mater has always appreciated his gift. In 2018 he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018 and in March 2019, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.
His time in the NBA was also satisfying for Emmett–he played with teams like Grizzlies, Nets and the Seattle Supersonics.
Emmett was an expectant father.
See his stellar BIG3 highlight reel below.
This is a breaking story.