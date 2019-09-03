2016 Daytime Village At The iHeartRadio Music Festival On September 24, 2016
Singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller performs onstage during the 2016 Daytime Village at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Bryson Tiller Expecting A Baby Girl With Longtime Girlfriend Kendra Bailey

September 3, 2019 - 5:22 pm by Richy Rosario

Congrats are in order for Bryson Tiller. The 26 year-old R&B singer is expecting a baby girl with his longtime girlfriend Kendra Bailey. Bailey recently announced the news via Instagram with a few images of her, Bryson and her family.

"Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I'm so bad at that," she captioned the pictures. "All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here💕"

It's great to see Tiller awaiting his new bundle of joy, considering he's had a tough few years after the release of 2015's Trapsoul, In an interview with Tim Westwood, he admitted to being in a dark place due to the criticism he received after the breakout project.

“I’m my biggest hater and my worst critic, so when I see all these people saying things it’s like I’m agreeing with them,” he said.  “All these things just kinda took a toll on me. I was in a dark dark place after Trapsoul.”

Still, he said he had to continue forward for his daughter (Tiller has another baby girl from a previous relationship) “I have a daughter, and I realized I gotta get serious,” he added. “That’s what’s gonna support her.”

Tiller and Kendra have been an item since last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MN state fair 🎪🍪

A post shared by Kendra Bailey (@_kendrabailey) on

50-Cent-Money-Bagg-Yo-1567547703 50-Cent-Money-Bagg-Yo-1567547703
Getty Images

50 Cent Apologizes To MoneybagYo Over Megan Thee Stallion Comment

Contrary to popular belief, 50 Cent can admit when he is in the wrong.

Although the businessman has a black belt in pettiness and known as one of hip hop’s biggest bullies, Mr. Jackson recently apologized to MoneybaggYo for a misogynist comment made towards Megan Thee Stallion

Here’s some context; MoneybaggYo and Meg have been dating for a little while now, so the Tennessee native posted a sexy picture of the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper on top of a pool table on Instagram. When 50 took notice, he commented writing, “All kinda good looking ho*s out here the pressure a break em. Lol."

In the picture, MoneybaggYo is seen staring deeply into Megan’s eyes as she seductively lays on the table. Once he saw the comment, he replied to 50 saying, "Yeah ho*s but she don't fall in dat category."

But apparently, 50 Cent didn’t know that was Megan in the picture. He publicly apologized to Moneybagg on IG by re-posting the picture and writing, "Hey @moneybaggyo I looked at this picture saw your comment, and wrote that i didn’t even realize that was Megan," he said. "Misunderstanding no disrespect I’ll hit ya phone later."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey @moneybaggyo I looked at this picture saw your comment, and wrote that i didn’t even realize that was Megan. Misunderstanding no disrespect I’ll hit ya phone later. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 3, 2019 at 12:07am PDT

Megan hasn't engaged in the mess but she did release the visuals to the highly anticipated single, "Hot Girl Summer" with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

Check it out for clear skin here.

ari-lennonx-performing
Ryan Theriot

Ari Lennox Stands Behind LGBTQ Community: "If You Don't Support LGBTQ, You Don't Support Me"

Ari Lennox confidently pledged her allegiance to the LGBTQ community in a series of tweets. Monday evening (Sept. 2), the Dreamville artist spoke out letting fans know if they did not support queer rights they can "unfollow and unsubscribe."

"I hate homophobic and transphobic people so much," she initially tweeted.

Several tweets bashing those who bash the queer community followed.

I am also aware of how strong of a word hate is. So buzz off. If you’re homophobic and transphobic idfwu.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

Please if you don’t support LGBTQ community, you don’t support me. You don’t support my family and the people I love. So all you delusional and fake religious/ self righteous weirdos unfollow and unsubscribe.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

The Shea Butter artist continued with: "I don't even understand how people don't agree with the LGBT lifestyle. That's how intense I feel about it. Please foh."

Like simply fuck you. To be gay is beautiful. It is natural. One doesn’t have to experience trauma to be gay. Yes I believe people are born that way. Yes I hate people who hate gay people. If there is a God I believe he made us in his image and made no mistakes.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

I don’t believe in “Gay Agenda”. No agenda can alter what is already innate. No religion or media or bully can convince me that true love is unnatural.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

The "Got Me" artist revealed her personal connection to the LGBTQ community stating some of her family members wouldn't attend her sister's wedding because she fell in love and married a woman.

[I] have family members that didn’t show up to my own sister’s wedding because she married a woman. You can’t support your own flesh and blood because of years of unhealthy conditioning from religion and media. People really live their short lives in a mental prison.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

People be so trapped in this mental prison and don’t even see they’re living a lie. Following rules that are made up...by man. People were gay from the beginning of time and will be long after we are gone.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

The D.C. native ended her rant by telling opposers to "kick rocks"

"Yep.... reveal your filthy self righteous and delusional selves and kick rocks!"

Billboard Women In Music 2018 - Arrivals
Singer Ariana Grande attends the Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 06, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

Ariana Grande Launches $10M Lawsuit Against Forever 21 For Using Her Likeness

Ariana Grande is protecting her image with a hefty lawsuit aimed at Forever 21 for stealing her likeness to sell their products.

According to BuzzFeed, Grande's team filed the suit in California on Monday (Sept. 3), accusing the struggling retail giant of stealing "her name, likeness and other intellectual property to promote their brands for free." The suit was addressed towards Forever 21 and Riley Rose, a company by the daughters of Forever 21 founders Jin Sook Chang and Don Chang.

Grande was approached by the brand in December 2019 for a collaboration but was untimely canned after they were unable to pay the singer what she wanted. Months later, Forever 21 produced accessories and threads that resemble looks from Grande's viral video, "7 Rings." To make matters worse, Grande's team claims Forever 21 promoted images on social media with a look-a-like model and images from Grande's video.

Because the brand didn't seal the deal with Grande, her team claims they “simply stole it by launching a misleading campaign across its website and social media platforms primarily in January and February 2019,” right as Grande dropped her album, Thank You, Next. 

Grande is seeking $10 million in damages. The retail company's summer is ending on a bad note. Just last week it was reported Forever 21 is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing. The move will close underperforming stores. According to Forbes, sales dropped by 20% or 25% last year.

