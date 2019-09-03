Singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller performs onstage during the 2016 Daytime Village at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bryson Tiller Expecting A Baby Girl With Longtime Girlfriend Kendra Bailey

Congrats are in order for Bryson Tiller. The 26 year-old R&B singer is expecting a baby girl with his longtime girlfriend Kendra Bailey. Bailey recently announced the news via Instagram with a few images of her, Bryson and her family.

"Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I'm so bad at that," she captioned the pictures. "All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here💕"

It's great to see Tiller awaiting his new bundle of joy, considering he's had a tough few years after the release of 2015's Trapsoul, In an interview with Tim Westwood, he admitted to being in a dark place due to the criticism he received after the breakout project.

“I’m my biggest hater and my worst critic, so when I see all these people saying things it’s like I’m agreeing with them,” he said. “All these things just kinda took a toll on me. I was in a dark dark place after Trapsoul.”

Still, he said he had to continue forward for his daughter (Tiller has another baby girl from a previous relationship) “I have a daughter, and I realized I gotta get serious,” he added. “That’s what’s gonna support her.”

Tiller and Kendra have been an item since last year.