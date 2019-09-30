NCAA Men's Final Four - National Championship - Texas Tech v Virginia
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

4 Things To Know About California's "Fair Pay to Play Act" That Benefits Collegiate Athletes

September 30, 2019 - 1:13 pm by Camille Augustin

Here are four takeaways from California's foray into the world of collegiate sports.

There's a new order on the horizon in the world of collegiate sports and it begins with California. On Monday (Sept. 30), the state's Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized the "Fair Pay to Play Act" that grants student-athletes the opportunity to profit off of their likeness and hire agents. That means a student at a California-based university or college can entertain endorsements without being penalized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The bill is set to go into effect in January 2023.

The NCAA also issued a statement citing there's confusion brewing within the collegiate sports sphere. "As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide," the statement reads. In 2017, the NCAA surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the first time.

Here are four takeaways from California's foray into the world of collegiate sports.

What Restrictions Are Now Placed On The NCAA?
This leaves the NCAA without the power to ban an athlete or their respective university from a competition. California's student-athletes will gain the opportunity to market their name and likeness "to outside bidders." Community colleges, however, remain exempt from the state's law.

Other States Plan To Get In On The Action:
Earlier this month, Brooklyn, New York's Sen. Kevin Parker recently advocated for the state to mandate that colleges pay its athletes, citing equity as the main root. "These young people are adding their skill, talent and labor to these universities," Parker said per ESPN. "You don't need the shortcuts and the end-arounds because now we're providing some real support for these student-athletes." Parker's legislation would require a collegiate school's athletic department to disperse 15 percent of its yearly ticket revenue to its athletes.

Before California's bill, the NCAA allowed tennis players to receive prize money no more than $10,000. Other student-athletes within the "Power 5" also are eligible to receive anywhere between $2,000-$4,000 in "cost-of-living stipends." The Power 5 conferences include SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC, and Big Twelve.

Professional Athletes Previously Voiced Concern Over The NCAA's Restrictions:
In February 2018, LeBron James scrutinized the NCAA's longstanding practice of not compensating athletes and referred to it as a "corrupt" company following a string of college basketball recruiting investigations. James even produced a documentary on the NCAA that highlights the astronomical salaries paid to coaches and secret endorsements.

"I do know what five-star athletes bring to a campus, both in basketball and football. I know how much these college coaches get paid. I know how much these colleges are gaining off these kids," he said per ESPN. "I've always heard the narrative that they get a free education, but you guys are not bringing me on campus to get an education, you guys are bringing me on it to help you get to a Final Four or to a national championship, so it's just a weird thing."

While California's bill also allows athletes the right to seek out an agent, the NCAA tried to get ahead by implementing a rule stating agents who express interest in student-athletes looking to enroll in the NBA draft must have a three-year certification with the league, take a test at the organization's main office, and must've graduated with a bachelor's degree.

NCAA Believes California's Decision Will Blur The Lines Between Amateur And Professional Athletes:
The Associated Press notes being a part of the NCAA is voluntary, meaning if the organization begins to impose bans or further restrictions on universities and colleges in California, those schools have the ability to part ways from the company and possibly form its own league. The NCAA took issue with the state's ruling stating the playing field will become uneven. “Right now, nearly half a million student-athletes in all 50 states compete under the same rules,” a statement reads. “This bill would remove that essential element of fairness and equal treatment that forms the bedrock of college sports.”

The organization reportedly asked California's legislatures to remain steady on passing the bill so that its committee can review its own mandate that allows collegiate athletes a similar opportunity.

In This Story:

Popular

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J.Lo And Shakira Superbowl Halftime Show

From the Web

More on Vibe

Polaris Slingshot And RZR Host Star-studded Adventure Ride
A view of the atmosphere at the Star-studded Adventure Ride hosted by Polaris Slingshot And RZR on September 12, 2019 in Tenmile, Oregon.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Polaris Inc.

Polaris' Slingshot And RZR Offer Unforgettable Behind-The-Wheel Experiences

Polaris is taking customers on a wild ride. The company behind more than 30 products including off-roading vehicles and snowmobiles offers up unforgettable experiences that cater to your inner adrenaline junky.

Earlier in the month, the motorsports giant flew members of the press and social media influencers, including Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus, rapper Bia and BMX rider Nigel Slyvester, to Eugene, Oregon for the Polaris All Out Adventure. The daylong event gave participants a behind-the-wheel experience with the Polaris RZR and Polaris Slingshot.

After being in business for more than 60 years, Polaris continues to expand its reach to include a diverse group of consumers. “[It's about] creating accessibility to power sports and an interest that maybe folks didn’t have before because they saw it as something that you had to be off in the woods [to do], or you have to be off in the snow,” Joey Lindahl- Marketing Manager, Customer Growth & Engagement told VIBE.

“We make all that stuff, too — but now this is another option and it is really something that we see resonate with a lot more people than maybe have been our other products in the past.” The company has seen “organic growth” among “young riders, women, and people of color,” added Lindahl.

Among the lineup of impressive creations, the Polaris Slingshot steals the show. The sleek, three-wheel autocycle reaches speeds of more than 200 mph and was designed by Tiger Bracy, Polaris' Senior Manager of Industrial Design.

Bracy has worked with Polaris for more than a decade and is among the small group of black designers in his field. And even after years in the business, Bracy still gets excited to see his designs go from paper to pavement.

“I’ve been doing it so long that I’m used to it,” Bracy shared with VIBE when asked of his reaction to seeing a Slingshot on the road. “I think the first time that I saw something [that I designed] it wasn’t on-road if was an off-road product. It wasn’t [about] seeing someone on it, it was it being manufactured and coming together. Because in my brain I can see this but it’s still on paper, once it's out and it’s there and people are enjoying it? [My] mind [is] blown.”

More customers have identified with the Slingshot than the company anticipated, which allows Polaris to learn more about a diversified group of buyers. Although the Slingshot doesn't have a specific target audience, it was designed to “reach a different buyer,” Bracy explained.

“It’s not for everybody,” he said. “It’s a polarizing vehicle in terms of how you drive it, how it looks, but we wanted to take that risk to go find a new area.”

See more in the video below.

Continue Reading
Revolt x AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

Jeezy To Reportedly Launch Sports Agency

After releasing his latest album after two years, Jeezy is ready to conquer another lane of entertainment. According to Bleacher Reporter, the Atlanta native will establish a sports company titled Sports 99.

The news was first made public by Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Payne, noting the company will support and market players from the NBA to the NFL.

Rapper @Jeezy is launching a sports agency called “Sports 99” and will begin representing NBA and NFL players, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 26, 2019

Jeezy is no stranger to sports, behind and in front of the camera. In 2014, VIBE paired the Snowman with sports analyst Jay Bilas, who's known for quoting Jeezy's lyrics on Twitter, for a viral conversation on how Bilas discovered his music and how it motivates him day-to-day.

Presumably, more details should surface of the potential agency in the near future.

Continue Reading
BIG3 - Week Nine BIG3 - Week Nine
Andre Emmett #2 of 3's Company speaks at a press conference during week nine of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at the American Airlines Center on August 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
Ron Jenkins/BIG3/Getty Images

BIG3 And Former NBA Star Andre Emmett Killed In Dallas

UPDATE: 8:25 PM 9/24/2019

According to ESPN, Dallas police issued a statement about Emmett's death. The 37-year-old was reportedly confronted by two men while sitting in his car which was also in front of his home. After one of the men pulled out a gun, a scuffle happened. Emmett took off but was shot just a few feet away from his house.

A bystander found the athlete and called 911 but Emmett died at the hospital. The two men fled in a white Chrysler.

The Big3 issued a statement about Emmett, calling his passing a shock. "The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett," the tweet reads. "Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around."

The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0

— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019

His alma mater Texas Tech also released a statement on social media.

Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it.

Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create.

Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family.

Rest In Peace, Dre. pic.twitter.com/exZOvAgDCA

— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019

___

Andre Emmett, the star of Ice Cube's BIG3 league, was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas.

Details of the shooting remain limited but Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news on Monday (Sept. 23). A close friend of Emmett's also confirmed the news on Twitter. "My God this senseless violence has to stop man," James White tweeted. "Lost too many good people this year alone. Please put the guns down and value life. RIP Dre."

The 37-year-old experienced a bit of resurgence after joining the BIG3 squad, with a glowing record and a spot as an MVP candidate in 2018.

Emmett previously played four seasons at Texas Tech before his selection in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft. KCBD reports his time at TTU was one to remember. He scored 2,256 career points between 2001-2004 and earned All-America honors during his senior season. He was also a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.

His alma mater has always appreciated his gift. In 2018 he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018 and in March 2019, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.

His time in the NBA was also satisfying for Emmett–he played with teams like Grizzlies, Nets and the Seattle Supersonics.

Emmett was an expectant father.

See his stellar BIG3 highlight reel below.

Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was murdered this morning in Dallas. Emmett recently became a father. He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft. RIP.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019

RIP Texas legend Andre Emmett. The former NBA & current BIG3 player was reportedly shot & killed this morning. pic.twitter.com/4mcLqDUNLW

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 23, 2019

This is a breaking story. 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

11h ago

Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Battery, Claims Self-Defense

News

17h ago

Oprah Winfrey Donates $1.15 Million To United Negro College Fund

Lists

18h ago

10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Released Two Albums In The Same Year