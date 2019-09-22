candace-owens-sits-before-congress
Candace Owens Says White Nationalism Doesn't Affect Black Americans And Minorities

September 22, 2019 - 11:45 am by VIBE

"White supremacy and white nationalism is not a problem that is harming Black America."

Candace Owens has raised eyebrows again, this time for alleging that white supremacy isn't an issue affecting black Americans.

The 30-year-old conservative commentator spoke to members of the House Oversight Joint Subcommittee hearing this weekend and said that of the 100 issues affecting the black community in the country, white nationalism isn't one of them.

"Based on the hierarchy of what’s impacting minority Americans, if I had to make a list of 100 things, white nationalism would not make the list," Owens said Friday.“White supremacy and white nationalism is not a problem that is harming Black America."

Owens butted heads with assistant University of Chicago professor Dr. Kathleen Belew who was brought on by the Democrats to speak to the growing crimes committed by white nationalists against black citizens.

“To me, this feels a lot like your reaction to being named in one of these manifestos," Belew told Owens. "Now, you’re of course not responsible for the words of someone writing that document, but I do think laughing at it is a real problem.”

Owens vehemently refuted Below's allegation.

"The audacity of you to bring up the Christchurch shooting manifesto and make it seem as if I laughed at people that were slaughtered by a homicidal maniac is in my opinion absolutely despicable," she said speaking in regards to her name being mentioned in a shooter's anti-Muslim manifesto and the criticism that followed when she tweeted "LOL."

 

