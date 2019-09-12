Cardi B Snags 10 Nominations For 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Cardi B can't stop and won't stop. The Bronx rapper and fashionista is leading the pack with not one or two 2019 BET Hip Hop nominations but 10. The monumental award ceremony will make its return to Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center after soaking up the Miami sun for the past two years.
Billboard reports that the "I Like It" rapper has been nominated for MVP of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, Hustler of the Year, Best Collab, Single of the Year, and more.
Although we have yet to hear another project from Cardi since her 2018 breakthrough album Invasion of Privacy, the rapper has stayed on the Hot 100 with 2019 hits "Money," "Press," and "Please Me."
The Hustlers actress recently released her latest single "Yes" with Fat Joe and Anuel AA on Friday (Sept. 6).
DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and J. Cole reached a three-way tie with eight nominations each. Drake comes in third with seven. The late Nipsey Hussle's energy will still take over as the Cali rapper was nominated for five categories including Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year, Hustler of the Year, and more.
A new category will be featured for the Atlanta-based show highlighting international artists from Canada, Ghana, South Africa, France, U.K., and Nigeria.
Viewers can tune into the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 8) at 8 p.m. EST on BET.
Check out the full list of nominations below:
Best Hip-Hop Video
21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole
Cardi B - "Money"
City Girls - "Twerk" Feat. Cardi B
DaBaby - "Suge"
Meek Mill - "Going Bad" Feat. Drake
Travis Scott - "Sicko Mode" Feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
The Carters
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Meek Mill - Championships
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
DJ Khaled - Father of Asahd
Tyler, The Creator - Igor
Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers 3
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
2 Chainz
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
London On Da track
Metro Boomin'
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
Best Collab, Duo or Group
21 Savage Feat. J. Cole - "A Lot"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"
Lil Baby & Gunna - "Drip Too Hard"
Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Travis Scott Feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode"
Single of the Year
"Act Up" - Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)
"Big Ole Freak" - Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)
"Money" - Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)
"Old Town Road (Remix)" - Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)"
Sicko Mode" - Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)
"Suge" - Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Blueface
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
Best Mixtape
Jack Harlow - Loose
Kevin Gates - Luca Brasi 3
Megan Thee Stallion - Fever
Roddy Ricch - Feed Tha Streets II
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y - 2009
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir - YBN: The Mixtape
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage - "Wish Wish" ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)
Cardi B – "Clout" (Offset Feat. Cardi B)
Cardi B – "Twerk" (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)
J. Cole - "A Lot" (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)
Rick Ross - "Money in the Grave" (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)
Rick Ross - "What's Free" (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)
Impact Track
21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole
DJ Khaled - "Higher" Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
J. Cole - "Middle Child"
Kap G - "A Day Without a Mexican"
Lizzo - "Tempo" Feat. Missy Elliott
Youngboy Never Broke Again - "I Am Who They Say I Am" Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates
DJ of the Year
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
All Hip-Hop
Complex
HotNewHipHop
The Shade Room
WorldStar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best International Flow
Falz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (U.K.)
Kalash (France)
Lil Simz (U.K.)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Tory Lanez (Canada)