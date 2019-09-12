Cardi B Snags 10 Nominations For 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The "I Like It" rapper has been nominated for MVP of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, Hustler of the Year, Best Collab, Single of the Year, and more.

Cardi B can't stop and won't stop. The Bronx rapper and fashionista is leading the pack with not one or two 2019 BET Hip Hop nominations but 10. The monumental award ceremony will make its return to Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center after soaking up the Miami sun for the past two years.

Billboard reports that the "I Like It" rapper has been nominated for MVP of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, Hustler of the Year, Best Collab, Single of the Year, and more.

Although we have yet to hear another project from Cardi since her 2018 breakthrough album Invasion of Privacy, the rapper has stayed on the Hot 100 with 2019 hits "Money," "Press," and "Please Me."

The Hustlers actress recently released her latest single "Yes" with Fat Joe and Anuel AA on Friday (Sept. 6).

DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and J. Cole reached a three-way tie with eight nominations each. Drake comes in third with seven. The late Nipsey Hussle's energy will still take over as the Cali rapper was nominated for five categories including Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year, Hustler of the Year, and more.

A new category will be featured for the Atlanta-based show highlighting international artists from Canada, Ghana, South Africa, France, U.K., and Nigeria.

Viewers can tune into the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 8) at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Hip-Hop Video

21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole

Cardi B - "Money"

City Girls - "Twerk" Feat. Cardi B

DaBaby - "Suge"

Meek Mill - "Going Bad" Feat. Drake

Travis Scott - "Sicko Mode" Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

The Carters

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Travis Scott - Astroworld

Meek Mill - Championships

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

DJ Khaled - Father of Asahd

Tyler, The Creator - Igor

Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

London On Da track

Metro Boomin'

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

Best Collab, Duo or Group

21 Savage Feat. J. Cole - "A Lot"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"

Lil Baby & Gunna - "Drip Too Hard"

Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Travis Scott Feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode"

Single of the Year

"Act Up" - Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)

"Big Ole Freak" - Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)

"Money" - Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)

"Old Town Road (Remix)" - Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)"

Sicko Mode" - Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)

"Suge" - Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Blueface

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Best Mixtape

Jack Harlow - Loose

Kevin Gates - Luca Brasi 3

Megan Thee Stallion - Fever

Roddy Ricch - Feed Tha Streets II

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y - 2009

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir - YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage - "Wish Wish" ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)

Cardi B – "Clout" (Offset Feat. Cardi B)

Cardi B – "Twerk" (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)

J. Cole - "A Lot" (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)

Rick Ross - "Money in the Grave" (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)

Rick Ross - "What's Free" (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)

Impact Track

21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole

DJ Khaled - "Higher" Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

J. Cole - "Middle Child"

Kap G - "A Day Without a Mexican"

Lizzo - "Tempo" Feat. Missy Elliott

Youngboy Never Broke Again - "I Am Who They Say I Am" Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates

DJ of the Year

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

All Hip-Hop

Complex

HotNewHipHop

The Shade Room

WorldStar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott