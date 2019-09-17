2017 BET Experience - BETX Live! Sponsored By Coca-Cola - Night 3 2017 BET Experience - BETX Live! Sponsored By Coca-Cola - Night 3
Cardi B Reveals She Wants To Have Another Child After Making Second Album

September 17, 2019 - 12:15 pm by Richy Rosario

The 26-year-old rapper's recent Instagram Live revealed that she wants another bundle of joy after making her second album.

Cardi B has baby fever. The 26-year-old rapper's recent Instagram Live revealed that she wants another bundle of joy after making her second album. She plans to do this plus a tour within a year, XXL reports.

The Invasion Of Privacy artist said she's started working on her forthcoming project. "Everything is going good. I'm working on my album, I already have two songs," she said. "I actually have three but I'm not sure about one of them. I'm working on it."

"I want to rehearse, rehearse, rehearse for my tour, get ready for my fu**ing tour,” she continued “After my tour, I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid.”

 

I’m so ready for new music

Since having her first child, Kulture, last year with husband Offset, Cardi has been very candid about her experiences with motherhood and how it's changed her outlook on life. "I just wanna be home all the time," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I don't care about going out anymore. The things that I thought matter, it didn't really matter. I'm just so focused on my kid. I don't be sad for long because whenever I'm with my baby, it's like, 'Yeah, whatever. F**k everybody.'"

The "Press" rapper also shared how her parenting style is similar to her mother's way of raising her because she wants the best for her daughter. "My mom raised me on some like, 'I'm not your friend. I'm your mom,'" she continued. "So that's how I'm gonna be with my daughter.  She most likely gonna hate it, but she gonna appreciate it when she's older. I totally appreciate my mom."

Daniel Hernandez, AKA Tekashi69, Arraignment - Houston, TX
Bob Levey

Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies Against Former Crew During Trial

Tekashi 69 proved that he's not shy about testifying at the trial of his alleged gang associates. The “Fefe” rapper took the stand in a New York City federal courtroom Tuesday (Sept. 17), where he testified at the trial of Anthony Ellison and Alijermiah Mack, both of whom are accused of belonging to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

During his testimony as a witness for federal prosecutors, Tekashi reportedly outed Trippie Redd as a supposed member of the Five Nine Brims gang. When prompted, the Brooklyn native also identified Ellison in court and his former manager, Kifano Jordan. According to USA Today, he confirmed being a member of Nine Trey, and revealed that his role was to “be the financial support for the gang so they could buy guns and stuff.” He pointed to his career success as his compensation for bringing money into the street collective. “I got the street credibility. The videos, the music, the protection — all of the above,” Tekashi reportedly said.

“We participate in a lot of crimes. Robberies, assaults drugs,” he told prosecutors while speaking on the gang's alleged activities.

Ellison and Mack are described as high-ranking members of Nine Trey, but have denied allegations of rackateering and drug and gun charges. In July 2018, Tekashi was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed of cash and jewelry. Ellison is accused of kidnapping him after they had a falling out, but denies the allegation.

As Tekashi admitted in court Tuesday, he decided to cooperate with authorities a mere 24 hours after being arrested last year in connection with the case against Nine Trey gang members. Tekashi has since pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen counts, which include gun and drug charges.

Cutting a deal with prosecutors is expected to shave off a significant amount of the mandatory 47-year prison sentence that he would have faced without cooperation. He is scheduled to continue his testimony on Sept. 18.

Tekashi, whose birth name is Danny Hernandez, is no stranger to taking plea deals. The high school dropout and former deli employee, was previously charged with a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance in a separate case, but reached a plea agreement that resulted in him being sentenced to probation.

chicken-sandwich-doughnut
KFC

A Fried Chicken And Doughnut Sandwich From KFC Is On The Way

KFC is throwing its hat into the chicken sandwich ring but adding something sweet to the mix.

According to reports, the fast-food chain is testing a fried chicken and doughnut sandwich in the Richmond, Va., area to see if customers are interested in their version of the sweet and salty craze.

Dubbed Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts, the new sandwich will be sold at seven locations in Richmond.

“Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite. Consumers will have a variety of options to satisfy their sweet and savory taste buds,” said a spokesperson.

The "Best Fried Chicken Sandwich" Olympics seemingly began when Popeyes announced they had a chicken sandwich of their own, in essence, encroaching on new territory, particularly Chick-Fil-A territory. A friendly social media battle ensued which helped to promote both sandwiches and forced long lines across the country. Some continued to pledge their loyalty to Chick-Fil-A, while others found a new meaning of life in the Popeyes chicken sandwich.

There's no word on how long the Kennedy Fried Chicken & Donut launch will last, but if given the opportunity to taste test it, would you?

"JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE" After Party And Grand Opening Of Mr. Chow In Las Vegas
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ja Rule To Re-Release Discography As Visual Albums

In a series of tweets posted on Monday night (Sept. 16), Ja Rule announced that he will re-release his entire discography. Not only will fans be re-introduced to the award-winning artist's hits but they'll also see accompanying visuals to the New York native's tracks.

Ja responded to a fan's question on "why now?" for the nostalgic liberation. "Music is timeless," he said while teasing his new album set to debut on Dec. 12.

Music is timeless... my new album 12.Twelve.XII comes out dec. 12th... https://t.co/JQka4zgeqI

— Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

I will be rereleasing ALL of my albums as visual albums... I will be making a video for every song I’ve ever made... what songs do y’all wanna see videos for???

— Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

Songs that already have been matched with visuals will not be a part of the discography's re-release. His roster includes: Venni Vetti Vecci (1999), Rule 3:36 (2000), Pain Is Love (2001), The Last Temptation (2002), Blood In My Eye (2003), R.U.L.E. (2004), Exodus (2005), and PIL 2 (2012). 

With more than 100 songs under his belt, Ja definitely has a task ahead. Good luck, your fans are looking forward to it!

