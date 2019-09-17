Cardi B Reveals She Wants To Have Another Child After Making Second Album

The 26-year-old rapper's recent Instagram Live revealed that she wants another bundle of joy after making her second album.

Cardi B has baby fever. The 26-year-old rapper's recent Instagram Live revealed that she wants another bundle of joy after making her second album. She plans to do this plus a tour within a year, XXL reports.

The Invasion Of Privacy artist said she's started working on her forthcoming project. "Everything is going good. I'm working on my album, I already have two songs," she said. "I actually have three but I'm not sure about one of them. I'm working on it."

"I want to rehearse, rehearse, rehearse for my tour, get ready for my fu**ing tour,” she continued “After my tour, I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid.”

View this post on Instagram I’m so ready for new music A post shared by G R A M M Y (@cartiercardi_) on Sep 16, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT

Since having her first child, Kulture, last year with husband Offset, Cardi has been very candid about her experiences with motherhood and how it's changed her outlook on life. "I just wanna be home all the time," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I don't care about going out anymore. The things that I thought matter, it didn't really matter. I'm just so focused on my kid. I don't be sad for long because whenever I'm with my baby, it's like, 'Yeah, whatever. F**k everybody.'"

The "Press" rapper also shared how her parenting style is similar to her mother's way of raising her because she wants the best for her daughter. "My mom raised me on some like, 'I'm not your friend. I'm your mom,'" she continued. "So that's how I'm gonna be with my daughter. She most likely gonna hate it, but she gonna appreciate it when she's older. I totally appreciate my mom."