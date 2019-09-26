Cardi B Opens Up About Her Encounter With Sexual Harassment

Rapper Cardi B revealed a recent #MeToo incident she experienced. The Bronx rapper made this revelation during an interview with veteran radio personality Angie Martinez for WE TV’s Untold Stories of Hip Hop.

During the brief clip, the "Bodak Yellow" MC said that she was posing for a magazine shoot when the photographer made her uncomfortable.

“He was just like trying to get close to me,” Cardi recalled. “‘Here, you want to get into this magazine?’ And he pulled his dick out. I was so fucking mad and it’s just like, this is crazy.”

After leaving the photoshoot, Cardi said she alerted management.

“You know what’s so crazy?” I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?'”

“When I see the #MeToo movement, there’s girls from the ‘hood, I know that they went through the same type of treatment,” Cardi continued. “They make you feel like you gotta do a certain type of thing for the most bullshit. It happens really every day.”

Untold Stories of Hip Hop premieres tonight (Sept. 26) at 10:00 PM EST on We TV. Tonight's episode will also feature an interview with Snoop Dogg.