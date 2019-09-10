Chance The Rapper Shelves Tour After Birth Of Second Daughter

"I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli."

After Chance The Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corely welcomed their second baby girl, the Chicago native announced on Monday (Sept. 9) that he would be postponing the majority of his "The Big Day Tour."

The "Hot Shower" artist posted on his Instagram the surprising news, mentioning 2019 to be "one of the greatest years of his life," but that is has been "very strenuous having to divide [his] time and energy between family and work."

While the tour is only postponed for five months, Chance's hometown will be the last city at the United Center on Sept. 28 to watch him perform for before his much-needed hiatus.

ABC7 Chicago reports that concert ticket holders can get refunds and more information at chanceraps.com.