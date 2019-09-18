colin-kaepernick-met-gala
Jamie McCarthy

Colin Kaepernick's 'Dream Crazy' Nike Commercial Snags Creative Emmy Award

September 18, 2019 - 2:52 pm by Alexis Reese

Well deserved and well done.

Despite Colin Kaepernick's controversial time in the press, the former NFL player has come out on top with a triumphant win.

TMZ reports Kap's Nike "Dream Crazy" commercial was awarded Best Commercial beating out visuals from Apple and Netflix at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

"Don't picture yourself wearing [Odell Beckham's] jersey. Picture OBJ wearing yours," the activist said. "And, if you're a girl from Compton, don't just become a tennis player, become the greatest athlete ever. Yeah, that's more like it."

Kaepernick's inspirational ad beat out "Behind the Mac- Make Something Wonderful"- Macbook, "A Great Day in Hollywood" -Netflix, "Point of View" -Sandy Hook Promise, and "Shot on iPhone XS- Don't Mess With Mother" -iPhone.

Serena Williams and LeBron James stand alongside the 31-year-old during the two minutes and twenty-two-second commercial. The clip also inspires not only athletes but anyone who thinks they can't "Just Do It."

CNN reports the visual was released in September 2018, days before the football season began. Nike selected Kaep as the face for their 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

He has yet to speak out on his Emmy accomplishment.

Popular

Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies Against Former Crew During Trial

From the Web

More on Vibe

Alicia-Keys-Miguel-Show-Me-Love
Cara Stricker

Alicia Keys Brings Love To Cryptic Visions With New Single "Show Me Love"

"I’m loving that we’re doing this together it’s been a minute," Alicia Keys said to a packed crowd at the Dolby Soho studio in New York Monday night (Sept. 16). Adoring fans and close friends were invited to a visual sonic installation for her new single, "Show Me Love" featuring Miguel. Soft but sensual, Keys keeps the desires of love fresh and melodic. "I’m not sure what was taking so long but the wait is over."

The artistic visual for "Show Me Love" includes three parties exuding variations of love. Actress Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego Saldana represent love's ups and downs. Next is Michael B. Jordan, who pushes through hard rainfall, a comparison to the journey to self-love. Finally, we have Alicia and Miguel, who showcase elements of love absorbed through art and collaboration. Directed by Cara Stricker, all moments (which were only shot for seven seconds) hold the message of Keys' demand to well, show love.

At Dolby Soho, fans got to view the video on wall to wall projections as well as curved canvases that offered a 360 vision of the music video. They were also treated to an intimate performance by Keys and Miguel. Keys also performed some of her biggest hits like "Diary," "Sleeping With A Broken Heart," "NY State of Mind," with Miguel performing "Skywalker."

With the singer releasing her seventh studio album soon, Keys is thinking in, out, and around the box when it comes to her new music.

“I have been on this journey to be more vulnerable; in my life, in my music; and this new visual experience reflects this time," Keys said in a statement to VIBE. "Show Me Love" displays different expressions of love, the journey of it, the push and pull, the struggle and the eventual joy and peace."

Written and produced by Keys, the single also credits Tory Lanez and Morgan Matthews as producers. 

The installation is located at 477 Broadway and will be open to the public from Wednesday, Sept.18-Sunday, Sept 22.

Keys will perform the song next during her headlining set at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21 and then a set at New York’s Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, September 28.

Watch "Show Me Love" below.

Continue Reading
'Night School' Actor Kevin Hart And Producer Will Packer Engage With Students At Morehouse College For 'REAL Talk' Event
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Kevin Hart Reportedly Faces $60 Million Lawsuit Over 2017 Las Vegas Sex Tape

Comedian Kevin Hart has made headlines again.

The entertainer is now facing a $60 million lawsuit from model and actress Montia Sabbag, accusing Hart of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy as a result of the release of an intimate tape surfaced in 2017.

Sabbag previously denied the speculation in 2017 that she would be suing the comedian and was, in fact, joining him to sue the person that recorded the pair. Now the tables have officially turned.

On the eve of the second anniversary of the video's circulation, USA Today reports that a new lawsuit has been filed on Monday (Sept. 16), stating that Sabbag is also suing Jonathan Todd Jackson for recording her "without her knowledge or consent, while she was engaged in private, consensual sexual relations with Hart," documents state. She claims in the suit that Jackson and Hart partnered to secretly record her.

Jackson was charged with attempting to extort Hart on May 2, 2018, by trying to sell the video to celebrity news sites. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated that Jackson was "accused of trying to extort an undisclosed amount of money from Hart between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30, 2017."

Hart is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a Malibu car accident during Labor Day weekend.

Continue Reading
"The Best Of Enemies" New York Premiere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson Shares Uplifting Words Ahead Of 'Empire's Final Season

Before the final season of Empire returns to Fox on Tuesday (Sept. 24), Taraji P. Henson has shared her thoughts on her character Cookie Lyon and the impact the series has made on her career.

"Cookie has meant so much to me," the 49-year-old said to Entertainment Weekly. "She gave me a second life in this industry and made me a pop star in my 40s. Cookie was a movement. Long after I'm gone, people will be talking about Cookie."

As the television drama enters season six following five seasons of intense storylines and character developments, viewers were left with Cookie not willing to be by Lucious' (played by Terrence Howard) side as he decided to go on the run.

"[A] lot of drama is coming your way, just like Empire is known to do," the actress said.

She spoke briefly about her television son Jussie Smollett (who plays Jamal) not returning for season six. "We miss him immensely," the award-winning actress said. Jamal's absence is to be explained that he is moving to London as a newlywed.

Entertainment Weekly also reports that the Empire creative team has worked on unveiling an eye-popping final series.

"This is the end of a great legacy," the new co-host of the daytime talk show The Tea Talk said. "Everybody is putting their best foot forward to bring it down with a bang."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

14h ago

It's Lit: 'The Boondocks' To Hit HBO Max With 24 New Episodes

Lists

13h ago

6 Takeaways From Tekashi 6ix9ine's Testimony And The Nine Trey Trial

Features

10h ago

Lil Wayne Talks ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ Video Game, If He'll Record A Rock Album And More