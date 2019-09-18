Colin Kaepernick's 'Dream Crazy' Nike Commercial Snags Creative Emmy Award

Well deserved and well done.

Despite Colin Kaepernick's controversial time in the press, the former NFL player has come out on top with a triumphant win.

TMZ reports Kap's Nike "Dream Crazy" commercial was awarded Best Commercial beating out visuals from Apple and Netflix at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

"Don't picture yourself wearing [Odell Beckham's] jersey. Picture OBJ wearing yours," the activist said. "And, if you're a girl from Compton, don't just become a tennis player, become the greatest athlete ever. Yeah, that's more like it."

Kaepernick's inspirational ad beat out "Behind the Mac- Make Something Wonderful"- Macbook, "A Great Day in Hollywood" -Netflix, "Point of View" -Sandy Hook Promise, and "Shot on iPhone XS- Don't Mess With Mother" -iPhone.

Serena Williams and LeBron James stand alongside the 31-year-old during the two minutes and twenty-two-second commercial. The clip also inspires not only athletes but anyone who thinks they can't "Just Do It."

CNN reports the visual was released in September 2018, days before the football season began. Nike selected Kaep as the face for their 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

He has yet to speak out on his Emmy accomplishment.