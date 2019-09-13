DaBaby Hops On Lil Nas X's 'Panini' Remix

Lil Nas X knows what works for him, and it’s remixes to his already popular tracks. The 20-year-old worked with the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey for the remixes to his record-breaking song, “Old Town Road,” and now he’s back with a DaBaby assist on his new single, “Panini.”

The “Panini (Remix)” video features characters from the popular Cartoon Network show Chowder, who are rapping and singing along to Lil Nas X and DaBaby’s verses. The video for the original video is sci-fi inspired, and a performance reminiscent of the visual was held during the 2019 MTV VMAs.

“Panini” currently sits at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Old Town Road” is at No. 5. It was No. 1 for a record-setting 19 weeks on the chart, longer than any other song in American music history.

Watch the new video above.