DaBaby Hops On Lil Nas X's 'Panini' Remix

September 13, 2019 - 9:30 am by VIBE Staff

Lil Nas X knows what works for him, and it’s remixes to his already popular tracks. The 20-year-old worked with the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey for the remixes to his record-breaking song, “Old Town Road,” and now he’s back with a DaBaby assist on his new single, “Panini.”

The “Panini (Remix)” video features characters from the popular Cartoon Network show Chowder, who are rapping and singing along to Lil Nas X and DaBaby’s verses. The video for the original video is sci-fi inspired, and a performance reminiscent of the visual was held during the 2019 MTV VMAs.

“Panini” currently sits at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Old Town Road” is at No. 5. It was No. 1 for a record-setting 19 weeks on the chart, longer than any other song in American music history.

Watch the new video above.

Sweet Chick
Sweet Chick

Stance Socks Celebrates 'Ready To Die' Anniversary With Sweet Chick Collaboration

Friday (Sept. 13) marks the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s masterpiece debut Ready To Die, and Stance sock company teamed up with hip-hop elite and friends of Biggie to celebrate the occasion.

On Thursday (Sept. 12) evening, Stance hosted a party at Nas' chicken and waffles restaurant Sweet Chick in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Guests were served cocktails and food themed after Biggie's lyrics (i.e. "escargot, my car go" and "a t-bone steak, cheese eggs"), while enjoying music spun by Statik Selektah, who unveiled a Jadakiss verse over Biggie's "Mo Money Mo Problems" that he says was from the song's original sessions. Attendees of the party included DJ Clark Kent, CJ Fly and Termanology, along with performances by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Cease and Tek of Smif-N-Wessun.

The evening also revealed a Stance and Sweet Chick "Sweet Chick Down To My Socks" collaborative sock, with a design similar to Biggie's beloved Coogi sweaters. The sock will be sold exclusively at Sweet Chick locations and online for $16.

Sept. 13 also marks a reissue of Ready To Die, with limited edition packaging, liner notes by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, never-before-seen photos, and stories by producers Easy Mo Bee and Chucky Thompson.

Continue Reading
Prince
Allen Beaulieu

Prince's Estate To Reissue '1999' Album With Unreleased Songs, Concert Footage

Prince's album 1999 became one of the most important albums ever after its 1982 release with songs like its title track and "Little Red Corvette," and in coming weeks, the late musician's iconic work will see a rerelease with more than 30 new songs.

On Nov. 29, Prince's estate will partner with Warner Records to rerelease 1999. And along with the original classics like "1999," "Little Red Corvette" and "Delirious," the reissue will also have 35 unreleased tracks "from Prince’s legendary vault that showcase the creative flow Prince had tapped into during this era," according to a press release. During the time, Prince created songs that he would give to Vanity 6 and The Time, and otherwise stow away.

Fans will be able to consume the project in three formats. The Super Deluxe Edition includes a total of 65 tracks across five CDs and ten 180g vinyl records, including 23 previously unissued studio tracks recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, along with a live audio performance of the 1999 tour recorded at a late show in Detroit, MI on Nov. 30, 1982. The Deluxe Edition will come with two CDs, four vinyl records or streaming, and the remastered album will come on one CD, two purple vinyl records and streaming.

The CD and vinyl sets also include a DVD with another complete, previously unreleased concert from the 1999 tour recorded at the Houston Summit on December 29, 1982.

According to the press release, the Super Deluxe Edition also includes Prince’s previously unseen handwritten lyrics for several songs, including “Little Red Corvette,” rare images from Prince’s early ‘80s photographer Allen Beaulieu, and new liner notes by longtime Rolling Stone critic David Fricke, Guns N’ Roses bassist and author Duff McKagan, Minneapolis historian and radio host Andrea Swensson, and Prince scholar Duane Tudahl.

Continue Reading
2019 BET Awards - Show
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cardi B Snags 10 Nominations For 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Cardi B can't stop and won't stop. The Bronx rapper and fashionista is leading the pack with not one or two 2019 BET Hip Hop nominations but 10. The monumental award ceremony will make its return to Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center after soaking up the Miami sun for the past two years.

Billboard reports that the "I Like It" rapper has been nominated for MVP of the Year, Hot Ticket Performer, Hustler of the Year, Best Collab, Single of the Year, and more.

Although we have yet to hear another project from Cardi since her 2018 breakthrough album Invasion of Privacy, the rapper has stayed on the Hot 100 with 2019 hits "Money," "Press," and "Please Me."

The Hustlers actress recently released her latest single "Yes" with Fat Joe and Anuel AA on Friday (Sept. 6).

DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and J. Cole reached a three-way tie with eight nominations each. Drake comes in third with seven. The late Nipsey Hussle's energy will still take over as the Cali rapper was nominated for five categories including Lyricist of the Year, MVP of the Year, Hustler of the Year, and more.

A new category will be featured for the Atlanta-based show highlighting international artists from Canada, Ghana, South Africa, France, U.K., and Nigeria.

Viewers can tune into the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 8) at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Hip-Hop Video 21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole Cardi B - "Money" City Girls - "Twerk" Feat. Cardi B DaBaby - "Suge" Meek Mill - "Going Bad" Feat. Drake Travis Scott - "Sicko Mode" Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer Cardi B DaBaby Drake Megan Thee Stallion The Carters Travis Scott

Album of the Year Travis Scott - Astroworld Meek Mill - Championships Lizzo - Cuz I Love You DJ Khaled - Father of Asahd Tyler, The Creator - Igor Dreamville - Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Video Director of the Year Benny Boom Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard Calmatic Dave Meyers Eif Rivera Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year 2 Chainz Drake J. Cole Meek Mill Nipsey Hussle YBN Cordae

MVP of the Year Cardi B DJ Khaled Drake J. Cole Megan Thee Stallion Nipsey Hussle

Producer of the Year DJ Khaled London On Da track Metro Boomin' Mustard Swizz Beatz Tay Keith

Best Collab, Duo or Group 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole - "A Lot" Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" Lil Baby & Gunna - "Drip Too Hard" Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" Travis Scott Feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode"

Single of the Year "Act Up"  - Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls) "Big Ole Freak" - Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion) "Money" - Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B) "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)" Sicko Mode" - Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake) "Suge" - Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist Blueface DaBaby Lil Nas X Megan Thee Stallion Roddy Ricch YBN Cordae

Best Mixtape Jack Harlow - Loose Kevin Gates - Luca Brasi 3 Megan Thee Stallion - Fever Roddy Ricch - Feed Tha Streets II Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y - 2009 YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir - YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse 21 Savage - "Wish Wish" ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage) Cardi B – "Clout" (Offset Feat. Cardi B) Cardi B – "Twerk" (City Girls Feat. Cardi B) J. Cole - "A Lot" (21 Savage Feat. J Cole) Rick Ross - "Money in the Grave" (Drake Feat. Rick Ross) Rick Ross - "What's Free" (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)

Impact Track 21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole DJ Khaled - "Higher" Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend J. Cole - "Middle Child" Kap G - "A Day Without a Mexican" Lizzo - "Tempo" Feat. Missy Elliott Youngboy Never Broke Again - "I Am Who They Say I Am" Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates

DJ of the Year Chase B DJ Drama DJ Envy DJ Esco DJ Khaled Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style) Cardi B DJ Khaled French Montana Meek Mill Rick Ross Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App All Hip-Hop Complex HotNewHipHop The Shade Room WorldStar XXL

Hustler of the Year Cardi B DJ Khaled Jay-Z Nipsey Hussle Rick Ross Travis Scott

Best International Flow Falz (Nigeria) Ghetts (U.K.) Kalash (France) Lil Simz (U.K.) Nasty C (South Africa) Sarkodie (Ghana) Tory Lanez (Canada)

Continue Reading

