DaBaby Literally Slides Into Megan Thee Stallion's Set At 'The Tonight Show'

For a censored performance, the two did "Cash Sh**" justice.

Blacking out the stage in a hot girl summer fashion, Megan Thee Stallion did not disappoint during her two-song performance while on The Tonight Show Thursday night (Sept. 12).

Dressed in jet black leather fit, Meg opened her set with "Hot Girl Summer." Commanding the stage with her presence the 24-year-old stood alongside award-winning artist Ty Dolla $ign has rapped through his verse before the Houston-native stole the show.

Her familiar "ah!" transitioned into her Fever hit "Cash Sh*t," Meg as always spit effortlessly as she exuded confidence verse to verse. DaBaby brought humor to the stage as he slid in on his side just in time for his rhyme. Letting Meg do her thing, DaBaby bounced around hyping up himself, the crowd, and the female emcee. The duo had synchronized moments elevating the performance to complete The Tonight Show feature.

She attended Rihanna's fifth annual Diamond Ball on Thursday (Sept. 12) "Ri Ri is someone I've always looked up to in music, her swag, she's just a savage," she said in an interview with Variety.

Megan Thee Stallion on what she'll say if she meets Rihanna at tonight's #DiamondBall pic.twitter.com/VAsGUt7oTA — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2019

It will be a legendary night, when Megan, Meek Mill, Future and Mustard take over Philadelphia on Friday night (Sept. 13) for their Legendary Nights Tour. Meg will hit D.C., Atlanta, Tampa, Austin, her hometown of Houston, and more while on tour.