Danny Brown Celebrates His Success On Q-Tip Produced Single 'Best Life'

September 17, 2019 - 2:10 pm by William E. Ketchum III

After releasing one Q-Tip produced single two weeks ago, Danny Brown has dropped another song with the Tribe Called Quest legend.

Fans of Danny Brown have been foaming at the mouth for months for his upcoming album uknowhatimsayin¿, executive produced by Q-Tip. And introducing fans to the album with Q-Tip produced single "Dirty Laundry" two weeks ago, he's now releasing another single.

While the previous single sees Danny describing outrageous sex acts and laundry-related wordplay, "Best Life," which is also produced by Q-Tip, reminisces on his ascendance from ashy to classy over an eccentric sample flip. If these two singles are any indication, uknowhatimsayin¿ – the follow-up to his 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition – will be another worthy addition to Danny Brown's catalog. The album has additional production Paul White, Thundercat, and Standing on the Corner, and features from Run The Jewels, Obongjayar, JPEGMAGIA and Blood Orange.

uknowhatimsayin¿ is scheduled for release on Friday, Oct. 4.

Cara Stricker

Alicia Keys Brings Love To Cryptic Visions With New Single "Show Me Love"

"I’m loving that we’re doing this together it’s been a minute," Alicia Keys said to a packed crowd at the Dolby Soho studio in New York Monday night (Sept. 16). Adoring fans and close friends were invited to a visual sonic installation for her new single, "Show Me Love" featuring Miguel. Soft but sensual, Keys keeps the desires of love fresh and melodic. "I’m not sure what was taking so long but the wait is over."

The artistic visual for "Show Me Love" includes three parties exuding variations of love. Actress Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego Saldana represent love's ups and downs. Next is Michael B. Jordan, who pushes through hard rainfall, a comparison to the journey to self-love. Finally, we have Alicia and Miguel, who showcase elements of love absorbed through art and collaboration. Directed by Cara Stricker, all moments (which were only shot for seven seconds) hold the message of Keys' demand to well, show love.

At Dolby Soho, fans got to view the video on wall to wall projections as well as curved canvases that offered a 360 vision of the music video. They were also treated to an intimate performance by Keys and Miguel. Keys also performed some of her biggest hits like "Diary," "Sleeping With A Broken Heart," "NY State of Mind," with Miguel performing "Skywalker."

With the singer releasing her seventh studio album soon, Keys is thinking in, out, and around the box when it comes to her new music.

“I have been on this journey to be more vulnerable; in my life, in my music; and this new visual experience reflects this time," Keys said in a statement to VIBE. "Show Me Love" displays different expressions of love, the journey of it, the push and pull, the struggle and the eventual joy and peace."

Written and produced by Keys, the single also credits Tory Lanez and Morgan Matthews as producers. 

The installation is located at 477 Broadway and will be open to the public from Wednesday, Sept.18-Sunday, Sept 22.

Keys will perform the song next during her headlining set at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21 and then a set at New York’s Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, September 28.

Watch "Show Me Love" below.

Stalley Announces U.S. Tour, Releases 'All So New' Single With Jansport J

Ohio rap staple Stalley has returned with news of a new nationwide tour, and new music to go along with it.

On Monday (Sept. 16), Stalley announced The Head Trip Tour, a U.S. trek with 12 dates so far and more shows to be announced. The tour begins in Chicago on Nov. 7, before touring throughout more of his midwestern stomping grounds and rocking Los Angeles before several shows on the East Coast.

Stalley also released "All So New," a single produced by Los Angeles musician Jansport J. The song is his first new release since Human, an EP he dropped earlier this year.

After entering the game with his breakthrough mixtape Lincoln Way Nights, Stalley built his own fan base and eventually signed with Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group. He has since left and gone indie, releasing his own music with guest appearances from the likes of Scarface, Nipsey Hussle, 2Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.

In a press release, Stalley said that his upcoming material is more personal than ever now that he's working without the restrictions of a label.

"With this music it’s more spiritual - it’s my story," Stalley said. "I've been getting closer to my fans lately, so I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters."

Listen to "All So New" above or on your favorite streaming services, and see his tour schedule below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‪I’m back ten toes, black rose out the soil. See you soon #BCGAlert🚨 ‬

A post shared by Stalley 🏁 (@stalley) on Sep 16, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT

Dreamville Releases 'Under The Sun' Video With J. Cole, DaBaby And Lute

Revenge of the Dreamers III has been one of the biggest stories of music for 2019, with J. Cole's Dreamville team and more than 100 other artists joining forces in an Atlanta studio to create a collection of original music. One of the standouts was "Under The Sun," and now that song has a new music video.

The video begins with the song's three artists – J. Cole, DaBaby, and Lute – entering a bodega and having a few sandwiches. From there, they launch into their memorable verses over the beat, co-produced by Christo, Pluss and Nice Rec. The set of visuals was directed by Scott Lazer, Aisultan Seitov, David Peters and Chad Tennies.

Dreamville has had a banner year. Ari Lennox become a star with her debut album Shea Butter Baby, and she's currently on tour with Lizzo. JID is preparing for a stadium tour with Logic, Bas has released a new mixtape called Spilled Milk Vol. 1, and EarthGang has released their debut album Mirrorland.

Watch the music video for "Under The Sun" above.

