David Ortiz Makes First Appearance At Fenway Park Since Dominican Republic Shooting

"First of all, I want to thank God for giving me a second opportunity in my life to be able to be here with all of you."

It's been four months since former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz has made a public appearance since he was shot in the Dominican Republic. It was only natural that the slugger threw out the first pitch prior to Monday's game (Sept. 9) against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Greeted with love and praise, the emotional scene was the perfect way to kick-off the week for the Red Sox team. The major league baseball team shared the tear-jerking moment on its Twitter page on Monday (Sept. 9).

Good to be back. pic.twitter.com/dI5bLvTqf0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 10, 2019

"I want to thank the Red Sox, my real family. They always have been there for me, supporting me. They were aware of what happened to me, and they were the first ones there supporting me. Thank you very much, Red Sox fans," Ortiz said.

NBC10 Boston reports that 14 people have been arrested in the case. Investigators in the Dominican Republic believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and Ortiz was not the intended target.

The Red Sox legend has hired former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis to investigate the shooting.