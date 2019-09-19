Dennis Rodman Classic
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Dennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her Pregnant

September 19, 2019 - 11:53 am by Alexis Reese

"She asked me that if I got her pregnant she'd pay me $20 million."

In an interview with "The Breakfast Club" on Thursday (Sept. 19), former NBA player Dennis Rodman opened up about his mid-90s relationship with pop star Madonna.

Rodman's comments about his and the "Material Girl" artist's intimate relationship dropped the radio hosts' jaws when he discussed how much she was willing to pay him to get pregnant. "She asked that if I got her pregnant she'd pay me $20 million," he said.

The former Chicago Bull reflected on a night in Las Vegas while he was gambling. He received a call from his then love interest which led Madonna to charter a plane for him where he flew to spend a romantic five hours with the award-winning singer in New York.

"They say you broke up with Madonna [because] you didn't want to get her pregnant," Charlamagne said. "Oh, I tried," Rodman answered.

Briefly dating in the mid-90s, the couple was in the spotlight both off the court and off the stage. They also shot a VIBE Magazine cover for the June 1994 issue but it was never published due to conflict behind-the-scenes.

Watch the full video below or the 11:30 mark where Rodman reveals the news.

