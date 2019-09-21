DMX-warrant-arrest-640x427-640x427-640x427-1517334934
DMX Reportedly Signs New Deal With Def Jam

September 21, 2019 - 12:41 am by Latifah Muhammad

DMX has signed a new deal with Def Jam Records, bringing him back to the label that distributed his early albums and classic singles. According to AllHip-Hop, X re-linked with the record label over the summer and is set to drop a Christmas album, DMX-Mas, either later this year, or in 2020.

X dropped his quadruple platinum debut album, It’s Dark And Hell is Hot, via Def Jam/Ruff Ryders Records in 1998. He went on to release four more album under the label including, his triple platinum sophomore LP, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, followed by ..And Then There Was X, the latter of which became his most successful studio album selling five million copies in the U.S. alone.

X, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, is one of hip-hop’s best-selling artist with just over 17 million records sold, but like many other recording artist, the beloved MC hit more than a few bumps over the years. The 48-year-old Yonkers native has endured money struggles and a very public battle with sobriety that played a part in his returns trips to jail. He was most recently released from custody this past January, after serving a year in prison for tax evasion.

J. Cole 2018 Bumbershoot J. Cole 2018 Bumbershoot
J. Cole Says He Won't Be Doing Anymore Guest Features

Don’t expect to hear a J. Cole guest verse on songs for other artists. Cole recently blessed tracks like Young Thug’s “The London” and 21 Savages “A Lot,” but the North Carolina born rhymer says that he’s done making guest appearances after the release of his biggest feature yet: Gang Starr’s “Family and Loyalty.”

Naturally, the “Middle Child” rhymer was honored and elated to be featured on the track, and working with DJ Premier might be the perfect way to bow out of the features game. “This is the last feature you’ll hear from me,” Cole tweeted Friday (Sept. 20). “Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run.”

This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr 🤯🤯🤯🤯 💎💎💎💎

This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. 🙏🏿@REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURUhttps://t.co/MMBI5Z2Fcq

— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 20, 2019

“Family and Loyalty,” marks the first new single from Gang Starr in 16 years, and reacquaints us with the lyrical genius of Guru, who died from cancer in 2010.

As for Cole, the Grammy-nominated rapper has a lot on his plate between his solo career and the Dreamville Records imprint. The label boasts a star-studded roster that includes Bas, Cozz, Omen, EarthGang, and the incomparable Ari Lennox. The collective released their third compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III, earlier this year.

"JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE" After Party And Grand Opening Of Mr. Chow In Las Vegas
Ja Rule To Re-Release Discography As Visual Albums

In a series of tweets posted on Monday night (Sept. 16), Ja Rule announced that he will re-release his entire discography. Not only will fans be re-introduced to the award-winning artist's hits but they'll also see accompanying visuals to the New York native's tracks.

Ja responded to a fan's question on "why now?" for the nostalgic liberation. "Music is timeless," he said while teasing his new album set to debut on Dec. 12.

Music is timeless... my new album 12.Twelve.XII comes out dec. 12th... https://t.co/JQka4zgeqI

— Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

I will be rereleasing ALL of my albums as visual albums... I will be making a video for every song I’ve ever made... what songs do y’all wanna see videos for???

— Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

Songs that already have been matched with visuals will not be a part of the discography's re-release. His roster includes: Venni Vetti Vecci (1999), Rule 3:36 (2000), Pain Is Love (2001), The Last Temptation (2002), Blood In My Eye (2003), R.U.L.E. (2004), Exodus (2005), and PIL 2 (2012). 

With more than 100 songs under his belt, Ja definitely has a task ahead. Good luck, your fans are looking forward to it!

Stalley Announces U.S. Tour, Releases 'All So New' Single With Jansport J

Ohio rap staple Stalley has returned with news of a new nationwide tour, and new music to go along with it.

On Monday (Sept. 16), Stalley announced The Head Trip Tour, a U.S. trek with 12 dates so far and more shows to be announced. The tour begins in Chicago on Nov. 7, before touring throughout more of his midwestern stomping grounds and rocking Los Angeles before several shows on the East Coast.

Stalley also released "All So New," a single produced by Los Angeles musician Jansport J. The song is his first new release since Human, an EP he dropped earlier this year.

After entering the game with his breakthrough mixtape Lincoln Way Nights, Stalley built his own fan base and eventually signed with Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group. He has since left and gone indie, releasing his own music with guest appearances from the likes of Scarface, Nipsey Hussle, 2Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.

In a press release, Stalley said that his upcoming material is more personal than ever now that he's working without the restrictions of a label.

"With this music it’s more spiritual - it’s my story," Stalley said. "I've been getting closer to my fans lately, so I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters."

Listen to "All So New" above or on your favorite streaming services, and see his tour schedule below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‪I’m back ten toes, black rose out the soil. See you soon #BCGAlert🚨 ‬

A post shared by Stalley 🏁 (@stalley) on Sep 16, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT

