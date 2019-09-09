John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Respond To Donald Trump's Vitriol

"What a p***y ass b***h."

The president was a bit peeved Sunday night (Sept. 8) while watching MSNBC's criminal justice reform town hall. Hosted by Lester Holt featuring singer and activist John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, Trump let his Twitter fingers fly when he blasted the couple for receiving more praise than him and fellow Republicans for his First Step Act.

Tonight at 7pm PT/10pm ET, I will be joining @LesterHoltNBC for an @NBCNews Town Hall on @MSNBC to discuss our country’s broken criminal justice system. Follow @LetsFreeAmerica to learn more about my work to end mass incarceration. #JusticeForAll pic.twitter.com/9DFySXsgDY — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 8, 2019

"I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise," Trump tweeted.

Back in December, Trump signed the First Step Act, which allows thousands of federal inmates to be released earlier than they were originally sentenced and also reduces some mandatory minimum sentences. The measure was supported by both sides of the political aisle.

Trump continued lashing out by calling the Oscar winner boring and said Teigen was his "filthy mouthed-wife." The 33-year-old entrepreneur responded in kind.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Legend also responded, sans the profanity.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Shortly after the responses from the couple, Chrissy Teigen, Foul-Mouthed Wife, and President P***y Ass B***h began trending.

Me walking around with @chrissyteigen from now on. pic.twitter.com/6R3vhgwqgt — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 9, 2019

Trump hasn't responded to Teigen or Legend's tweets, but if he does, we'll let you know.