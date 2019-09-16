Dreamville Releases 'Under The Sun' Video With J. Cole, DaBaby And Lute
Revenge of the Dreamers III has been one of the biggest stories of music for 2019, with J. Cole's Dreamville team and more than 100 other artists joining forces in an Atlanta studio to create a collection of original music. One of the standouts was "Under The Sun," and now that song has a new music video.
The video begins with the song's three artists – J. Cole, DaBaby, and Lute – entering a bodega and having a few sandwiches. From there, they launch into their memorable verses over the beat, co-produced by Christo, Pluss and Nice Rec. The set of visuals was directed by Scott Lazer, Aisultan Seitov, David Peters and Chad Tennies.
Dreamville has had a banner year. Ari Lennox become a star with her debut album Shea Butter Baby, and she's currently on tour with Lizzo. JID is preparing for a stadium tour with Logic, Bas has released a new mixtape called Spilled Milk Vol. 1, and EarthGang has released their debut album Mirrorland.
Watch the music video for "Under The Sun" above.