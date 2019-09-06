Eddie Murphy speaks onstage during the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on July 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills City.

Eddie Murphy Launching Stand-Up Comedy Tour In 2020

Eddie Murphy is getting back to work in a major way. Besides prepping the release of Dolemite Is My Name, filming the sequel to Coming 2 America, and hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in decades, the comic legend announced that he’s going on a comedy tour next year, Billboard reports.

Murphy will be “hitting the road” next year to “do some stand-up,” he revealed during an interview on the Netflix podcast Present Company with Krista Smith. The 58-year-old comedian previously teased a return to stand up on an episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix series, Comedians in Cars.

"I'm going to do it again. Everything just has to be right," he said at the time. "You have to get up there and start working out."

Murphy is reportedly in talks to ink a $70 million deal with Netflix for a stand-up special. It’s unclear if the tour will coincide with filming of the Netflix special.

The native New Yorker released two successful comedy albums, Eddie Murphy and Delirious, in the early 1980's, and his theatrical release, Eddie Murphy: Raw, grossed $50 million worldwide.