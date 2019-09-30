Fefe-Dobson-Yelawolf-Married
Getty Images

Nostalgia Ultra: Fefe Dobson And Yelawolf Are Officially Married

September 30, 2019 - 12:47 pm by Desire Thompson

But also, let's give Dobson props for her epic era in music. 

In truly random news, singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson and rapper Yelawolf have tied the knot.

The couple has dated since 2011 and got engaged in 2013. The two had a brief breakup in 2016 which didn't last long. In sweet Instagram declarations over the weekend, Dobson shared her love for the rapper and their bright future. "We’ve been through so much together Michael and now here we are," she said. "I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter of our lives, this new beginning with you as your wife!! I love you ...You have my heart."

The "Rowdy" rapper shared the same sentiments while highlighting their growth. "God gave us our vision, passion and hearts but all of these things combined would mean nothing without the balance we give to one another," he said with photos from their ceremony. "It’s been a very long and hard road for this woman and I made it no easier for her at times but through it all, we have grown and we’re both better than ever for it."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our career’s as artists has taken us places we never dreamed .. our family’s and tribes gave us courage , strength and determination to persevere ... our failures gave us hunger .. our fans gave us a voice ... our mothers both gave us a story to feed it all ... and God gave us our vision , passion and hearts .. But all of these things combined would mean nothing without the balance we give to one another .. FeFe is not only my best friend .. she’s my spirit and minds anchor .. and I’m honored to finally call her my Wife !!! .. it’s been a very long and hard road for this woman .. and I made it no easier for her at times .... but through it all we have grown .. and we’re both better than ever for it ... we’ve shared with the world our relationship .. from the bright side to the dark .. so it’s only right we share with you our new and real true beginning .. FeFe I love you .. I always have and I always will .. welcome to OUR crazy family Mrs.ATHA .. you fit perfectly @iamfefemusic .. thank you @spideysmith for capturing this monumental day for us .. ⚡️⚡️LOVE⚡️⚡️

A post shared by M.W.A YELAWOLF GHETTOCOWBOY (@yelawolf) on

Their union is precious but this also feels like the perfect time for Dobson to put down her bouquet and receive her other flowers. Black women have always existed in rock music (Tina Turner, Betty Davis) but Fefe Dobson's flavor of emo-punk was one of kind. Already standing out on Def Jam's roster in the early 2000s, the singer released songs like "Take Me Away" and "Everything" to critical acclaim while giving moody black teens someone to relate to.

In a time where artists were either a liking to Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears or Brandy, Dobson was her own unique force. Her unapologetic tone was sorely underrated from her label who allowed her to get lost in the shuffle. As the thrill of emo acts began to dwindle in the late aughts, Dobson continued to fuel her style of rock with jams like "I Want You" and "Stuttering."

While her popularity dwindled in the states, this didn't stop her from working. She lent unreleased songs to artists like Selena Gomez and worked with Miley Cyrus, Pusha T, Cyndi Lauper and even toured with Justin Timberlake. Her influence is also seen in artists like Azealia Banks.

This is all very random but as we steer further away from pop culture of the 2000s, it's important to admire artists like Dobson who were before their time. We're glad Dobson is happy in love and we're sure fans would be down to hear new music soon.

Enjoy our review of Dobson's second album Sunday Love from the archives here.

In This Story:

Popular

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J.Lo And Shakira Superbowl Halftime Show

From the Web

More on Vibe

Solange-Trina-Interview- Solange-Trina-Interview-
Getty Images

Solange And Trina Bond Over Southern Charm, Creativity And Fighting Fear

The baddest bitch herself Trina enjoyed a fulfilling conversation with Solange for the singer's latest cover story, exploring her creative process, breaking stigmas of fear and enjoying black feminity.

The living icons hopped on the phone for Solo's cover story with Paris publisher L'Offieciel. Released Monday (Sept. 30), the two proved to have plenty in common. In addition to her approach to music to taking risks, the conversation centered around Solo's ability to craft When I Get Home under new inspirations and visions.

"I feel really lucky that I’m a part of a community of people who really fuck with my growth," Solange said. "I said exactly what I needed to say and express with A Seat at the Table, and I feel really proud of that. I wanted to create a bit more of a world with When I Get Home. A mecca that spoke to an environment and an expression. A place that you could go sonically and visually and digitally and feel immersed in as a project about what exactly the process of home is and the feelings behind it. It means so much to me you dug it! Makes me smile real big inside. This album was purely about feeling."

The release of the When I Get Home took fans to back to Solo's hometown of Houston with personal cultural staples like her community arts center, forgotten black cowboys of the south and Trina herself. All were featured in the short film accompanying the project which was directed by New York City-based artist Jacolby Satterwhite.

"I always feel such a kinship with Southern women," Solange said to Trina. "The minute Jacolby [Satterwhite] told me about you possibly being a part of the “Sound of Rain” piece, I screamed!"

Recently the Grammy winner presented Witness!, an original performance piece at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg in Germany accompanied by a 38 piece orchestra and dance ensemble. With support from Dropbox, the performances were similar to her minimal architectural stages of the past but matched effortlessly to Elbphilharmonie's world-class concert hall.

The intimate affair also brought us black girl magic inspiration like this:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😂 go off @saintrecords! these are black owned things! 🎥: @kyleluu

A post shared by Okayplayer. (@okayplayer) on Sep 27, 2019 at 2:37pm PDT

Read the rest of the L'Offieciel interview here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@lofficielusa 🖤 i love you @trinarockstarr thank u for remind me fear is not of me when i needed to hear it the most 🖤

A post shared by @ saintrecords on Sep 30, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

Continue Reading
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Kanye West Holds "Sunday Service" In Detroit: Live Stream

On Friday afternoon (Sept. 27), Kanye West brought his weekly "Sunday Service" event to Detroit's Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. The showcase arrives on the same day the Chicago native was reportedly scheduled to debut his Jesus Is King album.

Attendees were able to score free tickets to the event, drawing hundreds of guests to the venue, according to the Detroit Free Press. The news website also states the amphitheater's manager, Shahida Mausi, received a call from West's team on Monday (Sept. 23) to host the event for Friday.

According to Kim Kardashian's Instagram post, Jesus Is King features 12 songs. It's unclear when the project will hit the masses, presumably after-service? In the meantime, stream "Sunday Service" here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙏🏼 9.27.19 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 29, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

Continue Reading
Diddy-Ashton-Kutcher
Actor Ashton Kutcher, Kim Porter, music producer Sean "P Diddy" Combs and actor Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 2004 NBA All-Star Game held at the Staples Center, February 15, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher Explains How He Inspired Diddy's Epic NYC Marathon Run

Sometimes, the dominoes fall in such a way where they knock a hip-hop mogul out of their comfort zone and into the New York City Marathon. The tale holds true for Sean "Diddy" Combs when he and his very odd mohawk ran the feat in 2003. The presentation was lavish with an MTV special Diddy Runs The City to match. But as close friend Ashton Kutcher recalls, he's the reason behind Diddy taking on the city.

During an interview with Complex's Hot Ones, the actor and businessman failed to disclose any stories about Diddy's epic party era but shared how close the two were. During a casual 5K run, Ashton says paparazzi started to tail the pails which also happened to be the same moment where Diddy began to gas out.

"We had paparazzi all around us at the time and he was like, 'You gotta slow down, but make it look like you're not slowing down because I don't wanna look like I'm not gonna be able to finish this thing,'" he said. "He was so upset over the fact he got skunked on this run, that year he decided to run the New York Marathon," he added. "He just can't lose, even when he's that close to humility, it becomes a driver."

At the time, both men had successful TV shows on MTV–Punk'd and Making The Band. Their friendship formed after Diddy rejected the idea of him getting Punk'd. "He was like, 'Not me, I'm off the table,'" said Kutcher.

Parts of this tale have been told before. In 2018, the longtime friends appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden where Diddy shared how the infamous Kanye West episode of Punk'd made him wary of appearing on the show. If you can remember, Kutcher's prank against a young 'Ye was centered around stealing the footage of his video "Jesus Walks (Version Two)."

In the end, Diddy never appeared on the show but completed the marathon. He also raised upwards of $3 million for the Children’s Hope Foundation (for HIV-positive kids), Daddy’s House Social Programs and New York’s public school system.

Diddy Runs the City from Prosper Digital TV on Vimeo.

Watch Kutcher's interview with the Hot Ones crew below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

11h ago

Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Battery, Claims Self-Defense

News

18h ago

Oprah Winfrey Donates $1.15 Million To United Negro College Fund

Lists

18h ago

10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Released Two Albums In The Same Year