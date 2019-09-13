Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Admissions Scandal

The actress also received a fine of $30,000 and 250 hours of community service.

Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday afternoon (Sept. 13) to 14 days in prison, CNN reports. Judge Indira Talwani also tacked a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service onto Huffman's sentence. Additionally, she faces one year of supervised release.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman reportedly said to the judge. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'no.'”

The 56-year-old also shared a conversation she had with her daughter concerning the college admission scandal. Huffman revealed that her daughter said, “I don’t know who you are anymore mom? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?” Huffman's child with actor William H. Macy has a learning disability, which prompted Huffman to engage in the scam in an effort to allot more time for her to take the SATs.

“I felt an urgency which built to a sense of panic that there was this huge obstacle in the way that needed to be fixed for my daughter’s sake,” she wrote in a previous statement. “As warped as this sounds now, I honestly began to feel that maybe I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do what Mr. Singer was suggesting.”

Huffman will report to prison in six weeks. In April 2019, the actress pled guilty to paying $15,000 to William "Rick" Singer to increase her daughter's SAT scores.

Further details for this story are pending.