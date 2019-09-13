felicity-huffman-wanted-daughter-fair-shot-1567952448-650x3661-1568405496
Getty Images/Paul Marotta

Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Admissions Scandal

September 13, 2019 - 4:29 pm by Richy Rosario

The actress also received a fine of $30,000 and 250 hours of community service.

Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday afternoon (Sept. 13) to 14 days in prison, CNN reports. Judge Indira Talwani also tacked a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service onto Huffman's sentence. Additionally, she faces one year of supervised release.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman reportedly said to the judge. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'no.'”

The 56-year-old also shared a conversation she had with her daughter concerning the college admission scandal. Huffman revealed that her daughter said, “I don’t know who you are anymore mom? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?” Huffman's child with actor William H. Macy has a learning disability, which prompted Huffman to engage in the scam in an effort to allot more time for her to take the SATs.

“I felt an urgency which built to a sense of panic that there was this huge obstacle in the way that needed to be fixed for my daughter’s sake,” she wrote in a previous statement. “As warped as this sounds now, I honestly began to feel that maybe I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do what Mr. Singer was suggesting.”

Huffman will report to prison in six weeks. In April 2019, the actress pled guilty to paying $15,000 to William "Rick" Singer to increase her daughter's SAT scores.

Further details for this story are pending.

Former NFL Player Terrell Roberts Fatally Shot In California

megan-thee-stallion-jay-z-roc-nation megan-thee-stallion-jay-z-roc-nation
Getty images

Megan Thee Stallion Signs To Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Just weeks after Megan Thee Stallion was seen with Jay-Z in New York, the breakout Houston rapper has announced her affiliation with Roc Nation.

"I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam," she said Friday (Sept. 13) with a photo of her and Mr. Carter. "The grind don’t stop!" The rapper has had quite the summer thanks to the release of her recent project, Fever along with monster singles "Hot Girl Summer" with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign as well as "Cash Shit" with DaBaby.

In addition to her climb to the Billboard charts (both singles made the Hot 100 chart), the rapper made a splash at New York Fashion Week with hangouts with Anna Wintour and a performance at Rihanna's Diamond Ball.

Megan sent subtle hints with her signing to Roc Nation. After all, she drives the boat with D'usse and was recently seen with Jay-Z at Puma's 5th Avenue opening in August.

WTF pic.twitter.com/TRzV32FPRS

— jhus (@likemylambo) August 30, 2019

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!! The grind don’t stop ! #realhotgirlshit

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Sep 13, 2019 at 1:18pm PDT

Sweet Chick
Sweet Chick

Stance Socks Celebrates 'Ready To Die' Anniversary With Sweet Chick Collaboration

Friday (Sept. 13) marks the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s masterpiece debut Ready To Die, and Stance sock company teamed up with hip-hop elite and friends of Biggie to celebrate the occasion.

On Thursday (Sept. 12) evening, Stance hosted a party at Nas' chicken and waffles restaurant Sweet Chick in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Guests were served cocktails and food themed after Biggie's lyrics (i.e. "escargot, my car go" and "a t-bone steak, cheese eggs"), while enjoying music spun by Statik Selektah, who unveiled a Jadakiss verse over Biggie's "Mo Money Mo Problems" that he says was from the song's original sessions. Attendees of the party included DJ Clark Kent, CJ Fly and Termanology, along with performances by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil Cease and Tek of Smif-N-Wessun.

The evening also revealed a Stance and Sweet Chick "Sweet Chick Down To My Socks" collaborative sock, with a design similar to Biggie's beloved Coogi sweaters. The sock will be sold exclusively at Sweet Chick locations and online for $16.

Sept. 13 also marks a reissue of Ready To Die, with limited edition packaging, liner notes by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, never-before-seen photos, and stories by producers Easy Mo Bee and Chucky Thompson.

BET How To Rock: Denim - Arrivals BET How To Rock: Denim - Arrivals
Mike Coppola /

Young Thug Recovers From Surgery, Posts Instagram Message From Hospital Bed

Young Thug is currently recovering from surgery. The “London” rapper updated his Instagram followers on Thursday night (Sept. 12) from his hospital bed. Although the surgery's purpose is unknown, it's presumed that the Atlanta rapper is on a speedy road to recovery.

"Surgery went well...back on ni**as a**’s 'PUNK,'" he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Surgery went well...back on niggas ass’s “PUNK”

A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on Sep 12, 2019 at 6:34pm PDT

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the rapper, whose new album So Much Fun peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features the likes of Future, Lil Baby, Gunna, Juice Wrld, and J.Cole.

"So Much Fun is like nothing to be thought about,” Young Thug told Rolling Stone. “It’s only for fun purposes. The name of the album is directly what it means. There’s no static to it. It’s just so much fun. I don’t even want you to think when you listen to this even if I’m saying a metaphorical bars or anything.”

We hope the 28-year-old gets well soon.

