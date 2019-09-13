Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Admissions Scandal
Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday afternoon (Sept. 13) to 14 days in prison, CNN reports. Judge Indira Talwani also tacked a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service onto Huffman's sentence. Additionally, she faces one year of supervised release.
“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman reportedly said to the judge. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'no.'”
The 56-year-old also shared a conversation she had with her daughter concerning the college admission scandal. Huffman revealed that her daughter said, “I don’t know who you are anymore mom? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?” Huffman's child with actor William H. Macy has a learning disability, which prompted Huffman to engage in the scam in an effort to allot more time for her to take the SATs.
“I felt an urgency which built to a sense of panic that there was this huge obstacle in the way that needed to be fixed for my daughter’s sake,” she wrote in a previous statement. “As warped as this sounds now, I honestly began to feel that maybe I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do what Mr. Singer was suggesting.”
Huffman will report to prison in six weeks. In April 2019, the actress pled guilty to paying $15,000 to William "Rick" Singer to increase her daughter's SAT scores.
Further details for this story are pending.