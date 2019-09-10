FKA-Twigs
VEVO

FKA Twigs Releases Iridescent Visual For "Holy Terrain" With Future

September 10, 2019 - 6:27 pm by Alexis Reese

The video takes fans to a familiar place. 

We haven't seen new music from English singer and songwriter FKA Twigs since late April 2019 but the artist has returned with an illuminating and cinematic visual for "holy terrain."

There's plenty of creative inspiration throughout the track. First, there's Future's dominating feature. There's also creative direction from the artist's pals Skrillex and Jack Antonoff (fun., Lana Del Rey). The singer teased the visual storm on Sunday.

It's safe to say the video has satisfied fans.

The visual also seems to have a slight resemblance to Azealia Banks' 2015 video for "Yung Rapunzel." Both artists appear in an apocalyptic type world with colorful contacts. HotNewHipHop reported how a fan called out the similarities with Banks herself taking it as a homage. "I live for twigs," Banks said. "She gets me out there."

Twigs released her latest single "Cellophane" (April 24) the dance/electronic tonality exuded sensuality in seductive visual. Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, the award-nominated artist captured lustful and steamy vocals as she elegantly moved about.

The 31-year old will take over the stage at Atlanta's Afropunk Festival on Saturday (Oct. 12) before going on her Magdalene Tour starting in November in Vancouver.

Watch "holy terrain" below.

FKA Twigs In Concert - New York, NY
Getty Images

FKA Twigs Shares Cover Art, Tracklist For Upcoming Album

FKA Twigs is on her way back to the music scene with a new album. MAGDALENE is the highly-anticipated follow up to 2014’s LP1, and via Instagram, the English singer/songwriter and dancer shared the project’s tracklist and cover art. MAGDALENE is slated to drop Oct. 25.

The cover art was created by Matthew Stone, and in a press-release, Twigs said that the portrait is an “all-encompassing” view of heartbreak.

"I never thought my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace,” she said in a statement. “I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time. I was left with no option but to tear every process down."

The album features 9 songs, and as the tracklist appears as of press time, Future is the only known feature. We’ll have to wait until next month to see for sure.

Peep the tracklist and her Instagram post below. 1. "thousand eyes" 2. "home with you" 3. "sad day" 4. "holy terrain" f/ Future 5. "mary magdalene" 6. "fallen alien" 7. "mirrored heart" 8. "daybed" 9. "cellophane"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

my dearest MAGDALENE you beautiful, stoic, ephemeral beast. at times i howled at you to present yourself to me and it was at those times you evaded me. left me in the cold, dead at night, face down in my wet pillow. it was only when i offered my own sometimes fruitful, often poisoned teat to raise you that you would look me in the eye, drink, submit and allow me to bend and contort you into a sculpture that mirrored my own truth. and here we are. now you stand bigger than i will ever be, others will dance with you, enjoy you, question you, cry with you and marvel at your broken excellence. but i promise i won’t get jealous, i love you the most so i will let you go. now to find my reflection again. look at myself naked for a while. my breasts hang lower than they did before. it happens i guess. my new album MAGDALENE is available for pre-order and is out october 25th. link in bio thank you @matthewstoneart for creating this beautiful artwork, always my confidant, the first artist i ever met, inspirational papa x

A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Sep 9, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

21-Savage-Purple-Shirt-Genius-BBQ
Ryan Muir

21 Savage And Doja Cat Close Out The Summer At Genius' IQ/BBQ Concert

With summer slowly closing its curtains, Genius held its third annual Genius IQ/BBQ and live concert on (Sept. 7) in Brooklyn, NY. After the end-of-summer event opened its doors and hit capacity, music lovers who made it were in for an interactive, day-long experience.

Presented by Boost Mobile, the free event offered a sky deck view and lounge for V.I.P. guests as well as a warehouse full of both indoor and outdoor experiences. From vendors to ice-cold White Claw beverages to a one-of-a-kind multiplayer trivia game, attendees' attentions were absorbed in activities and an all-around good time. In between sets and as the indoor stage radiated hues of purple, DJ S.WHiT! spun hits from your 1st or 2nd generation iPod.

RCA recording artist Destiny Rodgers took the stage to command the room with her hip-hop, pop, and R&B infused set as she performed her singles, "North$ide," "Apologies," "Lockdown," and "Tomboy."

Hailing from South Haven, Indiana, self-taught guitarist Omar Apollo brought the funk, psychedelic rock, and rhythm and blues while performing "Kickback," "You Got Me," "Unbothered," and "Brakelights."

Yung Baby Tate sported a dark purple laced bustier, black skirt, and thigh-high boots while she sang her hits "Pretty Girl," "That Girl," and "Beckham." The Atlanta producer, rapper, and singer also performed her unreleased track "All Dat" and paid homage to Nicki Minaj while she rapped her "Babytron/Megatron" rendition.

Ann Marie slowed the BBQ down with her R&B sounds rocking a late '90s/2000s-inspired black leather fit. The Interscope Records songstress melodically delivered "Handle It," "Unlove You," "Ride For Me," "Throw It Back," and "My Body," while her backup dancers kept up with their hard-hitting moves.

Rising rapper and Bronx-native Lil Tjay helped to warm up the crowd with his newly released single "F.N." that had the crowd putting their middle fingers up. The 18-year-old Columbia Records signee rapped through his reflective lyrics keeping the crowd hooked from start to finish.

The one and only Doja Cat fans warmed the artist up before she appeared on stage, chanting "Doja, Doja, Doja, Doja." Rocking a yellow, black, and white Fashion Nova pantsuit and jacket set, the 23-year-old engaged with her fans singing her hits "Roll With Us," "Go To Town," "So High," "Game," "Juicy," "Tia Tamara," and "Moo!."

Headliner 21 Savage took over the stage with a 30-minute set as shades of red with hints of green captured the emotion in the UK-native's performance. The Billboard chart-topping rapper took his fans back in time opening  with his 2016 single "Red Opps." 21 carried his set going into Savage Mode with "No Heart," and "X" and gave fans a few M's while rapping "Bank Account."

The Not All Heroes Wear Capes artist closed out the event with performances of "Don't Come Out The House" and "10 Freaky Girls" off of his 2018 album, making the third annual Genius IG/BBQ live concert an event to remember.

EarthGang
Grizz

New Music Fridays: EarthGang, Post Malone, Danny Brown, And More

This week's new music includes a long-awaited studio debut from Dreamville's Atlanta rap duo EarthGang, the first single from Danny Brown's anticipated LP with Q-Tip, a new LP from Billboard titan Post Malone, and more. Read below for a rundown of this week's new projects,  singles and music videos.

EarthGang – Mirrorland Dreamville has had a prominent year with Ari Lennox's star turn, J. Cole's great run of features, and the Return of the Dreamers III compilation – but this week is EarthGang's time to shine. The eccentric Atlanta duo of Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) earned comparisons to Outkast with a trio of EPs between 2017 and 2018, and today (Sept. 6) marks the release of their major label studio album, Mirrorland. Fans got a preview with the early releases of singles “Up,” “Proud Of You” with Young Thug, and “Stuck,” and an early listen of the album shows them continuing their creative streak. There's additional production by the likes of Childish Major, Elite, and Bink!, along with guest appearances by Young Thug, T-Pain, Kehlani and Arin Ray. EarthGang has also released a new mobile game to celebrate the occasion, along with announcing a worldwide tour. Apple Music | TIDAL

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding Post Malone is one of the biggest stars in music, so lots of ears are waiting for his new album Hollywood's Bleeding. The follow-up to 2018's beerbongs & bentleys has a diverse, star-studded guest list with appearances by DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA and Swae Lee. According to HypeBeast, the Louis Bell-produced album shows Post "honing in on his love for the punk-rock era of the ’90s." Apple Music | TIDAL

IDK – Is He Real? Maryland rapper IDK, formerly known as Jay IDK, had members of the VIBE and Billboard staff blown away during a recent visit to the office when he played his studio debut album Is He Real? His first project since signing to Warner Music is a nonstop, high energy journey that has him questioning his belief in a higher power, with guest appearances by DMX, Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T, J.I.D., GLC, and Burna Boy. Apple Music | TIDAL

DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren – Members Only Legendary producer and Cypress Hill co-founder DJ Muggs is in the midst of a career renaissance: in the past two years alone he's produced multiple projects with Roc Marciano, Mach-Hommy, Eto, and Crimeapple. But he's shown particular chemistry with Queens lyricist Meyhem Lauren, and today the duo are dropping their third project, Members Only. With Muggs on the beats and Meyhem on the rhymes, fans of street rap should be prepared for another set of the grim street rap that has satisfied both of their fan bases for so long.

Ras Kass – Soul On Ice 2 Ras Kass' debut Soul On Ice – named after the book by former Black Panther leader Eldridge Cleaver – was crowned as a masterpiece when it dropped in 1996. Now, more than 20 years later, the West Coast rap legend is dropping a sequel to his magnum opus with guest appearances by Cee-Lo Green, Immortal Technique, Styles P, Snoop Dogg, Everlast and Lil Fame. Apple Music | TIDAL

Childish Major – Dirt Road Diamond Childish Major appeared on one of the more memorable songs from Revenge of the Dreamers III, "Lambo Truck," the single with Cozz and REASON. Now, the South Carolina rapper/singer/producer is back with Dirt Road Diamond, the follow-up to his Woo$ah EP from 2017. Guest appearances include Ludacris, Olu, Buddy and Tish Hyman, with Major producing or co-producing almost all of the tracks. Apple Music | TIDAL

Danny Brown – "Dirty Laundry" Earlier this year, Danny Brown had his fans going wild with a huge bit of news: his next album, uknowhatimsayin¿, would be executive produced by rap legend Q-Tip. Details since then have been scant, but that changed this week: fans got a first listen with the Q-Tip-produced single "Dirty Laundry," and the album itself will feature production and guest appearances by Paul White, Flying Lotus, JPEGMAFIA, Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, Obongjayar and more. "Dirty Laundry" and its accompanying video feature Danny at his hilarious, goofy best, and Q-Tip's backdrop is lush. The album uknowhatimsayin¿, the follow-up to 2016's Atrocity Exhibition, drops on Oct. 4. Apple Music | TIDAL

Rico Nasty – "Fashion Week" Just ahead of New York Fashion Week, Rico Nasty has released a swaggy new single for the occasion. "Fashion Week" is a short-but-catchy song that finds Rico employing sing-songy rhymes about her fly decor, over a melodic beat that knocks. Apple Music | TIDAL

Fat Joe, Cardi B and Anuel AA, "YES" On "YES," Fat Joe teams up with his fellow Bronx rapper Cardi B and Puerto Rican star Anuel AA for a club-friendly knocker produced by Cool & Dre. Apple Music | TIDAL

Skyzoo and Pete Rock ft. Elzhi, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and Conway – "Eastern Conference All-Stars" Skyzoo and Pete Rock have classic rap fans foaming at the mouth for their upcoming album Retropolitan, which they've described as a love letter to old New York. This new single, the aptly-titled "Eastern Conference All-Stars," teams Skyzoo with a squad of elite lyricists: all three members of the esteemed Griselda camp, and Detroit wordsmith Elzhi. With all five of those MCs over a beat by Pete Rock, the results are just as dope as you'd expect. Apple Music | TIDAL

Casanova ft. Chris Brown – "Coming Home" Casanova repped his hometown with the hard-bodied, Fabolous-assisted "So Brooklyn" released earlier this summer, and he's getting more mellow with "Coming Home." Cas' new record features a Chris Brown hook and a Cool & Dre soundbed that flips Case and Joe's 90s R&B jam "Faded Pictures." Apple Music | TIDAL

Hitmaka ft. Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga and YBN Nahmir – "Thot Box" Hitmaka has spent recent years producing hits for the likes of Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown and many others - and this week he dropped a new song of his own. "Thot Box" sees the artist formerly known as Yung Berg enlisting Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga and YBN Nahmir on a simple-yet-effective earworm that's sure to get plenty of spins.

Future ft. Young Thug – "600 Days No Sleep" Future and Young Thug released their joint mixtape Super Smiley in 2017, and this new song "600 Days No Sleep" has fans buzzing about a potential sequel.

Marlon Craft, "Family" New York rapper Marlon Craft has impressed us with his Halal-themed merch and his stunning freestyle on Sway In The Morning, and his new album Funhouse Mirror is a stellar presentation of his talents. "Family" and the new accompanying music video show him taking time to show appreciation for the loved ones who made him, going through old video footage while enjoying a family BBQ and time on the basketball court.

