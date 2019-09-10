FKA Twigs Releases Iridescent Visual For "Holy Terrain" With Future

This week's new music includes a long-awaited studio debut from Dreamville's Atlanta rap duo EarthGang, the first single from Danny Brown's anticipated LP with Q-Tip, a new LP from Billboard titan Post Malone, and more. Read below for a rundown of this week's new projects, singles and music videos.

EarthGang – Mirrorland Dreamville has had a prominent year with Ari Lennox's star turn, J. Cole's great run of features, and the Return of the Dreamers III compilation – but this week is EarthGang's time to shine. The eccentric Atlanta duo of Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) earned comparisons to Outkast with a trio of EPs between 2017 and 2018, and today (Sept. 6) marks the release of their major label studio album, Mirrorland. Fans got a preview with the early releases of singles “Up,” “Proud Of You” with Young Thug, and “Stuck,” and an early listen of the album shows them continuing their creative streak. There's additional production by the likes of Childish Major, Elite, and Bink!, along with guest appearances by Young Thug, T-Pain, Kehlani and Arin Ray. EarthGang has also released a new mobile game to celebrate the occasion, along with announcing a worldwide tour. Apple Music | TIDAL

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding Post Malone is one of the biggest stars in music, so lots of ears are waiting for his new album Hollywood's Bleeding. The follow-up to 2018's beerbongs & bentleys has a diverse, star-studded guest list with appearances by DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA and Swae Lee. According to HypeBeast, the Louis Bell-produced album shows Post "honing in on his love for the punk-rock era of the ’90s." Apple Music | TIDAL

IDK – Is He Real? Maryland rapper IDK, formerly known as Jay IDK, had members of the VIBE and Billboard staff blown away during a recent visit to the office when he played his studio debut album Is He Real? His first project since signing to Warner Music is a nonstop, high energy journey that has him questioning his belief in a higher power, with guest appearances by DMX, Tyler, The Creator, Pusha T, J.I.D., GLC, and Burna Boy. Apple Music | TIDAL

DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren – Members Only Legendary producer and Cypress Hill co-founder DJ Muggs is in the midst of a career renaissance: in the past two years alone he's produced multiple projects with Roc Marciano, Mach-Hommy, Eto, and Crimeapple. But he's shown particular chemistry with Queens lyricist Meyhem Lauren, and today the duo are dropping their third project, Members Only. With Muggs on the beats and Meyhem on the rhymes, fans of street rap should be prepared for another set of the grim street rap that has satisfied both of their fan bases for so long.

Ras Kass – Soul On Ice 2 Ras Kass' debut Soul On Ice – named after the book by former Black Panther leader Eldridge Cleaver – was crowned as a masterpiece when it dropped in 1996. Now, more than 20 years later, the West Coast rap legend is dropping a sequel to his magnum opus with guest appearances by Cee-Lo Green, Immortal Technique, Styles P, Snoop Dogg, Everlast and Lil Fame. Apple Music | TIDAL

Childish Major – Dirt Road Diamond Childish Major appeared on one of the more memorable songs from Revenge of the Dreamers III, "Lambo Truck," the single with Cozz and REASON. Now, the South Carolina rapper/singer/producer is back with Dirt Road Diamond, the follow-up to his Woo$ah EP from 2017. Guest appearances include Ludacris, Olu, Buddy and Tish Hyman, with Major producing or co-producing almost all of the tracks. Apple Music | TIDAL

Danny Brown – "Dirty Laundry" Earlier this year, Danny Brown had his fans going wild with a huge bit of news: his next album, uknowhatimsayin¿, would be executive produced by rap legend Q-Tip. Details since then have been scant, but that changed this week: fans got a first listen with the Q-Tip-produced single "Dirty Laundry," and the album itself will feature production and guest appearances by Paul White, Flying Lotus, JPEGMAFIA, Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, Obongjayar and more. "Dirty Laundry" and its accompanying video feature Danny at his hilarious, goofy best, and Q-Tip's backdrop is lush. The album uknowhatimsayin¿, the follow-up to 2016's Atrocity Exhibition, drops on Oct. 4. Apple Music | TIDAL

Rico Nasty – "Fashion Week" Just ahead of New York Fashion Week, Rico Nasty has released a swaggy new single for the occasion. "Fashion Week" is a short-but-catchy song that finds Rico employing sing-songy rhymes about her fly decor, over a melodic beat that knocks. Apple Music | TIDAL

Fat Joe, Cardi B and Anuel AA, "YES" On "YES," Fat Joe teams up with his fellow Bronx rapper Cardi B and Puerto Rican star Anuel AA for a club-friendly knocker produced by Cool & Dre. Apple Music | TIDAL

Skyzoo and Pete Rock ft. Elzhi, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and Conway – "Eastern Conference All-Stars" Skyzoo and Pete Rock have classic rap fans foaming at the mouth for their upcoming album Retropolitan, which they've described as a love letter to old New York. This new single, the aptly-titled "Eastern Conference All-Stars," teams Skyzoo with a squad of elite lyricists: all three members of the esteemed Griselda camp, and Detroit wordsmith Elzhi. With all five of those MCs over a beat by Pete Rock, the results are just as dope as you'd expect. Apple Music | TIDAL

Casanova ft. Chris Brown – "Coming Home" Casanova repped his hometown with the hard-bodied, Fabolous-assisted "So Brooklyn" released earlier this summer, and he's getting more mellow with "Coming Home." Cas' new record features a Chris Brown hook and a Cool & Dre soundbed that flips Case and Joe's 90s R&B jam "Faded Pictures." Apple Music | TIDAL

Hitmaka ft. Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga and YBN Nahmir – "Thot Box" Hitmaka has spent recent years producing hits for the likes of Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown and many others - and this week he dropped a new song of his own. "Thot Box" sees the artist formerly known as Yung Berg enlisting Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga and YBN Nahmir on a simple-yet-effective earworm that's sure to get plenty of spins.

Future ft. Young Thug – "600 Days No Sleep" Future and Young Thug released their joint mixtape Super Smiley in 2017, and this new song "600 Days No Sleep" has fans buzzing about a potential sequel.

Marlon Craft, "Family" New York rapper Marlon Craft has impressed us with his Halal-themed merch and his stunning freestyle on Sway In The Morning, and his new album Funhouse Mirror is a stellar presentation of his talents. "Family" and the new accompanying music video show him taking time to show appreciation for the loved ones who made him, going through old video footage while enjoying a family BBQ and time on the basketball court.