Florida Cop Suspended For Handcuffing Six-Year-Old And Arresting An Eight-year-Old

An Orlando police officer who handcuffed a six-year-old for having a tantrum reportedly arrested an eight-year-old in a separate incident and is now under internal investigation.

The younger child, Kaia Rolle, enrolled at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, had a tantrum because of a lack of sleep due to a medical condition. The first grader's grandmother told a local news outlet a school official attempted to calm Kaia down by grabbing her wrist.

Officer Dennis Turner was called and then handcuffed Kaia, transported the child to Juvenile Assessment Center where she was fingerprinted, had her mugshot taken and charged with battery.

“How do you do that to a six-year-old child because she kicked somebody?” her grandma, Meralyn Kirkland said flabbergasted. “A literal mug shot of a 6-year-old girl."

Turner also arrested an eight-year-old, however, details have not emerged about that unrelated incident.

The Orland Police Department's protocol requires that cops receive approval from their watch before arresting anyone under 12 years old. Turner didn't do that. He is now the subject of an internal investigation.

“As a grandparent of three children less than 11 years old, this is very concerning to me," Police Chief Orlando Rolon told WKMG. "Our department strives to deliver professional and courteous service. My staff and I are committed to exceeding those standards and expectations.”