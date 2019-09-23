florida-cop-handcuff-six-year-old-suspended
WKMG

Florida Cop Suspended For Handcuffing Six-Year-Old And Arresting An Eight-year-Old

September 23, 2019 - 11:55 am by Vibe

“As a grandparent of three children less than 11 years old, this is very concerning to me."

An Orlando police officer who handcuffed a six-year-old for having a tantrum reportedly arrested an eight-year-old in a separate incident and is now under internal investigation.

The younger child, Kaia Rolle, enrolled at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, had a tantrum because of a lack of sleep due to a medical condition. The first grader's grandmother told a local news outlet a school official attempted to calm Kaia down by grabbing her wrist.

Officer Dennis Turner was called and then handcuffed Kaia, transported the child to Juvenile Assessment Center where she was fingerprinted, had her mugshot taken and charged with battery.

“How do you do that to a six-year-old child because she kicked somebody?” her grandma, Meralyn Kirkland said flabbergasted. “A literal mug shot of a 6-year-old girl."

Turner also arrested an eight-year-old, however, details have not emerged about that unrelated incident.

The Orland Police Department's protocol requires that cops receive approval from their watch before arresting anyone under 12 years old. Turner didn't do that. He is now the subject of an internal investigation.

“As a grandparent of three children less than 11 years old, this is very concerning to me," Police Chief Orlando Rolon told WKMG. "Our department strives to deliver professional and courteous service. My staff and I are committed to exceeding those standards and expectations.”

florida-grandmother-upset-grandaughter-arrested
WFLA.com

Florida Grandmother Incensed After Six Year Old Granddaughter Was Arrested For A Tantrum

A 6-year-old was arrested, fingerprinted and had her mug shot taken by Florida police for reportedly throwing a tantrum at her elementary school last week.

According to reports, Meralyn Kirkland learned her granddaughter Kaia was brought to the juvenile detention center in Orlando, Florida after she had an outburst.

“What do you mean she was arrested," Kirkland recalled. "He said ‘there was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way,' ” Kirkland explained to local news outlets.

After explaining to the officer that Kaia has sleep apnea, Kirkland says the cop showed no concern.

“She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved and he says, ‘what medical condition?' she has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,’ and he says, ‘well I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.”

Kirkland couldn't believe what was happening and couldn't believe a child had been arrested.

“They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said fingerprinted it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Kirkland said.

“No six year old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot”

Kaia is back at home.

Continue Reading
