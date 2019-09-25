Grandmother Kills Disabled Grandson For Fear No One Will Care For Him When She Dies

Lillian Parks, 87, will likely be charged with second-degree murder for giving her 30 year old grandson a fatal dose of prescription pills.

An 87-year-old woman will likely be charged with second-degree murder for giving her disabled 30-year-old grandson a fatal dose of prescription pills. Investigators say the motive behind the crime was the woman's fear no one will care for her grandson once she dies.

Brian Thiers, a detective with the Bradenton police department, spoke with ABC News and said Lillian Parks was taken into police custody Sunday (Sept. 22) for a medical evaluation.

The victim, Joel Parks, stayed with his grandmother on the weekends and at a group home during the week. Parks' father is reportedly dead and his mother is estranged. On Sunday, Parks' sister went to check on him and called 911 when she saw his body. Thiers told ABC News Lillian Parks will be charged once she's released from the hospital.

Thiers said this case isn't average and the details have weighed on those in his department.

"This is a difficult case for our detectives," Theirs said. "Partly, we feel bad for an individual who feels that the only option is to take another human being's life because you're so worried about their care after you're gone. On the other hand, this was a process that was thought out, it was planned, and she took a human life," Thiers continued.