police-tape
Christopher Furlong

Former NFL Player Arrested For Faking A Hate-Crime Fueled Burglary

September 16, 2019 - 1:11 pm by Vibe

Edawn Louis Coughman reportedly destroyed his own restaurant to cash out on the insurance.

A former NFL player is potentially facing hate crime charges for burglarizing his own restaurant in hopes to cash out on the insurance.

Last week, Gwinett County police were called to Edawn Louis Coughman's Create and Bake Pizza and Coughman's Creamery in Lawrenceville, Georgia to respond to a burglary in progress. Police went inside both businesses to find racially-insensitive words, swastikas, and Donald Trump's 'MAGA' motto plastered on the walls. However, it didn't take long for authorities to piece together the crime.

“It appears as though Edawn conjured a premeditated plan to damage his own property, attempt to make it appear as a hate crime, file a claim with his insurance company, and sell off the undamaged appliances and electronics,” police said in a statement.

Cpl. Michele Pihera spoke with a local news outlet and said a shopping plaza maintenance worker saw someone burglarizing the establishments and called the police. Already in the area, authorities located a black truck with missing license plates. When they pulled the car over, Coughman was inside along with several flat-screen TVs.

The black spray paint seen inside the restaurant was reportedly discovered on the former Dallas Cowboy and Arizona Cardinal's hand.

“He had reported this incident to his insurance company prior to officers conducting that first pull-over,” Pihera said. “He was attempting to leave that shopping center when our officers conducted that felony stop. Everything lined up for this perfect arrest.”

The truck was later impounded by Gwinnett County Police Headquarters and by Thursday afternoon, authorities located a crowbar and black spray paint. Coughman reportedly was released on bond and faces insurance fraud, making a false report and a tag violation for taking his plate off.

In This Story:

Popular

T.I. Grills Candace Owens On Trump's 'MAGA' Slogan At The Revolt Summit

From the Web

More on Vibe

Stalley Announces U.S. Tour, Releases 'All So New' Single With Jansport J

Ohio rap staple Stalley has returned with news of a new nationwide tour, and new music to go along with it.

On Monday (Sept. 16), Stalley announced The Head Trip Tour, a U.S. trek with 12 dates so far and more shows to be announced. The tour begins in Chicago on Nov. 7, before touring throughout more of his midwestern stomping grounds and rocking Los Angeles before several shows on the East Coast.

Stalley also released "All So New," a single produced by Los Angeles musician Jansport J. The song is his first new release since Human, an EP he dropped earlier this year.

After entering the game with his breakthrough mixtape Lincoln Way Nights, Stalley built his own fan base and eventually signed with Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group. He has since left and gone indie, releasing his own music with guest appearances from the likes of Scarface, Nipsey Hussle, 2Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.

In a press release, Stalley said that his upcoming material is more personal than ever now that he's working without the restrictions of a label.

"With this music it’s more spiritual - it’s my story," Stalley said. "I've been getting closer to my fans lately, so I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters."

Listen to "All So New" above or on your favorite streaming services, and see his tour schedule below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‪I’m back ten toes, black rose out the soil. See you soon #BCGAlert🚨 ‬

A post shared by Stalley 🏁 (@stalley) on Sep 16, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT

Continue Reading
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rihanna Inks Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

Rihanna continues to make our jaws drop and we just can't get enough. After two successful New York Fashion Week events with her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and her fifth annual Diamond Ball event, the world's richest female musician has signed a global deal with Sony/ATV Music publishing.

Billboard reports the announcement was made on Monday (Sept. 16), stating that the deal will cover the artist's full songwriting catalog and future projects.

Rih also made history as the first entertainer to follow Jon Platt, chairman, and CEO of Sony/ATV, after he stepped into the executive seat in April 2019. Their partnership first began in 2015 at Warner/Chappell before Platt moved to Sony/ATV, according to Variety.

"I'm proud to have known Rihanna since the beginning of her career," he said. "Music, fashion, philanthropy and a heart of gold have solidified Rihanna's position as one of the biggest icons in the world."

The Bajan-beauty has numerous musical achievements including 14 Billboard Hot 100 No.1s, nine Grammy Awards, and seven RIAA-certified multi-platinum albums. Her elite status doesn't stop there since she snagged 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, and the 2017 Songwriter of the Year at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

Her last seven albums have reached platinum status 22 times in the United States.

"It's an honor to be reunited with her at Sony/ATV," Platt said.

Continue Reading
bee-love-slater-
Facebook

Black Trans Woman Bee Love Slater Found Burned Alive In Florida

Over the weekend, the body of Bee Love Slater, a 23-year-old transgender woman was found burned beyond recognition inside a car. According to reports, Slater is the 18th trans woman to be killed this year.

Hendry County investigators said as of now the investigation into Slater's death is ongoing. They cannot title it a hate crime until a clear motive has been established, but Slater's best friend, Kenard Wade thinks the vicious manner of her death is a clear sign.

"She had a really, really good heart," Wade told CBS Fort Myers affiliate Wink. "She would never harm anyone, never put anyone in harm's way. How could someone go to that extreme to get rid of her?"

Wade continued and said Slater received several death threats because she's trans and expressed a desire to leave the area for safety reasons.

Slater's death falls in line with an on-going trend of violence against trans women, particularly black trans women. The Human Rights Campaign states 18 trans women have been murdered in 2019, while 26 members of the trans community were killed in 2018 and 29 trans deaths were recorded in 2017.

CBS News reports that the week of Slater's death, Bailey Reeves, 17 transgender teen was shot and killed in Baltimore on Labor Day.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

13h ago

Kanye West, ‘Jesus Is King,’ And The Unspoken Bipolarism In Between

News

1d ago

T.I. Grills Candace Owens On Trump's 'MAGA' Slogan At The Revolt Summit

Features

1d ago

Music Sermon: We’ve Been Sleeping On Bad Boy's Dream Team