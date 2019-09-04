Hosea Chanchez
Actor Hosea Chanchez attends the Inaugural Ball hosted by BET Networks at Smithsonian American Art Museum & National Portrait Gallery on January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Former 'The Game' Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Molested As A Teen

September 4, 2019 - 11:35 am by VIBE Staff

Actor and director Hosea Chanchez opened up about a traumatizing incident in his youth. Best known for his role on The Gamethe 37-year-old revealed he was molested at the age of 14.

In an Instagram post Tuesday (Sept. 3) the actor explained how fear kept him from sharing how a friend's father molested him and threatened him if he told anyone. Chanchez, the child of a single mother, said he viewed the older man as a father figure. "He would always tell me I was like his other son, so I can trust he's always looking for me," he said. "Further building my trust and commitment to his predatory agenda."

But when the actor turned 14, their conversations turned sexual.

"A week before this day, my friend's dad was asking me what type of girls I liked and if I had sex with a girl yet," he said. "I didn't know at the time but he was trying to see where my boundaries were. He was using false hyper-masculinity as a way to sniff out my comfort level with sex and privacy."

Chanchez said as he was given a ride home, his father's friend (who he later revealed to be a man named Issac Sanders) took a detour route and molested him.

"I hope this truth helps to stop child molesting predators from sexually assaulting more children," he said. "Pedophiles have no place in our society they hide in the open and rape children who are afraid to speak up because of shame, guilt, fear, denial and the thought that no one will believe them. I'm doing this to help parents and young children become aware of some of the signs and better protect themselves from sexual predators."

Chanchez was met with support from his peers like Naturi Naughton, Jill Marie Jones, Megan Good, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Pose star Indya Moore. Despite not being in the public eye, Sanchez has returned to the small screen. The actor is currently starring in CW's Black Lightning and is leading a one-man show, Good Mourning.

Produced by Naughton, Chanchez wrote and directed the play about a father who loses his child to leukemia. His grievance lasts 36 days as he finds solace in his daughter's toys. The play carries messages about the importance of mental health in the African-American community.

“Mental health is the backdrop for what’s happening here,” he told the LA Sentinel. “Specifically, in the African American community, and with people of color, and even more specifically, with men, not only is it not acceptable in society to grieve and heal and mourn in the traditional standard as it is for women, but it’s also not as many resources for certain people.”

Chanchez starred in Mara Brock Akil-directed series The Game as Malik Wright, from 2006 to 2015.

Masters Of Ceremony 2019
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

DMX Helps Student Purchase Shoes For Back-To-School

DMX is helping one student with first-day-of-school ensembles. According to WABI TV-5, the diamond-selling rapper purchased a pair of sneakers for an unsuspected shopper (Aug. 31). At the Maine Mall, Grace Firley and her mother Nikki Cutchins were standing at the register of Journeys when DMX took notice and put the kicks on his account.

"I was actually having a really hard time picking out shoes, like, I could not figure out which ones I wanted, and then we went in that store and I found the shoes that I wanted, and we just happened to go pay for them and it happened," Firley said. "They're technically his shoes. That's what I'm going to say. I have DMX's shoes."

The "How's It Goin' Down" rapper said the gesture was inspired by his own children and being blessed that he wanted the mother and daughter "to be blessed as well." Cutchins also expressed her gratitude for X's kindness. "We really got this special moment that not many people get, and he saved me a little money on school shoes, so I can't argue with that. We are totally grateful," she said.

In late January 2019, DMX was released from prison for tax fraud. After his release, longtime producer Swizz Beatz said X was working on new music. "I just got off the phone with my brother DMX!" he wrote on Instagram. "He told me this time he didn't work out his body in jail he said he worked out his mind! he also said he's about to make music for the people that need his truth and pain!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Real words from the DOG! @dmx 1 of 1 ! Never count out raw talent !!! Let’s gooooooooo ! RR 4 Life ! No hype all real talk!

A post shared by the Real Swizz (@therealswizzz) on Jan 27, 2019 at 2:21pm PST

barbed-wire
David McNew

Alabama Man Freed After 36 Years For Stealing A Little More Than $50

Alvin Kennard will walk out of prison after serving 36 years of a life sentence for stealing just over $50 from an Alabama bakery.

In 1983, 22-year-old Kennard held up a Bessemer bakery using a pocketknife before fleeing with exactly $50.75. He was charged with first-degree robbery. That wasn't Kennard's first run-in with the law. Newsweek reports in 1979, he pled guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary after breaking into an empty gas station.

Kennard was sentenced under Alabama's Habitual Felony Act, which can result in a life sentence. Now 58, Kennard continued to serve his life sentence until a judge noticed his case and felt his crime didn't justify the sentence.

His attorney Carla Crowder, also the executive director of the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, was elated the judge resentenced him to time served, but said there are hundreds of other men and women behind bars serving harsh sentences for minor crimes.

"As incredible as this opportunity is for Mr. Kennard and as happy as we are for him, we know that there are hundreds of similarly situated incarcerated people in the state who don't have attorneys, who don't have a voice," she told ABC. "As this state grapples with the Department of Justice involvement and unconstitutional prisons, I would hope our lawmakers, our courts and our governor would do more to address these injustices."

Upon learning the news of his freedom, Kennard was overjoyed and also apologized to the court.

"I just want to say I'm sorry for what I did," Kennard said. "I take responsibility for what I did in the past. I want the opportunity to get it right."

It's unclear when Kennard will be released as he must be processed out, however, he will reportedly reside with family in Bessemer and try to attain work as a carpenter

The 2019 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards The 2019 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI

LaShawn Daniels, Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter, Dies At 41

On Wednesday morning (Sept. 4), it was reported that veteran songwriter LaShawn Daniels passed away at age 41. According to The Independent, the cause of death has yet to be made public.

Affectionately known as Big Shiz, the pen-master crafted lyrics for R&B and Pop's top vocalists of the late 90s into the 2000s. Daniels wrote hits like Michael Jackson's "You Rock My World," "One Wish" by Ray J, Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine," "It's Not Right (But It's Okay)" by Whitney Houston, and the Grammy-winning track "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child. In 2013, Daniels was nominated for another gramophone for his work on Tamar Braxton's hit melody "Love and War."

In tandem with producer/songwriter extraordinaire Rodney Jerkins, he and Daniels began a fruitful partnership in placing an iconic stamp on R&B during the 90s and early aughts. Working on Brandy's sophomore album Never Say Never continued to boost the pair's studio creations and led them to work with a countless number of singers.

In an interview with Parle Magazine, Daniels shared one of his proudest moments as an acclaimed songwriter, highlighting Drake's "Girls Love Beyonce" and its sample of "Say My Name" as a highlight.

"I think as a writer, one of my proudest moments are when I hear the newer artist that’s popping, great and respected, sample a song that I worked on. Then when they mention you on Instagram, it becomes 'Wow! I didn’t even know y’all dug into credits like that.' Drake used the 'Say My Name' hook on one of his records and since then he’s used four more, even with his latest project," Daniels said. "The turnaround of music being appreciated in a way that somebody refers to something you’ve done and recognize you and respect it enough to figure out who you are, that’s really a proud moment. People would say to me, 'I knew that was you when I heard this line or that rip,' it’s crazy! But it’s a really, really proud moment for me. You feel like you’ve made a difference and set yourself aside in a world of singers and arrangements. I’m just always in awe and appreciative."

His music industry peers expressed their condolences and memories on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

They don’t make em like @bigshiz! That’s the face you make when you’re legacy is not just about what you accomplish professionally but more importantly what you accomplish as a man. He was one of the best of us in every category you could think of. Pardon my human thoughts but there are so many people who don’t value life and make a mockery of what God has given but we have to lose him? A man who stood on principles, morals, spirituality, and the uplifting of the most high! What a man we have lost. What an example! What big shoes we have to fill! I’m lost.. I trust God but i’m concerned about this one. We needed him..🙏🏾 #RIP

A post shared by Tank (@therealtank) on Sep 4, 2019 at 12:54am PDT

we was supposed go crazy next week... appreciate you for fuckin wit me OG.. your legacy will never be forgotten! this shit crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels 💔

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 4, 2019

The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it..... LaShawnDaniels...we just stood together a week ago. No words......

— Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) September 4, 2019

If there was ever a physical representation of “Your gift making room for you,” you were it. @BIGSHIZ , thank you for being a pioneer in every genre and for unashamedly proclaiming your faith. You will be missed 🙏🏾 We are praying 💔 #LaShawnDaniels pic.twitter.com/lU3rCk5vqw

— RCA Inspiration (@RCAInspiration) September 4, 2019

Damn.. LaShawn Daniels.. wtf, this can’t be real. This HURTS. He provided so many iconic songs in my life. Rest easy big man.. you will live in forever! pic.twitter.com/lgTOn4XWx4

— Mike Hough (@mikehoughmusic) September 4, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💔💔💔💔💔 I can’t even process that you’re gone. I learned everything I know about harmonies and vocal production and songwriting from YOU at day one straight outta sac into your arms and coaching!! All of your timeless work. Purple Reign days are my entire foundation. The classic songs you’ve written. Your kindness and willingness to work with some new girls straight from their hometown and give us your ALL after working with LEGENDS ONLY! I would be nothing. I was just talking about you to billboard and it feels like yesterday that we were all in the studio laughing, crying, working day and night just to get a glimpse of a dream. The way you made me do it over and over and teach me to come and sing with that shiz vibrato that was so recognizably yours. Your patience with my pitchy ass at 19. The way you sang toot it and boot it around the studio echoing in the halls. That loud contagious laugh. I will never forget your presence. I really don’t know what to say this is heart breaking I hope the world knows the angel we just lost. I 😥😥😥 really wish this weren’t true. Life is so short man I pray for your family. Your twin son. I pray that God wraps his arms around everyone tonight as we pray and re imagine you with the wings you’ve always had. I will miss you Shiz. So much. Rest well. Play your music and sing loud in heaven so we can hear it in our dreams. I love you

A post shared by 🌙 Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:01pm PDT

Yooooo I’m lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul.

— DAWN (@DawnRichard) September 4, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

LaShawn Daniels I cant believe you are gone. My heart is so broke right now. I was so looking forward to you working with me on my new project with RJ.. I’m trying to understand this.... Wow #lashawndaniels

A post shared by Hezekiah Walker (@bishophez) on Sep 4, 2019 at 5:03am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I spent a lot of time with Shiz. One of my favorite stories from him is when he told me when he knew he was ready to get married and how he knew his wife was the one. We talked about this when I was in height of my single/wild phase. His words from that day had and still have a profound effect on me. Not only was he an incredible creative, he was a genuine and giving person who loved his family and adored his wife. And every time we were together, he kept me laughing so hard. We spoke earlier in the year about getting together and doing some work. My mind is blown right now and my heart is heavy. Rest easy my friend, @bigshiz.

A post shared by Bryan-Michael Cox (@bryanmichaelcox) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:28pm PDT

LaShawn Daniels is a legend. Thank you for creating some of the most powerful songs ever. Rest in Heaven KING.

— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 4, 2019

YOUR gift wasn’t just in your brilliant melody and lyric, it was when you walked into a room, when you laughed! I thank God for your laugh, and the time I got to share with you on this Earth! Our moments in the studio, our talks, Our heart to hearts on life & family! pic.twitter.com/FkCmrPy5PG

— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) September 4, 2019

Life is precious, live it in happiness. #RIPLaShawnDaniels

— Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) September 4, 2019

