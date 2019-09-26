French Montana Becomes Ambassador Of 'I Stand With Immigrants' And Launches Scholarship

Rapper French Montana has been instrumental in advocating for immigrants' rights. It was announced today (Sept. 26) that the Bronx-raised MC became the first Ambassador of I Stand With Immigrants.

The new program was announced with the Karim Kharbouch Coding Fellowship at The Knowledge House in the Bronx. The program will support immigrants living in the Bronx by bringing technology programs to local high schools for an Exploring Technology curriculum, according to a press release.

"I’m blessed to give back to my community that has given so much to me," Montana said via press release. "As a kid from the Bronx, it’s important for me to arm them with tools they can use to create a great future for themselves.”

"On behalf of The Knowledge House, I am grateful to be partnering with French Montana to bring our technology programs to Bronx youth from immigrant families," Jerelyn Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of the The Knowledge said. "As the daughter of immigrants, I know first hand how important it is to put resources in the hands of people as they work towards realizing the American Dream. Our technology programs have helped an average of 3 out of 4 of our graduates land their first job in tech. With French Montana's support we can make sure hundreds of Bronx youth launch life changing careers in technology."

This isn't the first time French Montana has contributed to people from other countries. In 2017, after shooting the music video for his hit "Unforgettable" in Uganda with Swae Lee, he raised $500,000 for the Subhi Center, a maternity health clinic.

In other French Montana news, the rapper landed a two residency at Las Vegas' Drai's Beachclub Nightclub.