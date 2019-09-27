French Montana Releases "Writing On The Wall" Video Feat. Cardi B And Post Malone

French Montana announced his forthcoming album, Montana, dropping on Nov. 2. This week, the Bronx rapper released his new video for "Writing on the Wall," featuring Cardi B, and Post Malone.

On the Rvssian's dancehall-produced track, Frenchy raps about his come-up, while standing tall over New York City. Post Malone handles the hook while lounging in Central Park, and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper cruises through the city on a motorbike, and barges her way through Yankee Stadium, while twerking on top of project buildings.

Earlier this year, the Montana released a pair songs with Max B, "Hollywood Impossible," and "Hold On."

In other French Montana news, the "Unforgettable" rapper became the first Ambassador of I Stand With Immigrants. The program will support immigrants living in the Bronx by bringing technology programs to local high schools for an Exploring Technology curriculum, according to a press release.