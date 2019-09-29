Georgia Man Shoots Girlfriend In The Head And Doesn't Tell Her

In 2017, a Georgia man and his ex-girlfriend were arguing in her a car when her driver's side window shattered and she suddenly blacked out. When she awakened, she was in his car and headed to his mother's house.

For nearly a month the woman suffered from crippling headaches, memory loss and struggled while she walked because of head wound she assumed was caused by the shattered glass.

Her ex, Jerrontae Cain, however, had a secret. He shot her in the head and when she didn't die, he lied to her about it. In June of 2017, a friend took the victim to a hospital where doctors found the bullet lodged in her head. They left it there because removing it will kill her.

Hospital workers contacted investigators and the woman said she didn't remember being shot in the head after the window broke. Cain told authorities the woman crashed her car into a tree, however, evidence from the scene did not support his story.

A warrant was issued for Cain but it would take a year before authorities found him in College Park. He was hiding out in the attic and surrendered after a two-hour standoff.

Cain was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. In 2010, he was convicted of sexual battery. Cain was also sentenced to five years probation that will be served after his sentence.