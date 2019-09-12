Green Day Frontman Says Kendrick Lamar Inspired Band's Upcoming Album

Billie Joe Armstrong of the legendary rock group Green Day says that Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar was one of the inspirations behind the band's forthcoming album, Father Of All Motherf**kers.

The project will boast 10 songs, and Armstrong told Billboard in an interview that K. Dot and the Motown genre of music were big influences on the way they approached crafting the tracks this time around. This will be Green Day's 13th studio-album.

“We wanted to create a dance groove with space between the drums and vocals [inspired by] the way Kendrick Lamar does things or old-school Motown music,” Armstrong explained, “where it’s leading with the rhythm.”

Lamar has been relatively silent on the music front since his Grammy-winning work on the Black Panther soundtrack. He also became a father this year, and is understandably focusing on raising his newborn. However, it is being speculated that the entire TDE collective is potentially working together on what fans are hoping is a collaborative project.

"The whole gang in one studio for the next month," wrote Reason on Twitter Monday (Sept. 9).