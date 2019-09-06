Hampton University Partners With University Of The Bahamas To Offer Displaced Students A Free Semester

Hampton University announced Thursday (Sept. 5) they are partnering with the University of The Bahamas to allow displaced students affected by Hurricane Dorian to spend the fall semester on its campus, tuition-free.

According to CNN, Rodney Smith, President of the University of The Bahamas, was the former administrative vice president and chief planning officer at Hampton. Smith and current president of Hampton, William R. Harvey agreed to the partnership after the tropical storm destroyed the Bahamas on Sunday (Sept. 1). Hurricane Dorian is considered the strongest hurricane to hit the island.

"I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families and is part of something I've tried to do my entire career—helping people to achieve and meet their goals," Harvey said in a statement.

On Monday (Sept. 2), Smith posted an official letter on the University of The Bahamas Facebook account to uplift his devasted university community and friends. "I want all Bahamians everywhere, all University of The Bahamas students, faculty, staff, and all guests to our shores to know that the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian will not define who we are. We will come together. We will all unite and rebuild."

The University of The Bahamas is currently raising money through a Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund thanks to the Bahamas Education, Culture, and Science Foundation.