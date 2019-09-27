Heather-Victoria-Sunbeams Heather-Victoria-Sunbeams
Courtesy of Jamla Records

Heather Victoria Shines Rays Of Light On New Single "Sunbeams"

September 27, 2019 - 6:23 pm by Darryl Robertson

Singer Heather Victoria's angelic voice will warm your soul. The Jamla signee brings joy and fresh air to a culture that can be and is cluttered with aggressive masculinity.

This week, Victoria released her new single titled, "Sunbeams," the second song from her forthcoming EP, Boutique Hotel. Here, the rookie crooner allows the breezy instrumental to breathe as she flows through melodies that encourage women to shine their light on the world.

"Sunbeams" follows "Japan," a dreamy ballad about meeting a lover on the continent of Asia.

Boutique Hotel is slated for an Oct. 11 release date and features Big K.R.I.T. and Raheem DeVaughn.

Victoria's name may ring a few bells. The North Carolina native has worked with the likes of David Banner, Big K.R.I.T., the late Mac Miller and Jadakiss. She's also a label mate of Rapsody under 9th Wonder's Jamla Records.

Stream "Sunbeams" below.

Popular

Snoop Dogg’s Newborn Grandson Dies 10 Days After Birth

From the Web

More on Vibe

DaBaby
Ser Baffo

New Music Fridays: DaBaby, Young M.A., Kevin Gates, Brandy, And More

Kanye West didn't deliver his God Is King album that was promoted on Kim Kardashian's Twitter, but this week still has plenty of new music. One of rap's most stunning newcomers has dropped his second LP of the year, the hardest woman rapper in the biz has turned several viral moments into a debut album, and an R&B legend has returned after a seven-year hiatus. Read below for more.

DaBaby  – KIRK DaBaby has put up a serious case for rap's rookie of the year with his hit song "Suge," hilarious music videos, and great guest appearances alongside J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and more that show off his bars and his charismatic personality. Now, months after the March release of his debut Baby On Baby, he's dropped his second album of the year: KIRK.  He already released "Intro" in recent weeks, but the full 13-track album sees him holding his own alongside Chance The Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates and more. Apple Music | TIDAL

Young M.A  – Herstory In The Making Since releasing her hit single "Ooouuu" in May 2016, Young M.A has captured lightning in a bottle with several singles and YouTube freestyles. Now, it's time to see whether she can keep up the momentum for a full-length LP: Herstory In The Making is her debut studio album. She's been taking her time on this, and we expect the same street-dwelling, girl-stealing swag that she's proven herself so adept at over the past two years. Apple Music | TIDAL

Kevin Gates – I'm Him Baton Rouge lyricist Kevin Gates has established a loyal fan base with his heartfelt, vulnerable accounts of street life. The years since his 2016 debut album Islah have had several mixtapes, but also with consistent legal trouble that has seemed to hold up his productivity. This week, he releases his official sophomore album, I'm Him. "I’m watching Kevin Gates grow. He’s growing. I’m proud of it," Gates said in an interview with Billboard. "He’s starting to not make excuses. He’s starting to hold himself accountable. I’m proud of him. It took a little longer than it took for most people. Women mature faster than men, but I’m proud of him." Apple Music | TIDAL

Eric Bellinger – Saved By The Bellinger R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger stays busy, and this week he's released his second project of 2019, Saved By The Bellinger. The 10-track offering features guest appearances by K Camp, Kehlani, Wale, Guapdad 4000 and more. Apple Music | TIDAL

Molly Brazy – Built To Last Detroit rapper Molly Brazy earned her rep with controversial music videos that saw her wielding weapons while flashing her baby face, but she's consistently released music to show that she isn't just a viral flash in the pan. Built To Last is her fourth full-length project, released after the three singles "In N Out," "Wood," and "Uh Huh." The project is 11 songs long, and the only guest appearance is fellow Motor City spitter Kash Doll. Apple Music | TIDAL

Brandy – "Freedom Rings" Friday, Sept. 27 marks the 25-year anniversary of Brandy's self-titled debut album, and she's used the occasion to give fans their first new taste of music from her in six years. "Freedom Rings" appears to show the R&B legend shedding light on her time away from the spotlight, rediscovering what made her fall in love with music and exorcising her demons. Apple Music | TIDAL

Fetty Wap – "Brand New" On "Brand New," Fetty Wap showcases the ear for melody that made him a star. With two mixtapes in 2018 and several singles in 2019, Fetty is keeping his fans satisfied with new music. Apple Music | TIDAL

French Montana feat. Cardi B, Post Malone, Rvssian – "Writing On The Wall" After releasing his Gunna-assisted "Suicide Doors" single, French Montana announced his upcoming album, Montana. Now that the full LP is announced, he's bringing out the big guns: "Writing On The Wall" features two of the biggest stars in music right now, Cardi B and Post Malone. French Montana has some of the best relationships in the biz, so he's always got star power within reach - and he has his own magnetism on record as well. Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL

H.E.R. feat. YG – "Slide" It's been less than a month since VIBE cover artist H.E.R. combined her I Used To Know Her EPs with into one full-length compilation with five new songs, and now she has released "Slide," a sexy new bop with YG. Apple Music | TIDAL

Summer Walker feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – "Stretch You Out" On the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie-featuring "Stretch You Out," Summer Walker chews out an ex for demanding the most out of her while refusing to return the favor, over a sexy soundbed by frequent collaborator London On Da Track. The song is an offering from her upcoming album, Over It, scheduled for an Oct. 4 release. Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL

PnB Rock feat. Nicki Minaj, Murda Beatz – "Fendi (Remix)" Nicki Minaj announced her retirement a few weeks ago, but that hasn't stopped her from lending her talents to PnB Rock's catchy new single "Fendi," which also features Murda Beatz. PnB released his album TrapStar Turnt PopStar earlier this year. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Kim feat. City Girls, O.T. Genasis – "Found You" Months ago, VIBE attended a dinner honoring the life of The Notorious B.I.G., where Lil Kim reunited with her Junior M.A.F.I.A. cohort Lil Cease and revealed the cover of her upcoming album, 9. After previous singles "Nasty" and "Go Awff," "Found You" appears to be another taste of the long-awaited LP, a new single that samples Bubba Sparxxx's 2005 hit "Ms. New Booty." Kim brings the sex talk that helped make her a rap legend, and the City Girls' Yung Miami and O.T. Genasis follow suit (with a shout out to incarcerated member JT, for good measure). Apple Music | TIDAL

Continue Reading
Skyzoo and Pete Rock
Photo Rob

New Music Fridays: Pete Rock and Skyzoo, Gang Starr Ft. J. Cole, DaBaby And More

For today's New Music Fridays, New York City hip-hop from past and present both represent heavy in the release schedule, while one of rap's rookies of the year and a new Young Money artist also make strong impressions.

Skyzoo and Pete Rock – Retropolitan Rappers have spoken for years about wanting to "bring New York back," but Skyzoo and Pete Rock take the task personally on their new album Retropolitan. Skyzoo said that joint album “came from a feeling of necessity. The album is both a love letter and a wakeup call to the city of New York. In an age where hype dominates reality, FOMO supersedes integrity and gentrification has supplanted tradition, this album is screaming for NYC to wake TF up---even as Pete & myself thank the city for all it’s done for us at the same time." Their single "Eastern Conference All-Stars" with Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and Conway has been getting obsessive listens over here, so we're excited to hear the rest of the album by the elite Brooklyn wordsmith and the GOAT level producer. Apple Music | TIDAL

Kemba – Gilda Since changing his name from YC The Cynic, Kemba has built much of his buzz in recent years with stunning freestyles – namely an impromptu performance with and cosign from Kendrick Lamar in Brooklyn, and a bar-heavy freestyle on Hot 97 with host Peter Rosenberg. But his Republic debut Gilda – named after his recently deceased mother – showcases both his exquisite bar work, a vulnerable singing voice, and a willingness to distort his vocals to convey the whirlwind of emotions that comes with such painful loss. The album features appearances by Jagged Edge, RL of Next, Smino, Chris Scholar and Portugal, The Man, along with production by Black Milk, Brasstracks, and Kemba himself. Apple Music | TIDAL

Boosie Badazz and Zaytoven – Bad Azz Zay Boosie Badazz released two projects in 2018 – Boosie Blues Cafe and Savage Holidays – and he's taking time away from his hilarious IG live appearances to drop another album, Bad Azz Zay, produced by Zaytoven, the Atlanta producer known for his collaborations with Gucci Mane, Usher, and Future. The album clocks in at 13 tracks and 41 minutes, with one feature from Tokyo Vanity. Apple Music | TIDAL

Gashi – Gashi Libyan lyricist Gashi has spent the last few years racking up streams and building up his fan base with songs like "Safety" with DJ Snake and "Creep On Me" with French Montana and DJ Snake. This week, off the momentum of the G-Eazy-assisted single "My Year" performing in the top 40, Gashi releases his self-titled debut with RCA Records. He showcases his various musical influences across 16 tracks and 51 minutes. Apple Music | TIDAL

Euro – Don't Expect Nothing Providence, Rhode Island rapper Euro first introduced himself to the masses with an appearance on "Live Life," a song from Lil Wayne's Dedication 5 mixtape. After paying dues and dropping loosies over the years, he's releasing his debut album Don't Expect Nothing under Secret Weapon Entertainment and Empire, with Young Money's backing. He reunites with Tunechi on "Talk 2 Me Crazy," and other album highlights include "A Billion Dollars," "Georgia" and "More Life, More Luv." Apple Music | TIDAL

Gang Starr featuring J. Cole – "Family and Loyalty" It's been more than 15 years since Gang Starr's last album, and nine years since the rap half of the group, Guru, died of cancer. But after a cryptic voicemail from Nas on DJ Premier's phone surfaced earlier this week, DJ Premier has released a brand new single from the legendary duo. "Family and Loyalty" features DJ Premier's timeless scratches and focused, thematic lyrics by a posthumous Guru. And after a year and a half of bodying every guest appearance in sight, J. Cole continues his run with another passionate, multisyllabic 16 that he says will be his last feature. Apple Music | TIDAL

DaBaby – "INTRO" DaBaby has had a hell of a year in 2019: his hit "Suge" has made him a star, and guest appearances with the likes of Megan the Stallion and J. Cole. But after dropping his solo album Baby On Baby earlier this year, it appears that another is on the horizon with the release of "INTRO" this week. Over a soulful beat by DJ Kid, DaBaby gives a heartfelt breakdown of his humble beginnings, his rise to success, and his continued aspirations. Spotify | Apple Music | TIDAL

Casanova "Stay Wit It" Casanova has had a hot summer: "Coming Home" showed his romantic side with a cameo from Chris Brown, and the Fabolous-assisted "So Brooklyn" has taken his hometown by storm, inspiring rappers around the world to rap over it in the #SoBrooklynChallenge. Now, he's released a new song called "Stay Wit It," announcing an Oct. 11 release date for his album Behind These Scars. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lucky Daye – "Buying Time" With his The Painted Tour beginning tonight (Sept. 20) in Portland, Ore., Lucky Daye released "Buying Time," a smooth, guitar-tinged song outside of his album Painted that was released earlier this year. Apple Music | TIDAL

Aaron Rose – "Pyramids" Pro Era lyricist Aaron Rose, formerly known as A La $ole, has released his new single "Pyramids" with a knocking, atmospheric backdrop by A Silent K and high-energy bars by Aaron. The song appears on Aaron Rose's upcoming album Rozart, which will be released through Pro Era Records.

Th1rt3en - "Palindrome" Th1rt3en is the trio of Pharaohe Monch, Daru Jones and Marcus Machado – and in preparation for their upcoming performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Sept. 21, they've released the song "Palindrome." The record showcases Monch's unreal lyrical abilities, as he plays with palindromes – words that read the same backward and forward. Watch the video below to keep up.

Mickey Factz - Enigma "Y'all know what I do to lyrics. Why I gotta do a gimmick just for you to get it?" On the self-titled song from this three-song EP, Bronx lyricist Mickey Factz ponders that, sick loved ones, and other pressing issues. Mickey is a rapper's rapper, and that's clear from these songs: the wit, wordplay and flows are always precise, and this is a solid sampling of his skill set. Apple Music | TIDAL

Cantrell – "I’m So Georgia YAKWTFGO" After impressing us with his video for Devil Never Even Lived single "WaY BaCK," Mass Appeal lyricst Cantrell has continued his #FreeShxtFriday series with his take on Casanova and Fabolous' "So Brooklyn."

I’m So Georgia YAKWTFGO - #SoBrooklynChallenge #FreeShxtFriday @CASANOVA_2X pic.twitter.com/i0jN5lmw5L

— Cantrell (@iamcantrell) September 20, 2019

Continue Reading

Danny Brown Celebrates His Success On Q-Tip Produced Single 'Best Life'

Fans of Danny Brown have been foaming at the mouth for months for his upcoming album uknowhatimsayin¿, executive produced by Q-Tip. And introducing fans to the album with Q-Tip produced single "Dirty Laundry" two weeks ago, he's now releasing another single.

While the previous single sees Danny describing outrageous sex acts and laundry-related wordplay, "Best Life," which is also produced by Q-Tip, reminisces on his ascendance from ashy to classy over an eccentric sample flip. If these two singles are any indication, uknowhatimsayin¿ – the follow-up to his 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition – will be another worthy addition to Danny Brown's catalog. The album has additional production Paul White, Thundercat, and Standing on the Corner, and features from Run The Jewels, Obongjayar, JPEGMAGIA and Blood Orange.

uknowhatimsayin¿ is scheduled for release on Friday, Oct. 4.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

2d ago

NEXT: Quinta Brunson Is Going To Have It Her Way

News

1d ago

Remy Ma Likens Rape Victims Suing For Money To Prostitution

News

2d ago

Cassie Quietly Marries Fiancé In Malibu