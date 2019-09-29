Irv Gotti Thinks Tekashi 69 Can Make A Comeback

"With the new generation he can put out a hit record and they're gonna fuck with it."

There are some who think Tekashi 69's musical career (and life) are over, and then there are some like Irv Gotti who thinks the rapper may be able to make a comeback.

TMZ caught up with the Murder Inc honcho in West Hollywood over the weekend and questioned him on whether or not Tekashi, real name Daniel Gonzalez, has a chance at returning to music. To Gotti's dismay, he thinks so.

"I think it's a new world and it's different from when I came up. If we were talking about my generation he would have no chance," he said. "With the new generation he can put out a hit record and they're gonna fuck with it."

Tekashi 69 made headlines last week when he turned states' witness and testified against former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members. In February, Tekashi agreed to work with prosecutors to potentially avoid a 47-year prison sentence stemming from a widespread racketeering case. During his testimony, the 23-year-old provided intimate details about his involvement with the gang.

"Niggas would probably work his ass on sight that didn't have nothing to do with the trial just because they know he's a snitch," Gotti continued.

Due to his testimony, Tekashi is now known as a rat within the hip-hop and black community, a title Gotti wants nothing to do with. "I don't know him. I don't want to know him I'm glad he didn't mention me and my name. The guy is snitching on everybody."