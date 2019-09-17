Ja Rule To Re-Release Discography As Visual Albums
In a series of tweets posted on Monday night (Sept. 16), Ja Rule announced that he will re-release his entire discography. Not only will fans be re-introduced to the award-winning artist's hits but they'll also see accompanying visuals to the New York native's tracks.
Ja responded to a fan's question on "why now?" for the nostalgic liberation. "Music is timeless," he said while teasing his new album set to debut on Dec. 12.
Music is timeless... my new album 12.Twelve.XII comes out dec. 12th... https://t.co/JQka4zgeqI
— Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019
I will be rereleasing ALL of my albums as visual albums... I will be making a video for every song I’ve ever made... what songs do y’all wanna see videos for???
— Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019
Songs that already have been matched with visuals will not be a part of the discography's re-release. His roster includes: Venni Vetti Vecci (1999), Rule 3:36 (2000), Pain Is Love (2001), The Last Temptation (2002), Blood In My Eye (2003), R.U.L.E. (2004), Exodus (2005), and PIL 2 (2012).
With more than 100 songs under his belt, Ja definitely has a task ahead. Good luck, your fans are looking forward to it!