Jeezy To Reportedly Launch Sports Agency

September 27, 2019 - 10:54 am by VIBE Staff

The company will support and market players from the NBA to the NFL.

After releasing his latest album after two years, Jeezy is ready to conquer another lane of entertainment. According to Bleacher Reporter, the Atlanta native will establish a sports company titled Sports 99.

The news was first made public by Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Payne, noting the company will support and market players from the NBA to the NFL.

Jeezy is no stranger to sports, behind and in front of the camera. In 2014, VIBE paired the Snowman with sports analyst Jay Bilas, who's known for quoting Jeezy's lyrics on Twitter, for a viral conversation on how Bilas discovered his music and how it motivates him day-to-day.

Presumably, more details should surface of the potential agency in the near future.

BIG3 - Week Nine BIG3 - Week Nine
Andre Emmett #2 of 3's Company speaks at a press conference during week nine of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at the American Airlines Center on August 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
Ron Jenkins/BIG3/Getty Images

BIG3 And Former NBA Star Andre Emmett Killed In Dallas

UPDATE: 8:25 PM 9/24/2019

According to ESPN, Dallas police issued a statement about Emmett's death. The 37-year-old was reportedly confronted by two men while sitting in his car which was also in front of his home. After one of the men pulled out a gun, a scuffle happened. Emmett took off but was shot just a few feet away from his house.

A bystander found the athlete and called 911 but Emmett died at the hospital. The two men fled in a white Chrysler.

The Big3 issued a statement about Emmett, calling his passing a shock. "The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett," the tweet reads. "Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around."

The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0

— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019

His alma mater Texas Tech also released a statement on social media.

Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it.

Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create.

Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family.

Rest In Peace, Dre. pic.twitter.com/exZOvAgDCA

— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019

___

Andre Emmett, the star of Ice Cube's BIG3 league, was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas.

Details of the shooting remain limited but Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news on Monday (Sept. 23). A close friend of Emmett's also confirmed the news on Twitter. "My God this senseless violence has to stop man," James White tweeted. "Lost too many good people this year alone. Please put the guns down and value life. RIP Dre."

The 37-year-old experienced a bit of resurgence after joining the BIG3 squad, with a glowing record and a spot as an MVP candidate in 2018.

Emmett previously played four seasons at Texas Tech before his selection in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft. KCBD reports his time at TTU was one to remember. He scored 2,256 career points between 2001-2004 and earned All-America honors during his senior season. He was also a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.

His alma mater has always appreciated his gift. In 2018 he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018 and in March 2019, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.

His time in the NBA was also satisfying for Emmett–he played with teams like Grizzlies, Nets and the Seattle Supersonics.

Emmett was an expectant father.

See his stellar BIG3 highlight reel below.

Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was murdered this morning in Dallas. Emmett recently became a father. He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft. RIP.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019

RIP Texas legend Andre Emmett. The former NBA & current BIG3 player was reportedly shot & killed this morning. pic.twitter.com/4mcLqDUNLW

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 23, 2019

This is a breaking story. 

Philly-Man-Nelson Agholor
CBS/Getty Images

Philly Man Saves Children From Burning Building And Shades Nelson Agholor In One Breath

Some heroes come with a splash of comedy like one Philadelphia resident who managed to save children from a burning building and make a dig at Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

CBS 3 reports the fire from the West Philadelphia area happened around 2 a.m. with residents springing in action. As Nadir Darby tried to save multiple children from the building he spotted an old co-worker named Hakim Laws. The fellow Philly resident and former firefighter caught several children who reportedly had to be removed through the window in order to escape the flames.

As Laws shared with reporters what happened he threw a little shade towards Agholor who fumbled in the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions (27-24). The athlete was one of two players responsible for fumbles that cost them a win.

“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there,” Laws said. “My man just started throwing babies out… and we were catching them, unlike [Eagles wide receiver Nelson] Agholor and all his mishaps.”

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL

— Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

Agholor hasn't heard about the dig but fans seem to be eating it up on social media.

he really said that he was catching babies unlike Agholor… wow https://t.co/476MoGGgHy

— kev (@CARELESSKEVIN) September 23, 2019

Disappointed I haven’t seen a gif of Agholor dropping a baby yet 👶🏽 🏈

— 🤷‍♀️👻 (@atom_succeed) September 23, 2019

https://twitter.com/GarrenLephan/status/1176147564858507266

Would you trust Nelson Agholor to catch a baby thrown from a burning building?

— NostraYorkis (@Yorkis) September 18, 2019

The absolute greatest quote in the history of Philadelphia: “And my man was throwing babies out the window and we were catching them, unlike Agholor.” https://t.co/zlWCNSv2Xk

— Chuck Bonfig (@ChuckBonfig) September 23, 2019

OMG, when Philly fans are mad about football, it is all consuming. Even in a fire rescue!

“My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them…unlike Agholor.”

(good news-no serious injuries reported) https://t.co/CqVjwI6ZHc

— Karen Travers (@karentravers) September 23, 2019

According to authorities, an air conditioning unit was the cause of the fire. A total of 10 people were affected by the fire with two taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and one person to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

police-tape
Christopher Furlong

Former NFL Player Arrested For Faking A Hate-Crime Fueled Burglary

A former NFL player is potentially facing hate crime charges for burglarizing his own restaurant in hopes to cash out on the insurance.

Last week, Gwinett County police were called to Edawn Louis Coughman's Create and Bake Pizza and Coughman's Creamery in Lawrenceville, Georgia to respond to a burglary in progress. Police went inside both businesses to find racially-insensitive words, swastikas, and Donald Trump's 'MAGA' motto plastered on the walls. However, it didn't take long for authorities to piece together the crime.

“It appears as though Edawn conjured a premeditated plan to damage his own property, attempt to make it appear as a hate crime, file a claim with his insurance company, and sell off the undamaged appliances and electronics,” police said in a statement.

Cpl. Michele Pihera spoke with a local news outlet and said a shopping plaza maintenance worker saw someone burglarizing the establishments and called the police. Already in the area, authorities located a black truck with missing license plates. When they pulled the car over, Coughman was inside along with several flat-screen TVs.

The black spray paint seen inside the restaurant was reportedly discovered on the former Dallas Cowboy and Arizona Cardinal's hand.

“He had reported this incident to his insurance company prior to officers conducting that first pull-over,” Pihera said. “He was attempting to leave that shopping center when our officers conducted that felony stop. Everything lined up for this perfect arrest.”

The truck was later impounded by Gwinnett County Police Headquarters and by Thursday afternoon, authorities located a crowbar and black spray paint. Coughman reportedly was released on bond and faces insurance fraud, making a false report and a tag violation for taking his plate off.

