UPDATE: 8:25 PM 9/24/2019

According to ESPN, Dallas police issued a statement about Emmett's death. The 37-year-old was reportedly confronted by two men while sitting in his car which was also in front of his home. After one of the men pulled out a gun, a scuffle happened. Emmett took off but was shot just a few feet away from his house.

A bystander found the athlete and called 911 but Emmett died at the hospital. The two men fled in a white Chrysler.

The Big3 issued a statement about Emmett, calling his passing a shock. "The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett," the tweet reads. "Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around."

The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0

— BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019

His alma mater Texas Tech also released a statement on social media.

Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it.

Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create.

Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family.

Rest In Peace, Dre. pic.twitter.com/exZOvAgDCA

— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019

Andre Emmett, the star of Ice Cube's BIG3 league, was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas.

Details of the shooting remain limited but Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news on Monday (Sept. 23). A close friend of Emmett's also confirmed the news on Twitter. "My God this senseless violence has to stop man," James White tweeted. "Lost too many good people this year alone. Please put the guns down and value life. RIP Dre."

The 37-year-old experienced a bit of resurgence after joining the BIG3 squad, with a glowing record and a spot as an MVP candidate in 2018.

Emmett previously played four seasons at Texas Tech before his selection in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft. KCBD reports his time at TTU was one to remember. He scored 2,256 career points between 2001-2004 and earned All-America honors during his senior season. He was also a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.

His alma mater has always appreciated his gift. In 2018 he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018 and in March 2019, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.

His time in the NBA was also satisfying for Emmett–he played with teams like Grizzlies, Nets and the Seattle Supersonics.

Emmett was an expectant father.

See his stellar BIG3 highlight reel below.

Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was murdered this morning in Dallas. Emmett recently became a father. He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft. RIP.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019

RIP Texas legend Andre Emmett. The former NBA & current BIG3 player was reportedly shot & killed this morning. pic.twitter.com/4mcLqDUNLW

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 23, 2019

This is a breaking story.