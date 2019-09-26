Fans are still confused and concerned about CupcakKe's sudden decision to retire from rap, but her reason seems to be true to the heart.

On Sunday (Sept. 22), the Chicago rapper led a lengthy Instagram Live session detailing her reasons to part with music, citing her influence on young children, gambling addiction and friends who took advantage of her fame. Before parting ways with fans, she explained her recent questionable Twitter rant against artists like Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes and K-Pop star Chungha. Born Elizabeth Eden Harris, the 22-year-old canceled her $10K Tour and recalled the moment that led to her revelation.

"I feel as though I’m corrupting the youth… I want to go to heaven after this, and I don’t want to go to hell," she said while highlighting a video of children singing her more sexually enhanced songs. "Just seeing all-age kids at the shows, seeing them sing along to ‘hump me’ and ‘f**k me’ and all this s**t, it has torn me apart. I’m just not happy. Ten, eleven years old, whatever, and I feel as though I'm corrupting them with my songs. And ... I don't want to do it no more. I just did [the Twitter rants] to bring awareness to this, that I am through, that you will no longer see me nowhere."

Earlier this year, Eden was hospitalized after tweeting that she was “about to commit suicide,” causing fans and peers to send her support on social media. Her $10K tour just started with the artist dishing out $10,000 to fans at every stop.

She called out the media for pushing agendas around body image. While considering the thought of rebranding, Eden says the media won't take her seriously because of her curvy shape.

"It's been bothering me for a long time now ... in September of last year, I lost seven hundred thousand in the casino," she said in relation to her gambling addiction. "I learned during the time that I lost all of the money that I am very much at peace without it. Some people may say that this sounds crazy, but when I had this money all I had were people that used me, didn't care for me. So when I lost the seven hundred thousand ... I learned who my friends were and aren't."

Rapper Chika sent the rapper support on Twitter. "You are loved. You are supported. You are gifted. And you are fucking beautiful."

@CupcakKe_rapper you are allowed to take a break. you are allowed to choose your narrative. you are allowed to rebrand.

you are loved. you are supported. you are gifted. and you are fucking beautiful.

take the time you need. cuz we need you here.

i’m here if you need to talk

— CHIKA (@oranicuhh) September 23, 2019

As of Tuesday (Sept. 24), Eden's discography remains on streaming platforms.

It's impossible to ignore the role mental health plays in Eden's situation. When it comes to black women seeking help for major depressions, African-Women are "only half as likely" to seek help, Erica Richards, chair and medical director of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Sibley Memorial Hospital said in her report about mental health in black women.

“There’s a feeling in a lot of black communities that women have to be strong and stoic,” Richards explains. “Women are so busy taking care of everyone else — their partners, their elderly parents and their children — they don’t take care of themselves. However, women should be reminded that attending to their own needs, whether physical or emotional, doesn’t make you weak. It makes you better able to care for your loved ones in the long run.”

Fans can only hope Eden and her circle will use this time to heal.