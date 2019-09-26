Jennifer Lopez And Shakira To Headline Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
On Thursday afternoon (Sept. 26), Jennifer Lopez and Shakira announced their place as the NFL's Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performers. The world-renowned artists will take the league's center stage for the first time on Feb. 2, 2020, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.
The news arrives a few weeks after Lopez discussed thoughts of performing at the blockbuster halftime show. "It's something that we've talked about for many years," she said during a Live with Kelly and Ryan interview. "It would be nice. It would be nice. I can't say I wouldn't love it." Now, it's become a reality with Shakira sharing the spotlight. Lopez also charged up the masses with rumors of her dealings with the NFL when she unveiled a short video amping up the league's current season.
“We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our longstanding partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together," Adam Harter, Senior Vice President, Sports, Media and Entertainment, PepsiCo, said in a statement. "It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible.”
For Lopez, it was witnessing Diana Ross' 1996 performance that sparked her desire to one day take that stage. “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said via statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”
This year's performers included Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott. View the announcements below.
